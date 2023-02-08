William Herbert “Bill” Cuddy was born Aug. 15, 1935, in Brooklyn, New York, to Carlotta Victoria “Vicki” Cuddy and William Thomas Cuddy and died peacefully on Feb. 6, at the Connecticut Hospice in Branford. Shortly after Bill’s birth, the family moved to Worthington, Ohio, and Bill’s brother, John Clarke Cuddy, was born when Bill was six. As a child, Bill enjoyed summer camp, but most of his interests were academic. He was an outstanding student, which took him from Ohio to Yale University in Connecticut, where he earned a B.A. in history in 1957 and a J.D. in 1961.

