Police searching for suspect connected to non-fatal stabbing in West Valley City
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah ( ABC4 ) — West Valley police are searching for a suspect involved in a stabbing that happened Tuesday night.
According to representatives from West Valley Police Department, the suspect broke into an apartment near 4000 South Redwood Road on Feb. 7 around 10:50 p.m. They allegedly cut the tenant with a knife, stole their wallet and fled the scene.
The victim was transported to the hospital for their non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect and the victim knew each other, police say.
Officers reportedly searched the area and did not find the suspect.
The investigation remains ongoing.
No further information is available at the moment.
