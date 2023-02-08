ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brian Flores Changed the Vikings Offseason

The search for the new Vikings’ defensive coordinator went on for over two weeks. Minnesota hired Brian Flores as the new chief of defense. Flores, a former head coach, was one of the market’s top available candidates, and the hire changed the Vikings offseason. While Flores was a...
Vikings could be forced to make shocking cut this offseason

Vikings wideout Adam Thielen has out-priced his stay in Minnesota and could be a cap casualty this offseason. Adam Thielen could be considered something of a hometown hero on the Minnesota Vikings having been raised in the state and played on his hometown team for the last nine years. Unfortunately, he may need to grow new roots elsewhere.
All the Former Vikings in the Super Bowl

Super Bowl LVII kicks off Sunday evening between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles in Glendale, Arizona. The Eagles are favored by 1.5. If one Minnesota Vikings “curse” lives on, the Eagles will win the chip. In the last five seasons, every team that won the Super Bowl beat the Vikings along the way. And you probably remember the Vikings Week 2 showdown in Philadelphia.
4 Vikings Got Richer on Thursday

The NFL no longer narrowly focuses solely on 1st-Round draftees as players with sliding payscales during the duration of their rookie contracts. Three years ago, the NFL powers that be and NFLPA established conditions for non-1st-Rounders who outperform contracts and awards them accordingly. It’s a neat little system that promotes equity, fairness, and production.
The Vikings Gigantic Thursday Night Mystery

On Thursday night, former Minnesota Vikings defensive end Jared Allen will learn his 2023 Hall of Fame fate. The NFL showcases its Honors Ceremony, and five men out of 15 finalists will officially enter the Pro Football Hall of Fame. These are the 15 finalists:. Jared Allen. Willie Anderson. Ronde...
Michael Irvin Faces another Allegation of Misconduct

ESPN has pulled Michael Irvin from its Super Bowl coverage. This comes after an allegation of misconduct on the part on Irvin towards a woman. Irvin has told multiple sources that the encounter was brief and mostly non-physical. Irvin further said he was baffled by allegation. "The "Dallas Morning News" reports that Glendale police have not received a complaint involving Irvin. Irvin's history, however, may be hurting him.
The 3 Longtime Vikings Who Could Be Traded

Let’s get you caught up on the Minnesota Vikings offseason. The team hired Brian Flores as defensive coordinator on Monday and will make a decision on extending — or not extending — Kirk Cousins’ contract in the next five weeks. Those are the first two mammoth dominos of the offseason, beyond the shadow of a doubt.
Thursday Is a Massive Day for 2 Vikings

Annually right before the Super Bowl, one of the league’s most important events occurs. Singer Kelly Clarkson will host the NFL honors on Thursday. Nationally televised on NBC and NFL Network at 8 p.m. CT, the event features the announcement of the Associated Press awards like MVP and Offensive Player of the Year and the newest class of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. A current and a former Viking could be in the spotlight.
Kirk Cousins Broke the Internet

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins dusted off his “Kirko Chainz” persona on Thursday night, breaking into a tune in front of the NFL’s Honor Ceremony capacity crowd — and live national audience. Cousins shared the stage with show host and singer Kelly Clarkson, and the rest...
Erin Andrews Sends Stern Warning to FOX Broadcast Booth for Super Bowl

Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen will be on the call for FOX‘s broadcast of Super Bowl LVII between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs Sunday. It will be the pair’s first Super Bowl call, replacing the familiar voices of Joe Buck and Troy Aikman. Buck and Aikman departed for ESPN last year after two decades together at FOX. While Burkhardt and Olsen have been praised for their work this season, calling the Super Bowl, which is expected to draw over 100 million viewers, is a different animal.
Adam Thielen Sheds Light on 2023 Contract Mystery

The Minnesota Vikings offseason began on the night of January 15th, and since then, the status of wide receiver Adam Thielen has existed in limbo. Thielen, 32, is scheduled to incur a $19.9 million cap hit against the Vikings books in 2023, a figure thought by some as too expensive for a WR2 who tallied 716 receiving yards and 6 touchdowns in 2022.
NFL world reacts to Patrick Mahomes news

Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes is set to play in his third Super Bowl on Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles. His excellent play all season ultimately led the Chiefs to Super Bowl 57. He received the ultimate honor for his impressive season on Thursday night. The NFL Honors award show took place on Read more... The post NFL world reacts to Patrick Mahomes news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Vikings Snubbed Twice during Awards Season

On Thursday night, the NFL held its yearly awards ceremony. Individuals were recognized for their performance or impact this season, and a new Hall of Fame class was ushered in. Unfortunately for the Minnesota Vikings, Justin Jefferson was the only one that got his due. Both head coach Kevin O’Connell...
Dolphins request to interview Chargers assistant for secondary coach job

The Miami Dolphins are continuing to make changes to their coaching staff after firing Josh Boyer and multiple positional coaches after the end of the 2022 season. According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Dolphins have requested to interview Los Angeles Chargers assistant secondary coach Tom Donatell for their secondary coach. Miami didn’t have a coach in that role last year, but they did move on from Steve Gregory, who had been the team’s safeties coach.
