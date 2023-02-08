Read full article on original website
mainepublic.org
Potential ballot initiative looms large over State House debate on paid family leave
There’s a political debate looming at the State House about whether Maine workers should have guaranteed access to paid time off to care for an ailing family member or themselves after an illness or injury. And looming above state lawmakers’ heads is the prospect – or threat – that...
wabi.tv
Maine yellow flag law underutilized according to report
PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - The Maine Deadly Force Review Panel released its third annual report this week, and found that the state has underutilized its “yellow flag law” that has been in effect since 2020. The law allow for the removal of guns from a person’s possession following...
Small schools struggle, thrive, and fight to stay open
Enrollment numbers are apt to change as Maine recovers from the pandemic. The state's population has increased by about 20,000 in the past two years, undoubtedly increasing enrollment in some schools. Photo by Lynda Clancy/Penobscot Bay Pilot. Not far from the intersection of Routes 9 and 192 in Wesley, you’ll...
The 2022 Top 10 Hottest Real Estate Towns in Maine
There aren't enough homes in Maine to go around. Mainebiz published Maine's Hottest Towns top 10 rankings. The information comes from Maine Life Real Estate in Scarborough. They pick the towns and cities with the biggest jump in single-family home sales. Part of the data includes the average price and days on the market.
New bill aims to delay starting time for Maine public high schools
AUGUSTA, Maine — Many Maine High Schools begin their days bright and early—and it's been that way for decades. Now, some Maine lawmakers are looking to make a statewide change, they said, to help students' well-being. The American Medical Association supports later school start times to help kids...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Maine
If you live in Maine and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
southarkansassun.com
$850 Economic Relief Checks IRS Proposes To Benefit Maine Residents
People in Maine are struggling with rising costs brought on by pandemic-driven inflation, including higher energy prices and higher prices for basic goods. The Internal Revenue Service is investigating whether the $850 economic assistance checks that were given out in Maine last year are subject to federal taxation. In order...
Is It Illegal to Have Headlights Off When It Rains or Snows in Maine?
When I am driving in the rain or snow and it's naturally a bit darker, I always wonder if the people without their lights on could get in trouble if they passed a copper?. In my opinion, driving without your lights on during rain, snow, and obviously when it's dark, is a big no-no.
Portland Declares February 7 ‘207 Day’ While the Rest of Maine is Ignored
Maine should really be broken up into two states because it seems that one half of it isn't too fond of the other half. According to the 2022 US Census, Cumberland and York Counties combined have a population of 519,822. That's 40% of Maine's population in the southern part of the state. The two counties also comprise 7% of the land in Maine.
newscentermaine.com
Court case in Texas could seriously affect access to abortion here in Maine
A judge in Texas will decide whether to outlaw what is the most common method for ending pregnancies in Maine. The case could ban the drug mifepristone nationwide.
Maine school district, social worker blasted for allegedly assisting with transitioning of 13-year-old girl
A Maine mother is claiming that a local school district secretly worked to help her 13-year-old daughter transition, according to the Goldwater Institute.
Government Technology
Maine Looks to Add Electric Bikes to Rebate Program
(TNS) — To boost the number of Mainers giving electric bicycles a chance, lawmakers are weighing a plan to add them to Efficiency Maine's rebate program. Douglas Nielsen of Harpswell told a legislative panel Tuesday the move would be "yet another small step" toward a big goal of protecting "the treasured environment of our state."
How gun commerce has changed in Maine since 2010
Stacker investigated how gun commerce has changed in Maine since 2010 using data from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
wabi.tv
Public Utilities Commission to investigate Electricity Maine
PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - Maine’s Public Utilities Commission voted unanimously to open an investigation into Electricity Maine. Since the Commission approved standard offer bids for electrical rates in Maine in November 2022, the Commission’s Consumer Assistance and Safety Division has received 234 complaints about competitive electrical providers. Of...
wgan.com
Maine spending committee agrees on supplemental budget
AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) The Maine Legislature’s spending committee reached a unanimous agreement on a supplemental budget that funds operations through the end of June, raising hopes that the bipartisan spirit will continue as lawmakers tackle the governor’s proposed $10.3 billion budget. Sen. Peggy Rotundo, co-chair of Appropriations and...
Some Maine Towns Asking Residents To “Register” Security Cameras
These days, internet connected security cameras are literally EVERYWHERE. Having come down substantially in price in recent years, they are typically within the budget of any home owner. And, they have several uses. Of course, they provide security for the property and its residents. They are a deterrent and they...
Beware of The Top 4 Most Dangerous Roads in Maine
I like to drive. It's cathartic and freeing. I remember when I first got my license and took that first open road by storm. I was playing Missy Elliot and really feeling myself. That day I learned a very important lesson which was that even though I am being told to "lose control", I shouldn't.
mainepublic.org
Lawmakers to probe finances of Maine Veterans Homes after whistleblower report
The Legislature's Government Oversight Committee has launched a preliminary probe into the finances and accounting practices of Maine Veterans Homes. . The surprise move directs the legislature's watchdog agency to explore a whistleblower's allegations about the finances of a state-chartered nonprofit that operates six veterans support homes across the state.
mainepublic.org
State uses emergency funds to open and expand 13 overnight warming shelters through April
Thirteen organizations are receiving state emergency funds from MaineHousing to open new or expand existing overnight warming shelters through April. The shelter grants, which total slightly more than $1 million, are a portion of the $21 million fund that Gov. Janet Mills and the state Legislature approved last month as part of a broader emergency heating and energy package.
penbaypilot.com
Family of Graham Lacher increases reward; expands search out-of-state
The family of Graham Lacher, missing since June 6, 2022, when he fled the grounds of Dorothea Dix Psychiatric Center (DDPC) in Bangor, has increased the reward amount for his safe return from $2,500 to $3,500. They are also making a special effort to let other states know about the Silver Alert issued for him in Maine.
