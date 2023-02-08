ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Comments / 0

Related
kjzz.org

Republicans on Senate committee reject Hobbs' nominee for state health director

A new state Senate committee created to vet executive nominees gave a scathing rebuke to Gov. Katie Hobbs’ pick to run the Arizona Department of Health Services. By a 3-2 vote, Republicans on the Senate Committee on Director Nominations recommended the full Senate reject the confirmation of Dr. Theresa Cullen, who currently serves as the health director in Pima County.
PIMA COUNTY, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy