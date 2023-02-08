ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

10 people shot, 2 killed in four shootings across NYC

It's shaping up to be a violent weekend, after four separate shootings racked New York City, injuring at least ten people and leaving two dead, according to police. 10 people shot, 2 killed in four shootings across …. It's shaping up to be a violent weekend, after four separate shootings...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Arrest made in death of New Jersey teacher

The estranged husband of a beloved Jersey City kindergarten teacher and mother found buried in a shallow grave has been arrested as one of two suspects in connection with the homicide case, according to officials and the victim's family. Arrest made in death of New Jersey teacher. The estranged husband...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Shootings across NYC leave 2 dead, multiple hurt

It was a bloody start to the weekend in the Big Apple, with two people killed, and 13 others shot or slashed across four boroughs in a 15-hour span, authorities said.  The violence began around 2:30 p.m. Friday at 641 E. Tremont Ave. in the Bronx, where Jeremiah Smith, 24, was fatally shot in front of a Popeyes, police said.   Smith was shot in the torso and later pronounced dead at St. Barnabas Hospital. Three others were hurt in the broad daylight shooting, including a second man shot in the torso, a third who was hit in the ankle and a fourth was...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Local mechanic fixes van for Bronx nonprofit

A Bronx nonprofit was having a difficult time feeding families in need after its delivery van broke down. Fortunately, two local body shops and mechanics came forward and fixed the van. Local mechanic fixes van for Bronx nonprofit. A Bronx nonprofit was having a difficult time feeding families in need...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NYPD: New video shows suspect in deadly Bronx shooting

NEW YORK -- New video shows the man police are looking for in a deadly shooting in the Bronx. Police said the suspect was seen getting out of a car on Pratt Avenue just before 21-year-old Nicholas Lewis was shot and killed on Jan. 18. Police also released a photo of the car the suspected gunman was in.Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.    
BRONX, NY
NYPD: Customer shot trying to stop late-night robbery at Brooklyn deli

NEW YORK -- A customer at a Brooklyn deli wound up in the hospital after they were shot trying to stop a late-night robbery. According to detectives, one suspect held up a gun while another took money from the cash register as the deli on Myrtle Avenue in Clinton Hill was about to close Friday. A 48-year-old man intervened and got into an argument with the suspects, investigators said. He was shot and taken to the hospital in stable condition. Police have not made any arrests or released descriptions of the suspects. An officer was keeping watch inside the deli Saturday morning. 
BROOKLYN, NY
Intense flames rip through Bronx supermarket: FDNY

A five-alarm fire tore through a Morris Heights supermarket Thursday evening, leaving four people injured, FDNY officials said. Intense flames rip through Bronx supermarket: FDNY. A five-alarm fire tore through a Morris Heights supermarket Thursday evening, leaving four people injured, FDNY officials said. Brooklyn sidewalk shed saves life. There is...
BRONX, NY
Friends continue to mourn teen who took her own life

Students are protesting their high school as they continue to mourn the loss of their friend, 14-year-old Adriana Kuch, who took her own life after allegedly being attacked by other students. Friends continue to mourn teen who took her own life. Students are protesting their high school as they continue...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Imani Glover found in Bronx; girlfriend Destiny Owens still missing

MORRISTOWN, N.J. (PIX11) — Imani Glover, the New Jersey woman who disappeared shortly after New Year’s Day, was located in the Bronx this week, but her girlfriend, Destiny Owens, is still missing. The Morris County Prosecutor’s Office quietly announced on its Facebook page Wednesday that Glover, 25, had been found, without saying where.   An official […]
BRONX, NY
15-year-old reported missing in the Bronx

NEW YORK, NY – Detectives with the 52nd Precinct of the New York City Police Department are asking the public to keep an eye out for a missing 15-year-old girl in the Bronx. Police say 15-year-old Alexa Olivera left her Devoe Terrace home Friday afternoon and has not been seen since. “It was reported to police that the missing was last seen on Friday, February 3, 2023, at approximately 2:11 pm, inside her residence,” police said. Devoe is described as 5’0” in height, approximately 100 lbs., has brown eyes, and black hair. She was last seen wearing a black shirt The post 15-year-old reported missing in the Bronx appeared first on Shore News Network.
BRONX, NY
Expanded cargo bike service may reduce traffic in NYC

New York City is looking at cargo bikes as a way to help reduce traffic congestion. Expanded cargo bike service may reduce traffic in …. New York City is looking at cargo bikes as a way to help reduce traffic congestion. 10 people shot, 2 killed in four shootings across...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
4 women randomly attacked by man in Queens: NYPD

Police arrested a man who randomly attacked four women throughout a Queens neighborhood in the span of an hour Sunday night, officials said. Police arrested a man who randomly attacked four women throughout a Queens neighborhood in the span of an hour Sunday night, officials said. Surveillance video shows man...
QUEENS, NY
NY, NJ forecast: Chilly temperatures into the weekend

The tri-state is waking up to noticeably cooler temps today, in fact, a good 20 degrees cooler than this time on Friday across most of the area. NY, NJ forecast: Chilly temperatures into the weekend. The tri-state is waking up to noticeably cooler temps today, in fact, a good 20...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NY’s ‘finch-smuggling kingpin’ gets prison time for bird trafficking

An admitted bird smuggler dubbed “one of New York’s finch-smuggling kingpins” got his wings clipped Thursday, when he was sentenced in Brooklyn federal court to just over a year in prison. Imsaf Ali, 62, was ordered to serve 366 days behind bars after he was stopped at John F. Kennedy Airport in January 2022 while trying to get finches from Guyana past customs for birdsong competitions. He pleaded guilty to conspiring to import wildlife illegally last summer. Ali was also arrested in 2018 for carrying finches through JFK using hair curlers stuffed in his socks. In that case, he was sentenced to...
BROOKLYN, NY
New NYC reading curriculum focuses on phonics

Students in New York City will be learning to systematically pronounce letters and sounds in a systematic science-based way that has been proven to teach children of all abilities to read well. New NYC reading curriculum focuses on phonics. Students in New York City will be learning to systematically pronounce...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Brooklyn Turkish community collects supplies to help earthquake victims

NEW YORK (PIX11) — More than 21,000 people are dead, and thousands are injured, after a 7.8 magnitude earthquake rocked parts of Turkey and Syria on Monday. Thousands of people who survived have lost their homes and have been displaced. PIX11’s Kirstin Cole was in Sheepshead Bay, Brooklyn with...
BROOKLYN, NY

