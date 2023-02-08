Read full article on original website
Deputies searching for truck and diesel fuel stolen from Manning business
CLARENDON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for information regarding a stolen truck and diesel fuel. Deputies said a 2014 Ram 5500 truck with an SC license plate number P815468 was stolen from a Manning business between Feb. 7 and Feb. 8.
FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Collision on Sunset Blvd takes out intersection signal light box
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - A collision on Sunset Blvd./US-378 at Hope Ferry Road this afternoon has taken out a signal light box in the area. The collision was caused by a driver failing to yield the right of way. Police officers say the collision has been cleared but traffic signal...
Investigators warn of scam calls in Sumter County
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public about a rise in scam calls in the area. SCSO said area residents had reported phone calls from a recorded message claiming to be from Verizon. The message says there is an account issue or to authorize a new device and asks listeners to press ‘2.’
One dog survives, another dies following Friday afternoon fire in Orangeburg
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Fire officials say one dog is alive and another died following a significant fire called in just before 6 p.m. on Friday. According to the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety, fire department crews responded to Fall Street within 3 minutes of being called. As soon as they arrived, the firefighters said they could already see a light hazy smoke coming from the roof.
Missing Richland County child found safe
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -The Richland County deputies have located missing Euriah Joseph. The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing child. Deputies say 12-year-old Euriah Joseph was last seen Friday morning on Bowling Avenue while walking her dog. Joseph is said...
Lexington Police seeking suspects in missing rental truck case
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— The Lexington Police are seeking information on two individuals who allegedly used stolen identification information to rent a Penske box truck. The pair rented the truck on Oct. 21, 2022 from the Home Depot in Lexington. Authorities say the box was supposed to be returned on...
City of Cayce passes new alarm ordinance
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The City of Cayce passed a new alarm ordinance during their monthly council meeting on Jan. 25. The ordinance has been enacted to reduce false alarms and direct law enforcement towards more crucial efforts such as patrols to reduce burglaries, traffic collisions, driving under the influence (DUI) incidents and other initiatives.
Charlotte motorcyclist killed in Lancaster County crash, troopers say
A Charlotte motorcyclist was killed in a crash that happened on a Lancaster County highway Thursday, investigators said.
New places to live and eat coming to Columbia and surrounding areas
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Residents in Columbia and surrounding areas are seeing more developments as we get further into the new year. This week the city of Columbia confirmed an apartment building with 200+ apartments going in on Bull Street and Elmwood Avenue. The building will not impact No Name Deli or the El Cheapo gas station there.
Coca-Cola partnering with Rosalia on limited-edition flavor
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Coca-Cola is partnering up with Grammy-award winning singer Rosalia on the limited-edition flavor, which will be called “Move.”. The can will feature a QR code that will allow customers to access a playlist and a personality quiz that helps create a 3D avatar. Rosalia will...
Motorcyclist killed in overnight collision on Highway Church Road in Elgin
ELGIN, S.C. (WOLO) – A motorcyclist has died in an overnight collision in Elgin. Highway Patrol says it happened at the intersection of Highway Church Road and Steven Campbell Road at approximately 1:10 a.m. According to investigators, the victim crossed and ran over the right side of Highway Church...
Columbia man safe after being pulled off bridge by deputy
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – One young man is safe after the efforts of a Richland County Sheriff’s Deputy and it all played out on tv. On January 12th, On Patrol Live captured the moments of Cpl. Kenny Fitzsimmons rescuing a man who was sitting on the edge of a bridge in Columbia. Cpl. Fitzsimmons says the 26-year-old male was sitting on the edge crying and staring at the traffic below.
Dropping Kanye West can cost Adidas billions
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Adidas says dropping Kanye West could cost the company $1.3 billion dollars. Almost half of that is from its inability to sell merchandise associated with him. Adidas says it’s trying to figure out if it can repurpose that merchandise. It’s also budgeting more than $200...
Kershaw Co. Sheriff opens boutique for crime victims
LUGOFF, S.C. (WIS) - The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) has entered the boutique clothing business for crime victims within their jurisdiction. The Blue Line Boutique (BLB) is a clothing and goods store for criminal victims working to better their lives. Now a nonprofit, BLB is independent of the KSCO but remains under its purview.
If you were in Columbia fifty years ago, you were snowed in
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Fifty years ago locals say it was a Winter wonderland in Sumter. The ground was covered in snow, streets were too slick to drive and school was out for days. Now dubbed the 'the Great Southeast snowstorm' cost $30 million in damages to homes, roads and...
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office warns residents of ongoing phone scam
SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO)— Sumter Sheriff’s Office is alerting residents to an ongoing phone call scam. A recorded message claiming to be from Verizon is referring to an account issue or authorized addition of a new device and directs listeners to press “2”. The phone service carrier...
American Airlines restarts nonstop service from CAE to Miami
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Thinking about a vacation? American Airlines will be restarting its nonstop service from the Columbia Metropolitan Airport (CAE) to Miami International Airport (MIA). The returning seasonal service from CAE will begin on Saturday, June 3 and conclude on August 12. The route will be available to...
Lugoff man killed in motorcycle crash early this morning
KERSHAW, S.C. (WOLO)— The victim of a motorcycle accident has been identified by Kershaw County Coroner David West. The Coroner’s Office says 59 year-old John Artlip was pronounced dead this morning when he failed to stop at the intersection of Highway Church Road and Steven Campbell Road in Elgin. No other vehicles were involved.
Vehicle collision in Lee County leaves one dead
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— A fatal collision occurred this morning around 9:05 a.m. at the intersection of Liberty Hill Road and Gilbert Road in Lee County. According to Lance Corporal Tyler Tidewell with the SC Highway Patrol, the driver of a 2016 Chevrolet Tahoe traveling west on Liberty Hill Road struck a ditch and a fence.
Lugoff victim identified in early Friday morning motorcycle accident
Kershaw County Coroner David West has identified the victim of an early morning motorcycle accident in Lugoff. According to the coroner, 59-year-old Barry John Artlip of Lugoff was driving his motorcycle Friday around 1:10 a.m. on Steven Campbell Rd. He failed to stop at a stop sign when entering the intersection of Steven Campell Rd. and Highway Church Rd.
