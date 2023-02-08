Read full article on original website
KJZZ's Friday NewsCap: Arizona's school spending limit remains a political football
Arizona schools avoided budget catastrophe this week when supermajorities in the House and Senate agreed to lift a voter-imposed spending cap, but the issue will be back next year. And Republicans on a new committee recommended the state Senate reject Gov. Katie Hobbs’ pick to run the Arizona Department of Health Services.
Arizona falls in national conservative rankings issued by CPAC accountability group
Votes cast by members of the Arizona Legislature in favor of conservative positions have been gradually falling since 2018. So says an accountability arm of the political action coalition known as CPAC. The ratings from CPAC’s Virginia-based Center for Legislative Accountability analyze state lawmaker votes on dozens of policy issues....
Republicans on Senate committee reject Hobbs' nominee for state health director
A new state Senate committee created to vet executive nominees gave a scathing rebuke to Gov. Katie Hobbs’ pick to run the Arizona Department of Health Services. By a 3-2 vote, Republicans on the Senate Committee on Director Nominations recommended the full Senate reject the confirmation of Dr. Theresa Cullen, who currently serves as the health director in Pima County.
Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell calls for expediency in Arizona's death penalty review
Last month, new Democratic Attorney General Kris Mayes put a pause on executions in Arizona — putting the use of the death penalty on hold until a review of the process is completed. The move came after our new Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs issued an executive order to establish...
