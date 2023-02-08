Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Support for Officer Jerving, Milwaukee police 'really appreciated'
MILWAUKEE - Whether bouquets of flowers or funeral fund donations, Milwaukee continues to support fallen Officer Peter Jerving. As a memorial continues to grow outside Police District 4 where Jerving worked, the city isn't just showing its support but giving it. A local pastor dropped off dinner – and a message – for officers who are working while grieving.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Overdose deaths: Milwaukee groups hold harm reduction drive-thru
MILWAUKEE - More people in Wisconsin are dying young, with one new report showing people are now more likely to die in their 20s, 30s or 40s. Samad's House, a sober living home for women, partnered with other Milwaukee-based nonprofits for a harm reduction drive-thru Saturday, Feb. 11. Advocates, like...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Officer Jerving's funeral, Honor Guard prepares: 'We love him'
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department's Honor Guard leans on each other and shows strength in times of tragedy – its main goal to remember every officer's sacrifice. Honor, service and gratitude are the rituals of fallen officer's funeral. That now includes Officer Peter Jerving, killed in the line of duty Tuesday, Feb. 8.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee cop hit with pipe, no prison for man accused
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man accused of hitting a police officer with a metal pipe was sentenced to three years in a mental health facility Thursday, Feb. 9. Julius Neylon, 34, pleaded guilty to substantial battery. Charges of criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct were dismissed. It happened outside...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police chief on Officer Jerving's death: 'It's been tough'
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman joined FOX6 News for a live interview Friday, Feb. 10 after Officer Peter Jerving was killed in the line of duty earlier in the week. Jerving, 37, died after a shootout near 14th and Cleveland with a robbery suspect. He had four years...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Fallen MPD officer remembered at volleyball fundraiser
At Kelly's Bleachers in Wind Lake, a volleyball fundraiser remembered fallen Milwaukee Police Officer Peter Jerving. The proceeds will go to his family.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Officer Jerving's message 'from the grave' shows community focus
MILWAUKEE - FOX6 News is learning more about Peter Jerving, the Milwaukee police officer killed in the line of duty Tuesday, Feb. 7, and it's from his very own hand. One person who read what Jerving wrote called it a "plan for his community from the grave." "It’s really been...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Officer Peter Jerving funeral, public visitation planned
MILWAUKEE - Preparations are underway for Milwaukee Police Officer Peter Jerving's funeral Monday, Feb. 13 – and there will be ways for the public to pay respects. There will be police protocols to honor the 37-year-old officer, including an honor guard watching over his casket from now until Monday's services. The director of Krause Funeral Home told FOX6 News that the services are a combination of tradition and the family's personal touch.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Bay View bakery burglar sentenced
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man has been sentenced to 12 months in the Milwaukee County Community Reintegration Center – formerly the House of Correction – for robbing a Bay View bakery in April 2021. Dominic Kolp, 46, pleaded guilty to burglary of a building/dwelling. A felony bail jumping...
CBS 58
Family lawyer for Wisconsin man's alleged murder victim says Franklin native appears to have 'sociopathic behavior'
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The family lawyer for a Wisconsin man's alleged murder victim in Colombia told CBS 58 the Franklin native's past in the U.S. can give insight into the crime he's accused of. Miguel Ángel Del Río is the attorney representing family members of Valentina Trespalacios who prosecutors...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
17th and Locust shooting, Milwaukee man wounded
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was shot and wounded on the city's north side Friday, Feb. 10. It happened near 17th and Locust around 8:10 p.m. The 21-year-old victim showed up at a hospital with a single gunshot wound. What led to the shooting is not yet known, and police...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin's Most Wanted: Maurice Anderson sought by US Marshals
MILWAUKEE - U.S. Marshals are looking for 27-year-old Maurice Anderson of Milwaukee – a man considered armed and dangerous. "Does not appear to be changing his ways," said the marshal on the case. "He has a criminal history that involves theft, entry to locked vehicle, operation of a motor vehicle without owner’s consent, possession of THC – he also has an arrest for armed robbery."
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
15th and Becher homicide, Milwaukee man charged
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man is charged with first-degree reckless homicide for a Jan. 26 shooting on the city's south side. Prosecutors accuse 21-year-old Darren Williams of killing 59-year-old Jeanette Jimenez inside an apartment near 15th and Becher. A criminal complaint states police arrived at the scene and found Jimenez...
spectrumnews1.com
Why Republican lawmakers are calling for 'dignity and compassion' from Gov. Evers in the wake of Milwaukee police officer’s death
MADISON, Wis. — A group of Republican lawmakers from across Wisconsin sent a letter to Gov. Tony Evers Thursday to express their concerns over how he has reacted to the death of Milwaukee police officer Peter Jerving, who was shot and killed in the line of duty while responding to a robbery in the early morning hours of Feb. 7.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
MPS students had 'unauthorized food substance,' police investigate
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee Public Schools spokesperson said police are investigating an "unauthorized food substance" that was brought to a northwest side elementary school Thursday, Feb. 9. Police said seven children at River Trail Elementary got sick after eating what the city health department confirmed was "gummy candy." But so...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Fire in Milwaukee's Harambee neighborhood, no injuries
MILWAUKEE - A fire in Milwaukee's Harambee neighborhood caused significant damage, but no one was hurt, Saturday, Feb. 11. According to the fire department, it was reported near North and Palmer around 6:10 p.m. It started in the attic of a two-and-a-half story home. The fire was under control by...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Alleged cop killer got probation 14 hours before, judge called it 'good bargain'
MILWAUKEE - Call it "the mystery of the black backpack." Prosecutors say Terrell Thompson, the man accused of killing Milwaukee Police Officer Peter Jerving, ran away from two different crash scenes carrying a backpack. Those details are included in a 19-page sentencing transcript. We have no way of knowing what...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
2 arrested following drug sale to undercover officer | By Washington Co. Sgt. Killey
February 9, 2023 – Germantown, WI – On Wednesday, February 8, 2023, a 29-year-old Germantown man and a 27-year-old Milwaukee man were arrested for their involvement in a several month’s long investigation into the Delivery of Cocaine occurring in the Germantown area. On several separate occasions, the...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Germantown drug unit arrest; 2 in custody for delivery of cocaine
GERMANTOWN, Wis. - A 29-year-old Germantown man and a 27-year-old Milwaukee man were arrested Wednesday, Feb. 8 for their involvement in a several months long investigation into the delivery of cocaine occurring in the Germantown area. On several separate occasions, the 29-year-old Germantown man delivered cocaine to undercover officers. In...
