FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Support for Officer Jerving, Milwaukee police 'really appreciated'

MILWAUKEE - Whether bouquets of flowers or funeral fund donations, Milwaukee continues to support fallen Officer Peter Jerving. As a memorial continues to grow outside Police District 4 where Jerving worked, the city isn't just showing its support but giving it. A local pastor dropped off dinner – and a message – for officers who are working while grieving.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Overdose deaths: Milwaukee groups hold harm reduction drive-thru

MILWAUKEE - More people in Wisconsin are dying young, with one new report showing people are now more likely to die in their 20s, 30s or 40s. Samad's House, a sober living home for women, partnered with other Milwaukee-based nonprofits for a harm reduction drive-thru Saturday, Feb. 11. Advocates, like...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Officer Jerving's funeral, Honor Guard prepares: 'We love him'

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department's Honor Guard leans on each other and shows strength in times of tragedy – its main goal to remember every officer's sacrifice. Honor, service and gratitude are the rituals of fallen officer's funeral. That now includes Officer Peter Jerving, killed in the line of duty Tuesday, Feb. 8.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee cop hit with pipe, no prison for man accused

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man accused of hitting a police officer with a metal pipe was sentenced to three years in a mental health facility Thursday, Feb. 9. Julius Neylon, 34, pleaded guilty to substantial battery. Charges of criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct were dismissed. It happened outside...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee police chief on Officer Jerving's death: 'It's been tough'

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman joined FOX6 News for a live interview Friday, Feb. 10 after Officer Peter Jerving was killed in the line of duty earlier in the week. Jerving, 37, died after a shootout near 14th and Cleveland with a robbery suspect. He had four years...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Officer Jerving's message 'from the grave' shows community focus

MILWAUKEE - FOX6 News is learning more about Peter Jerving, the Milwaukee police officer killed in the line of duty Tuesday, Feb. 7, and it's from his very own hand. One person who read what Jerving wrote called it a "plan for his community from the grave." "It’s really been...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Officer Peter Jerving funeral, public visitation planned

MILWAUKEE - Preparations are underway for Milwaukee Police Officer Peter Jerving's funeral Monday, Feb. 13 – and there will be ways for the public to pay respects. There will be police protocols to honor the 37-year-old officer, including an honor guard watching over his casket from now until Monday's services. The director of Krause Funeral Home told FOX6 News that the services are a combination of tradition and the family's personal touch.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Bay View bakery burglar sentenced

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man has been sentenced to 12 months in the Milwaukee County Community Reintegration Center – formerly the House of Correction – for robbing a Bay View bakery in April 2021. Dominic Kolp, 46, pleaded guilty to burglary of a building/dwelling. A felony bail jumping...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

17th and Locust shooting, Milwaukee man wounded

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was shot and wounded on the city's north side Friday, Feb. 10. It happened near 17th and Locust around 8:10 p.m. The 21-year-old victim showed up at a hospital with a single gunshot wound. What led to the shooting is not yet known, and police...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin's Most Wanted: Maurice Anderson sought by US Marshals

MILWAUKEE - U.S. Marshals are looking for 27-year-old Maurice Anderson of Milwaukee – a man considered armed and dangerous. "Does not appear to be changing his ways," said the marshal on the case. "He has a criminal history that involves theft, entry to locked vehicle, operation of a motor vehicle without owner’s consent, possession of THC – he also has an arrest for armed robbery."
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

15th and Becher homicide, Milwaukee man charged

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man is charged with first-degree reckless homicide for a Jan. 26 shooting on the city's south side. Prosecutors accuse 21-year-old Darren Williams of killing 59-year-old Jeanette Jimenez inside an apartment near 15th and Becher. A criminal complaint states police arrived at the scene and found Jimenez...
MILWAUKEE, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Why Republican lawmakers are calling for 'dignity and compassion' from Gov. Evers in the wake of Milwaukee police officer’s death

MADISON, Wis. — A group of Republican lawmakers from across Wisconsin sent a letter to Gov. Tony Evers Thursday to express their concerns over how he has reacted to the death of Milwaukee police officer Peter Jerving, who was shot and killed in the line of duty while responding to a robbery in the early morning hours of Feb. 7.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

MPS students had 'unauthorized food substance,' police investigate

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee Public Schools spokesperson said police are investigating an "unauthorized food substance" that was brought to a northwest side elementary school Thursday, Feb. 9. Police said seven children at River Trail Elementary got sick after eating what the city health department confirmed was "gummy candy." But so...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Fire in Milwaukee's Harambee neighborhood, no injuries

MILWAUKEE - A fire in Milwaukee's Harambee neighborhood caused significant damage, but no one was hurt, Saturday, Feb. 11. According to the fire department, it was reported near North and Palmer around 6:10 p.m. It started in the attic of a two-and-a-half story home. The fire was under control by...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Germantown drug unit arrest; 2 in custody for delivery of cocaine

GERMANTOWN, Wis. - A 29-year-old Germantown man and a 27-year-old Milwaukee man were arrested Wednesday, Feb. 8 for their involvement in a several months long investigation into the delivery of cocaine occurring in the Germantown area. On several separate occasions, the 29-year-old Germantown man delivered cocaine to undercover officers. In...
GERMANTOWN, WI

