Maine State

wabi.tv

Maine yellow flag law underutilized according to report

PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - The Maine Deadly Force Review Panel released its third annual report this week, and found that the state has underutilized its “yellow flag law” that has been in effect since 2020. The law allow for the removal of guns from a person’s possession following...
MAINE STATE
97.5 WOKQ

The 2022 Top 10 Hottest Real Estate Towns in Maine

There aren't enough homes in Maine to go around. Mainebiz published Maine's Hottest Towns top 10 rankings. The information comes from Maine Life Real Estate in Scarborough. They pick the towns and cities with the biggest jump in single-family home sales. Part of the data includes the average price and days on the market.
MAINE STATE
southarkansassun.com

$850 Economic Relief Checks IRS Proposes To Benefit Maine Residents

People in Maine are struggling with rising costs brought on by pandemic-driven inflation, including higher energy prices and higher prices for basic goods. The Internal Revenue Service is investigating whether the $850 economic assistance checks that were given out in Maine last year are subject to federal taxation. In order...
MAINE STATE
Government Technology

Maine Looks to Add Electric Bikes to Rebate Program

(TNS) — To boost the number of Mainers giving electric bicycles a chance, lawmakers are weighing a plan to add them to Efficiency Maine's rebate program. Douglas Nielsen of Harpswell told a legislative panel Tuesday the move would be "yet another small step" toward a big goal of protecting "the treasured environment of our state."
MAINE STATE
wabi.tv

Public Utilities Commission to investigate Electricity Maine

PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - Maine’s Public Utilities Commission voted unanimously to open an investigation into Electricity Maine. Since the Commission approved standard offer bids for electrical rates in Maine in November 2022, the Commission’s Consumer Assistance and Safety Division has received 234 complaints about competitive electrical providers. Of...
MAINE STATE
wgan.com

Maine spending committee agrees on supplemental budget

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) The Maine Legislature’s spending committee reached a unanimous agreement on a supplemental budget that funds operations through the end of June, raising hopes that the bipartisan spirit will continue as lawmakers tackle the governor’s proposed $10.3 billion budget. Sen. Peggy Rotundo, co-chair of Appropriations and...
MAINE STATE
B98.5

Some Maine Towns Asking Residents To “Register” Security Cameras

These days, internet connected security cameras are literally EVERYWHERE. Having come down substantially in price in recent years, they are typically within the budget of any home owner. And, they have several uses. Of course, they provide security for the property and its residents. They are a deterrent and they...
MAINE STATE
B98.5

Beware of The Top 4 Most Dangerous Roads in Maine

I like to drive. It's cathartic and freeing. I remember when I first got my license and took that first open road by storm. I was playing Missy Elliot and really feeling myself. That day I learned a very important lesson which was that even though I am being told to "lose control", I shouldn't.
MAINE STATE
mainepublic.org

Lawmakers to probe finances of Maine Veterans Homes after whistleblower report

The Legislature's Government Oversight Committee has launched a preliminary probe into the finances and accounting practices of Maine Veterans Homes. . The surprise move directs the legislature's watchdog agency to explore a whistleblower's allegations about the finances of a state-chartered nonprofit that operates six veterans support homes across the state.
MAINE STATE
mainepublic.org

State uses emergency funds to open and expand 13 overnight warming shelters through April

Thirteen organizations are receiving state emergency funds from MaineHousing to open new or expand existing overnight warming shelters through April. The shelter grants, which total slightly more than $1 million, are a portion of the $21 million fund that Gov. Janet Mills and the state Legislature approved last month as part of a broader emergency heating and energy package.
MAINE STATE
penbaypilot.com

Family of Graham Lacher increases reward; expands search out-of-state

The family of Graham Lacher, missing since June 6, 2022, when he fled the grounds of Dorothea Dix Psychiatric Center (DDPC) in Bangor, has increased the reward amount for his safe return from $2,500 to $3,500. They are also making a special effort to let other states know about the Silver Alert issued for him in Maine.
BANGOR, ME

