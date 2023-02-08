Republican Gubernatorial candidate and two-term Mayor of Somerset Alan Keck stopped in Princeton for a town hall meeting with local residents Wednesday evening. In an interview with the News Edge at the Carriage House on the grounds of the Adsmore Museum, Keck said the town halls provide Kentuckians a way to get to know him and his platform, as well as time for residents to voice their own concerns.

