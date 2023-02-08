Read full article on original website
clarksvillenow.com
Peach Cobbler Factory joins Chamber Area of Commerce
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The latest business to join the Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce is the Peach Cobbler Factory. Co-owners of the new business, husband and wife Philip Ladd and Wendy Ladd, said they are excited to bring the Peach Cobbler Factory to Clarksville. “We have 12...
wnky.com
Trader Joe’s distribution center to bring 900 jobs to Simpson County
FRANKLIN, Ky. – A Trader Joe’s distribution facility is coming to Simpson County. Simpson County judge-executive Mason Barnes says Trader Joe’s will locate the distribution and assembly center in the Stone-Givens Industrial Park and will be the only one of its type in the U.S. The project...
wkdzradio.com
Inaugural Kentucky Crop Health Conference A Success
The inaugural Kentucky Crop Health Conference in Bowling Green Thursday, February 9, at the National Corvette Museum in Bowling Green. More than 90 farmers and agriculture business representatives learned about crop health topics ranging from tar spot on corn to pests impacting soybeans and wheat. University of Kentucky Extension Pathologist Dr. Keirsten Wise says it was a great opportunity farmers to learn from some top researchers.
clarksvillenow.com
City of Clarksville employees celebrate years of service at 2023 Pin Breakfast
CLARKSVILLE, TN – The City of Clarksville celebrated employees for years of continued service this week at its annual Employee Pin Breakfast. The event recognizes city employees with a special commemorative pin presented by Mayor Joe Pitts for every five years of service. Michael McWhorter, an employee with Clarksville...
wkdzradio.com
Robert Fooshee, 65, of Hopkinsville
Funeral services for Trigg County native 65-year old Robert Thomas ”R.T.” Fooshee, of Hopkinsville, will be at 2:00 Monday afternoon, February 13, at Hughart, Beard & Giles Funeral Home in Hopkinsville. Burial will follow in Powell Cemetery in Lafayette. Visitation will begin at 11:00 Monday morning, February 13.
WBKO
Habitat for Humanity Restore relocating, grand opening on Feb. 11
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Habitat for Humanity of Bowling Green and Warren County’s Restore is just days away from the grand opening of their new location in downtown Bowling Green. Right across from the Bowling Green Ballpark will be the new home of the organization’s secondhand store.
wkdzradio.com
Gubernatorial Candidate Alan Keck Speaks at Town Hall Meeting in Princeton
Republican Gubernatorial candidate and two-term Mayor of Somerset Alan Keck stopped in Princeton for a town hall meeting with local residents Wednesday evening. In an interview with the News Edge at the Carriage House on the grounds of the Adsmore Museum, Keck said the town halls provide Kentuckians a way to get to know him and his platform, as well as time for residents to voice their own concerns.
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Hopkinsville (KY) City Council Approves $2.5M Land Purchase for Fire Station
Hopkinsville City Council took another step Tuesday night toward constructing the city’s fifth fire station, hoptownchronicle.org reported. Following a closed session to discuss property acquisition, council members voted unanimously to purchase a 10-acre parcel near the Walmart Distribution Center for $2.5 million from DDL 10, a company based in Illinois, the report said.
10-story mixed use development coming to Clarksville
Millan Enterprises is in the beginning stages of the project at Jefferson and North First Street in downtown Clarksville.
wkdzradio.com
Jimmy Mosley, 69, of Cadiz
There will be no services for 69 year old Jimmy Mosley of Cadiz. King’s Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
whvoradio.com
Regional Bed Bath & Beyond Stores To Close In Coming Weeks
Crippling financial struggles continue to plague Bed Bath & Beyond, which announced Thursday morning an additional 149 stores would be closing in the coming weeks. CNN Business reports the closures come a week after the company announced it was shuttering 87 other stores. The latest round is among 400 total closures for the company, which includes 5 buybuy Baby locations and the remaining Harmon Face Value stores.
wkdzradio.com
Christian County Facilities Plan Amended To Put 6th Grade In Middle Schools
The Christian County Public Schools Facility Planning Committee is sending a revised plan to the Kentucky Department of Education for review. Thursday night, the Committee gathered at the Board office to discuss the potential changes. Superintendent Chris Bentzel says the amendment would move 6th grade back into the middle schools and transition three other buildings.
wkdzradio.com
Doris Threlkel, 74, of Elkton
Funeral services for 74-year old Doris Jean Threlkel, of Elkton, will be at 1:00 Saturday afternoon, February 18, 2023, at Latham Funeral Home in Elkton. Burial will follow in the Pea Ridge Cemetery. Visitation will begin at 10:00 Saturday morning, February 18. Survivors include her sons, Lee Threlkel and his...
whopam.com
Mayor Knight talks new fire station, hopes for downtown
Hopkinsville Mayor J.R. Knight appeared on the WHOP Early Bird Show Friday more and says his administration is looking at several upcoming projects, including the construction of a new fire station. The fire station will likely be near the Walmart Distribution Center off of 41A and the mayor says they...
wkdzradio.com
Jo Talley, 76, of Elkton
Funeral services for 76-year old Jo Ann Talley, of Elkton, will be at 1:00 Sunday afternoon, February 12, at Latham Funeral Home in Elkton. Burial will follow in Wiley’s Chapel Cemetery in Logan County. Visitation will begin at 10:00 Sunday morning, February 12. She is survived by husband of...
WBKO
The first Black Librarian at Warren County Public Library reflects on her career
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Born and raised in Bowling Green, Sabrina Whitney-Loving started working for the Warren County Public Library in the late 70s. She was notified about the job by late County Judge Executive Basil Griffin. “He said if you go up to the Bowling Green\Warren County Public...
whvoradio.com
Princeton Woman Reports Money Stolen In Scam
A Princeton woman reported $9,000 taken in a scam while she was at work in Hopkinsville Tuesday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say the woman was a target of an online banking scam that accessed her cell phone for personal information and resulted in her losing $9,000. No arrest has been made...
wkdzradio.com
Patricia Gibson, 67, of Fairview
Funeral services for 67-year old Patricia Ann Gibson, of Fairview, will be at 3:00 Monday afternoon at Latham Funeral Home in Elkton. There will be a private burial service at Bells Chapel Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday evening, February 12, from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. She is survived by her...
WBKO
Simpson County relocates art installation, teases master plan for parks
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Franklin-Simpson Parks and Recreation recently relocated a horseshoe horse art installation, named Darlene, as part of the beginning phase of a 30-year master plan to update and maintain Jim Roberts Community Park. Officials say that Darlene’s original location, near Cracker Barrel in Franklin, was not...
