Gettysburg, PA

local21news.com

One injured person rescued from wreck in Lancaster Co.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — One person was sent to the hospital after a crash on a residential street. According to the Rohrerstown Fire Company, the crash happened on the 2800 block of Spring Valley Rd. Officials say the crash happened late Friday night. Crews say they required tools...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Two vehicle crash on I-83 blocks off lanes in York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Authorities worked about an hour to clear out a two vehicle wreck that closed off a lane on I-83. According to Shrewsbury Volunteer Fire Company, crews were on scene with EMS at around 6:32 p.m. on Friday on I-83 north bound, near exit 4.
YORK COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Body found inside home, homicide investigation started in Lancaster Co.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — One individual is in custody after police discovered a body inside a home. According to Columbia Borough Police Department, the investigation started at around 8:18 a.m. on Friday after finding a dead person in a house on the 500 block of Ave. H. Authorities...
COLUMBIA, PA
local21news.com

Road closure for emergency sewer repair in Lancaster City

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Lemon Street between Queen Street and Duke Street will be closed Thursday according to the Lancaster City Police Department. Officials say the closure is for an emergency sewage repair. The police department urges drivers to find an alternate route. It is unclear how long...
LANCASTER, PA
local21news.com

Mars Wrigley fined after two employees trapped in chocolate tank, Lancaster Co.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — OSHA has officially fined Mars Wrigley for an incident that involved two of their employees being trapped in a chocolate tank. According to OSHA, the employees had been involved in the control of hazardous energy when using the Dove chocolate batching 20 micron tank.
local21news.com

Juveniles caught with guns, chased by officers in Lancaster City

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Two juveniles were charged after being caught with firearms and leading officers on a foot chase in Lancaster City. The Lancaster Bureau of Police says the incident happened around 10 p.m. Wednesday night when three juveniles were seen on Pershing Avenue that matched the description of suspects involved in an earlier incident where shots were fired.
local21news.com

Missing 18-year-old from York County located and is safe, police say

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — UPDATE | The Pennsylvania State Police say 18-year-old Aniya Bailey has been located and is safe. PREVIOUS COVERAGE | Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) believes a missing 18-year-old last seen in York County could be at risk of harm. Police say Aniya Bailey, 18, is...
YORK COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Southbound Route 849 now reopened after bridge repairs

PERRY COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Good news for drivers in Perry County as southbound Route 34, also designated Route 849, is now reopened after emergency bridge repairs caused the road to close. According to PennDOT, the opening is between Mulberry Street and Bloomfield Avenue in Newport Borough. Officials say...
local21news.com

OSHA fines Hillandale Farms after fatal building collapse

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — After months of investigating the deadly collapse at Hillandale Farms in Adams County, OSHA has issued citations to the contractor who was performing demolition work. 53-year-old Jose Rojas-Flores was killed when the chicken house at the Tyrone Township facility collapsed. Lawrence Martin, doing business...
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Man charged in connection with two shootings in Lebanon, police say

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police in Lebanon say a 22-year-old man has been arrested in connection with two shootings in the city. According to authorities, Alex Torres-Santos is facing charges in connection with a shooting that happened on January 17 on the 700 block of Lehman Street. Police say a 39-year-old man was shot in the leg during the incident.
LEBANON, PA
local21news.com

Man charged with killing of 12-year-old daughter of ex-girlfriend in Lancaster Co.: police

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A man is charged with homicide following an investigation into a body found inside a home in Columbia, Lancaster County on Friday morning. According to the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office 39-year-old Jason Shackelford is charged in the killing of his ex-girlfriend's daughter on February 8 into February 9.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Two charged in York City shooting that injured one man, police say

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police in York say two men are charged in connection with a Friday afternoon shooting that injured one man. According to police, it happened on the 600 block of East Market Street. Authorities say a 49-year-old man was shot and taken to the hospital for treatment.
YORK, PA
local21news.com

New early learning center to open in Hershey, now accepting applications

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHP) – Catherine Hershey Schools for Early Learning is officially accepting applications for its fall semester. The early childhood education center being built on the corner of Governor and Homestead Roads in Hershey is part of Milton Hershey School’s $350 million investment into developing six centers like this one throughout the commonwealth.
HERSHEY, PA

