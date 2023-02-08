NEW YORK, NY – Detectives with the 52nd Precinct of the New York City Police Department are asking the public to keep an eye out for a missing 15-year-old girl in the Bronx. Police say 15-year-old Alexa Olivera left her Devoe Terrace home Friday afternoon and has not been seen since. “It was reported to police that the missing was last seen on Friday, February 3, 2023, at approximately 2:11 pm, inside her residence,” police said. Devoe is described as 5’0” in height, approximately 100 lbs., has brown eyes, and black hair. She was last seen wearing a black shirt The post 15-year-old reported missing in the Bronx appeared first on Shore News Network.

BRONX, NY ・ 21 HOURS AGO