ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

School counselors' role expands in light of lockdowns, student mental health issues

By Amber Rupinta
ABC11 Eyewitness News
ABC11 Eyewitness News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2laTK0_0kh08s7S00

National School Counseling Week 2023 is Feb. 6-10, 2023. The week is an opportunity to focus public attention on the unique contribution of school counselors within U.S. school systems.

With school lockdowns on the rise across the country and in the Triangle, a pandemic, and mental health issues among teens spiking, the role of school counselors has changed.

More training and certifications are required of counselors as they deal with all the issues students today face.

"Based on our risk behavior survey data, since the pandemic, there has been a rise, unfortunately, in mental health concerns with our students. and so our healthy schools' team, we are working to provide resources to put in different things, to address behavior, health, to address safety. schools are required to have a school mental health policy to address concerns," explained Kisha Bryant, School Counseling Consultant with N.C. Dept. of Public Instruction.

"So, we are working with staff and schools to be able to make sure that they have the appropriate training to address crises, to address mental health as they arise with their students, but also as they arise with their staff as well," Bryant added.

According to the American School Counselor Association, the nationwide recommendation for counselor-to-student ratios is one to 250 students.

"We know our North Carolina school counselors were funded at one for every 400 students," explained Dr. Laverne Mattocks-Perry, Sr. Exec. Director of Student Support Services for Durham Public Schools. We're proud in Durham Public Schools we are getting closer to that recommendation, and we are on average at about one to 275 students," Perry added.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WNCT

Officials to announce $3.2M grant benefitting Statewide Telepsychiatry Program Tuesday at ECU

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — State and local officials on Tuesday will formally announce a three-year, $3.2 million grant that will expand the North Carolina Statewide Telepsychiatry Program. Gov. Roy Cooper will join United Health Foundation, East Carolina University, and other state government officials in unveiling the grant at the East Carolina Heart Institute. The expansion […]
GREENVILLE, NC
ednc.org

State to support family child care with federal grant

The federal government has awarded a $4 million Preschool Development Grant to the state Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), which the state will use to support family child care homes and increase access for children and families, DHHS announced this month. Family child care homes are licensed facilities...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
WRAL News

'Our students should not have to deal with this type of grief,' frustration, grief expressed at DPS Board of Education work session Thursday

DURHAM, N.C. — Parents and community members voiced their frustration Thursday during Durham Public Schools Board of Education's work session. The frustrations come in the wake of the death of a 17-year-old Hillside High School student and the hospitalization of another, who were shot Wednesday on the American Tobacco Trail near the high school.
DURHAM, NC
country1037fm.com

North Carolina Teacher Suspended After Cursing and Grabbing Student

A North Carolina teacher has been suspended after reportedly cursing and grabbing a student. The video has gone viral after an art teacher at Ashley Park K-8 in Charlotte is shown grabbing the student then pushing him down. The video shows the 11 year being berated by the teacher. According...
CHARLOTTE, NC
nsjonline.com

UNC Chapel Hill hit with multiple civil rights complaints

RALEIGH — In January, the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNCCH) was hit with multiple complaints alleging certain programs were violating parts of the U.S. Civil Rights Act such as Title IV. The complaints were filed by the watchdog group Do No Harm (DNH). DNH describes itself...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
WFMY NEWS2

$10 'Eye Lift': Check out the before and after

GREENSBORO, N.C. — If you want to fit into your clothes better, you can watch what you eat and exercise. But for your droopy eyelids, there's no exercise or eating right that will lift those lids. So what if you could change them, lift them, with one single eye-drop? It’s called Upneeq. It’s FDA-approved to temporarily lift your lid.
GREENSBORO, NC
ABC11 Eyewitness News

ABC11 Eyewitness News

Raleigh, NC
83K+
Followers
11K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC11 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from North Carolina.

 https://abc11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy