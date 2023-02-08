Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Migrants Bussed from NYC to Canada for Free After Complaining About Crime Now Returning Because It's Too Cold and SnowyEden ReportsNew York City, NY
Epstein documents to be released, powerful associates' names going publicAlpha TangoNew York City, NY
NYC Streets Become Deadly Scene as 12 People Shot, 2 Fatally, in 15 HoursHamza HayatNew York City, NY
The Vanderbilt Legacy: Exploring the Rise and Fall of America's Richest FamilyLord GaneshNew York City, NY
Nettie's House of Spaghetti in Tinton Falls Has a New Policy: 'Children Under 10 Will No Longer Be Permitted to Dine'Zack LoveTinton Falls, NJ
Related
pix11.com
10 people shot, 2 killed in four shootings across NYC
It's shaping up to be a violent weekend, after four separate shootings racked New York City, injuring at least ten people and leaving two dead, according to police. 10 people shot, 2 killed in four shootings across …. It's shaping up to be a violent weekend, after four separate shootings...
NBC New York
Bloody 15 Hours in NYC Leaves 2 Dead, at Least 9 Others Wounded Across City: Cops
A handful of shootings across the Big Apple left nearly a dozen victims hurt -- two would ultimately perish from their injuries -- during a particularly violent 15-hour stretch to start the weekend. Authorities say the bloodshed started around 2:30 p.m. Friday in the Bronx, where four men were shot...
pix11.com
Students protest for justice after New Jersey teenager dies by suicide
Adriana Kuch was found dead two days after she was beaten in a caught-on-camera attack at her Berkeley Township high school. Four students have been suspended and charged. Students protest for justice after New Jersey teenager …. Adriana Kuch was found dead two days after she was beaten in a...
pix11.com
Gun violence racks NYC after 4 separate shootings leave 2 dead, 10 injured
NEW YORK (PIX11) — It’s shaping up to be a violent weekend, after four separate shootings racked New York City, injuring at least ten people and leaving two dead, according to police. There were two quadruple shootings on Friday, one in Brooklyn and the other in the Bronx.
pix11.com
Arrest made in death of New Jersey teacher
The estranged husband of a beloved Jersey City kindergarten teacher and mother found buried in a shallow grave has been arrested as one of two suspects in connection with the homicide case, according to officials and the victim's family. Arrest made in death of New Jersey teacher. The estranged husband...
Shootings across NYC leave 2 dead, multiple hurt
It was a bloody start to the weekend in the Big Apple, with two people killed, and 13 others shot or slashed across four boroughs in a 15-hour span, authorities said. The violence began around 2:30 p.m. Friday at 641 E. Tremont Ave. in the Bronx, where Jeremiah Smith, 24, was fatally shot in front of a Popeyes, police said. Smith was shot in the torso and later pronounced dead at St. Barnabas Hospital. Three others were hurt in the broad daylight shooting, including a second man shot in the torso, a third who was hit in the ankle and a fourth was...
pix11.com
Local mechanic fixes van for Bronx nonprofit
A Bronx nonprofit was having a difficult time feeding families in need after its delivery van broke down. Fortunately, two local body shops and mechanics came forward and fixed the van. Local mechanic fixes van for Bronx nonprofit. A Bronx nonprofit was having a difficult time feeding families in need...
CBS New York
NYPD: New video shows suspect in deadly Bronx shooting
NEW YORK -- New video shows the man police are looking for in a deadly shooting in the Bronx. Police said the suspect was seen getting out of a car on Pratt Avenue just before 21-year-old Nicholas Lewis was shot and killed on Jan. 18. Police also released a photo of the car the suspected gunman was in.Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
CBS New York
NYPD: Customer shot trying to stop late-night robbery at Brooklyn deli
NEW YORK -- A customer at a Brooklyn deli wound up in the hospital after they were shot trying to stop a late-night robbery. According to detectives, one suspect held up a gun while another took money from the cash register as the deli on Myrtle Avenue in Clinton Hill was about to close Friday. A 48-year-old man intervened and got into an argument with the suspects, investigators said. He was shot and taken to the hospital in stable condition. Police have not made any arrests or released descriptions of the suspects. An officer was keeping watch inside the deli Saturday morning.
pix11.com
Intense flames rip through Bronx supermarket: FDNY
A five-alarm fire tore through a Morris Heights supermarket Thursday evening, leaving four people injured, FDNY officials said. Intense flames rip through Bronx supermarket: FDNY. A five-alarm fire tore through a Morris Heights supermarket Thursday evening, leaving four people injured, FDNY officials said. Brooklyn sidewalk shed saves life. There is...
pix11.com
Friends continue to mourn teen who took her own life
Students are protesting their high school as they continue to mourn the loss of their friend, 14-year-old Adriana Kuch, who took her own life after allegedly being attacked by other students. Friends continue to mourn teen who took her own life. Students are protesting their high school as they continue...
