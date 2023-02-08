Read full article on original website
Join Upcoming Branford Land Trust Saturday Work Parties
The Branford Land Trust (BLT) welcomes local residents to come volunteer for its Saturday Work Parties. This is a great opportunity to meet new people, learn about the Land Trust and local open space properties, and put in some good work on behalf of the community. Upcoming late winter events...
Jo-Ann D. Pearson
Jo-Ann D. Pearson, 83, passed away on Jan. 24 at the Whitney Center in Hamden. She was born in Binghamton, New York, on July 9, 1939, to the late Raymond and Barbara Darrow. She was the loving wife of the late David A. Pearson. She is survived by her children,...
$8.3M in State Funds Will Cover Branford Main Street Reconstruction Project
With an $8.3 million construction price tag anticipated to be 100 percent reimbursed by state funding, Branford’s Main Street reconstruction project is going forward with an increased scope of work. On Feb. 8, the Representative Town Meeting (RTM) voted to fully bond the project, with the knowledge the estimated...
Philip Fischer
Philip Fischer of Branford died on Feb. 5 at his home after a long battle with Parkinson’s Disease. He was the beloved husband of Sandra DaRoss Fischer. Philip was born Feb. 21, 1938, in New York City, the son of the late Philip and Marion Newell Fischer. He attended...
William Herbert ‘Bill’ Cuddy
William Herbert “Bill” Cuddy was born Aug. 15, 1935, in Brooklyn, New York, to Carlotta Victoria “Vicki” Cuddy and William Thomas Cuddy and died peacefully on Feb. 6, at the Connecticut Hospice in Branford. Shortly after Bill’s birth, the family moved to Worthington, Ohio, and Bill’s brother, John Clarke Cuddy, was born when Bill was six. As a child, Bill enjoyed summer camp, but most of his interests were academic. He was an outstanding student, which took him from Ohio to Yale University in Connecticut, where he earned a B.A. in history in 1957 and a J.D. in 1961.
Clifford ‘Chip’ Downer
Clifford “Chip” Downer, 55, of Bloomfield, raised in Guilford, passed away peacefully at his home on Jan. 24. Partner of Mark Ramsdell, Chip was born in New Haven on March 22, 1967, son of Donald Downer and Catherine Gibbs Downer of Guilford. He was the loving father of...
Guy Ralph ‘Guido’ Liberatore
Guy Ralph “Guido” Liberatore, 83, of Chester, passed away on Jan. 27. A life well lived by a guy well loved. Born in Mansfield, Massachusetts, on Jan. 19, 1940, the son of the late Guido and Virginia (Madden) Liberatore and stepson of the late Earl Niquette. Guy was...
Mary A. Trapanese Yaccarino
Mary A. Trapanese Yaccarino, 94, of North Haven passed away peacefully on Jan. 31 at Yale New Haven Hospital with her family by her side. She was the beloved wife of 58 years to the late Louis D. Yaccarino, Sr. Mary was born in Staten Island, New York, on Sept. 20, 1928, the daughter of the late Francesco “Frank” and Caroline Massa Trapanese.
Mary Jane Kimball
Mary Jane Kimball, of Branford, died Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, in New Haven. She was the wife of the late Philip Joseph Wieler. Mary Jane was born in Bridgeport on May 29, 1934, the daughter of the late Francis Eugene Callahan and Mary Grace Arnold. She is survived by her children, Philip Francis Wieler (Laini Andrews) and Martha Wieler (Tiffany Davis), both of Branford; her granddaughter Courtney Barnes of New Haven; and her great-grandson, Otto Dupree of New Haven. She was predeceased by her daughter Catherine Wieler Barnes.
GFWC Women’s Club of North Haven Honors Women’s Heart Health by Wearing Red
On Feb. 3, National Wear Red Day was held in awareness of women’s heart health. The GFWC Women’s Club of North Haven decided to underscore the importance of women’s heart health by wearing red to its monthly meeting that took place at the North Haven Senior Center.
Sidney G. Clow
Sidney G. “Sid” Clow passed from this earth, surrounded by family, on Jan. 12 after a battle with cancer. Born Feb. 17, 1937, he was 85 years old. He was the devoted and loving husband of 56 years to Nancy (Kos) Clow. He was the proud father of Ashley Clow Joiner (Tommy Hinman) and Wesley Clow. And he loved and adored his grandchildren, Peyton Joiner, Jadyn Joiner, Caitlyn Clow, and Wesley Clow, Jr. He was also survived and much loved by sisters and brothers, nieces and nephews, and grandnieces and grandnephews.
Michael Dennis Prior
Feb. 3, Michael Dennis Prior, sweetheart and best friend to his wife of 55 years, Susan Dillon Prior. He is also survived by his daughter and loving caregiver, Kathleen Ann Prior, and his grandson, Joshua Michael Prior. Mr. Prior was born June 12, 1942, in Wallingford, son of the late...
Jeremy Stephen Larkin
Jeremy “Stu” Larkin, 50, of Clinton, passed away suddenly on Jan. 15. He was born on Sept. 29, 1972, in Winsted, to Gail E. (Novak) Larkin and the late Michael D. Larkin of Clinton. He graduated in 1992 from The Morgan School in Clinton. He worked for GER...
Joanne G. Fox
Joanne Fox passed away peacefully on Feb. 2. She was the daughter of H. George Greim and Marion Greim. She attended Scotch Plains-Fanwood High School in New Jersey and then attended Hood College in Maryland. After graduation, she worked briefly as a public school math teacher. Joanne spent most of...
James F. Savo, Jr.
James F. Savo, Jr, 96, of North Haven, passed away on Feb. 1 at his home. He was the beloved husband of 73 years to Diana C. Massari Savo. James was born in New Haven on Aug. 20, 1926, the son of the late James F. Savo, Sr. and Mary Sangiovanni Savo.
Westbrook Board of Education Receives Leadership Award at Major Convention
The Westbrook Board of Education (BOE) was presented with the Connecticut Association of Boards of Education (CABE) Leadership Award during the annual CABE/CAPSS (Connecticut Association of Public School Superintendents) Convention held at the Mystic Marriott. The CABE Board of Education Leadership Awards are designed to recognize boards that work effectively...
Margaret E. Chiaraluce
Margaret E. Chiaraluce, 61, of Northford, passed away peacefully on Feb. 1, at Yale New Haven Hospital. She was the beloved wife of David R. Chiaraluce for 31 years. Margaret was born in New Haven on May 4, 1961, the daughter of Anna Coppola Papa and the late Joseph C. Papa, Sr.
Residents Seek to Overturn Cannabis Approval
A recent Zoning Commission decision to allow a retail marijuana store to open on Boston Post Road is heading for appeal. Residents have filed an appeal with Middletown Superior Court in hopes of overturning the decision. The Commission approved an application from BUDR Holding 3 LLC to open a retail...
Terry McElligott
Terry McElligott passed away peacefully on Jan. 30, with family by his side. He leaves behind his loving wife Valerie (Fazzina) McElligott and her extended family who loved him very much. Terry was preceded in death by his parents, a sibling, and a niece. He is survived by two siblings.