Imani Glover found in Bronx; girlfriend Destiny Owens still missing
MORRISTOWN, N.J. (PIX11) — Imani Glover, the New Jersey woman who disappeared shortly after New Year’s Day, was located in the Bronx this week, but her girlfriend, Destiny Owens, is still missing. The Morris County Prosecutor’s Office quietly announced on its Facebook page Wednesday that Glover, 25, had been found, without saying where. An official […]
15-year-old reported missing in the Bronx
NEW YORK, NY – Detectives with the 52nd Precinct of the New York City Police Department are asking the public to keep an eye out for a missing 15-year-old girl in the Bronx. Police say 15-year-old Alexa Olivera left her Devoe Terrace home Friday afternoon and has not been seen since. “It was reported to police that the missing was last seen on Friday, February 3, 2023, at approximately 2:11 pm, inside her residence,” police said. Devoe is described as 5’0” in height, approximately 100 lbs., has brown eyes, and black hair. She was last seen wearing a black shirt The post 15-year-old reported missing in the Bronx appeared first on Shore News Network.
pix11.com
Expanded cargo bike service may reduce traffic in NYC
New York City is looking at cargo bikes as a way to help reduce traffic congestion. Expanded cargo bike service may reduce traffic in …. New York City is looking at cargo bikes as a way to help reduce traffic congestion. 10 people shot, 2 killed in four shootings across...
pix11.com
4 women randomly attacked by man in Queens: NYPD
Police arrested a man who randomly attacked four women throughout a Queens neighborhood in the span of an hour Sunday night, officials said. Police arrested a man who randomly attacked four women throughout a Queens neighborhood in the span of an hour Sunday night, officials said. Surveillance video shows man...
pix11.com
NY, NJ forecast: Chilly temperatures into the weekend
The tri-state is waking up to noticeably cooler temps today, in fact, a good 20 degrees cooler than this time on Friday across most of the area. NY, NJ forecast: Chilly temperatures into the weekend. The tri-state is waking up to noticeably cooler temps today, in fact, a good 20...
NY’s ‘finch-smuggling kingpin’ gets prison time for bird trafficking
An admitted bird smuggler dubbed “one of New York’s finch-smuggling kingpins” got his wings clipped Thursday, when he was sentenced in Brooklyn federal court to just over a year in prison. Imsaf Ali, 62, was ordered to serve 366 days behind bars after he was stopped at John F. Kennedy Airport in January 2022 while trying to get finches from Guyana past customs for birdsong competitions. He pleaded guilty to conspiring to import wildlife illegally last summer. Ali was also arrested in 2018 for carrying finches through JFK using hair curlers stuffed in his socks. In that case, he was sentenced to...
pix11.com
New NYC reading curriculum focuses on phonics
Students in New York City will be learning to systematically pronounce letters and sounds in a systematic science-based way that has been proven to teach children of all abilities to read well. New NYC reading curriculum focuses on phonics. Students in New York City will be learning to systematically pronounce...
pix11.com
Brooklyn Turkish community collects supplies to help earthquake victims
NEW YORK (PIX11) — More than 21,000 people are dead, and thousands are injured, after a 7.8 magnitude earthquake rocked parts of Turkey and Syria on Monday. Thousands of people who survived have lost their homes and have been displaced. PIX11’s Kirstin Cole was in Sheepshead Bay, Brooklyn with...
2 Shot Inside Popular Hudson Valley Eatery, New York Man Arrested
Following a long investigation, a Hudson Valley man has been accused of shooting two men inside a popular eatery. Following a long investigation, a Rockland County man was charged with shooting two people inside a popular eatery. 2 Shot Inside Rockland County, New York Restaurant. Google. On October 22, 2022,...
Comments / 1