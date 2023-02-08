Read full article on original website
This man walked every street in Long Beach. Here’s what he learned
Shortly after Robb Briggs moved here to be closer to his job as a software developer, the pandemic put a damper on most social activities, so he came up with a different way to explore the city. The post This man walked every street in Long Beach. Here’s what he learned appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Monrovia Old Town report: The plot chickens…
As previously mentioned, some of our Old Town storefronts are all busy putting the final touches on their makeovers. Some of these shops will be opening this weekend. Although it’s not in Old Town, we also have some exciting news down on Huntington Drive. We have two businesses that...
mynewsla.com
Man Sentenced to 15 Years to Life for Deadly Crash in Norwalk
A man with a prior DUI conviction was sentenced Friday to 15 years to life in state prison after unsuccessfully trying to withdraw his plea to murder and DUI charges stemming from a deadly crash in Norwalk. Austin Hunter Redden, now 24, pleaded guilty just over a year ago, but...
Pair of Long Beach businesses burglarized, bringing total to eight in last two weeks
A pair of small businesses were targeted by a burglar in Long Beach early Thursday morning, bringing the total of mom-and-pop shops hit in the last two weeks to eight. As business owners become increasingly frustrated, authorities continue their search for the suspect or suspects who still remain at large. Parvin Lawson, the manager at LW Pizza, says this is the second time in the last five years that her family businesses has been hit by burglars. This time, she said it took the thief just 45 seconds to break-in, steal $250 and flee from the area. "We are mom-and-pop shops, we are...
CNBC
How a 39-year-old making $26,000 in Long Beach, California spends money
Tiara Simmons, 39, is a lawyer in Long Beach, California, and earns roughly $26,000 a year between her job as a law clerk and her social media marketing side hustle. She lives in a one-bedroom apartment with her husband, 3-year-old and chihuahua. Simmons is a below-the-knee amputee and has been disabled for nearly her entire life, and she wants people to know that those with disabilities are "disabled, not lazy."
mynewsla.com
Woman, 31, Suffering From Depression Goes Missing in Norwalk
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department circulated photos of a 31-year-old woman suffering from depression who went missing Saturday in Norwalk. Natalie Simpson was last seen in the 16000 block of Clarkdale Avenue, the Sheriff’s Information Bureau reported. Simpson was described as a 5-feet-2-inch tall Latina weighing 145...
beachcomber.news
Coyotes Turn Empty Long Beach Home Into Den
Seeing a coyote walking down a busy street is not as uncommon as most would think. Everyone in their lives has had a run-in with them. In most cases, these animals stay clear of people and mind their own business. And in the rare, and often severe cases, cities like Long Beach are left with the responsibility of removing coyotes from its streets and neighborhoods.
mynewsla.com
LA Councilman McOsker Seeks to Increase Hiring for LAPD’s Gate Closure Program
Citing a shortage of city employees in Los Angeles, Councilman Tim McOsker filed a motion Friday seeking to hire more officers to staff the police department’s Park Gate Closure Program. The Park Gate Closure Program is responsible for opening and closing city parks with gated enclosures. It operates under...
Look at This! Pasadena City Hall
Some buildings are more than just buildings, they are expressions of artful grandeur, standing the test of time, just as spectacular now as when they were built. Pasadena's City Hall, built in 1927 at a cost of $1.3 million, is one such building with a rectangular edifice outlining a courtyard with a cast-stone Baroque-style fountain. The California Mediterranean style building was designed by John Bakewell & Arthur Brown who were influenced by the early Renaissance style of 16th century Italian architect Andrea Palladio. The firm had previously gained national attention for their design of San Francisco City Hall in 1915.Different parts of the rectangular building run different heights, from single story to three stories.. The 235 rooms and passageways cover 170,000 square feet.The building is made of reinforced concrete with a stucco-plaster finish, elaborate cast stone ornamentation, clay tile roof, and a Spanish Baroque domed tower, topped with a lantern.A multi-year, $120 million seismic retrofit project earned it a Conservancy Preservation Award in 2008. Several movies and television shows have been shot at the historic city hall building, most recently it doubled as Pawnee City Hall on Parks and Recreation, though, only tight shots of the structure were ever shown.
Long Beach residents say 'no' to emergency homeless shelter at Silverado Park
Some residents claim they weren't made aware of the city's plans and believe the shelter is taking away from Silverado Park's gym.
Authorities search for woman who disappeared in Los Angeles County
Authorities are searching for an at-risk woman who disappeared in Los Angeles County on Saturday. The woman was identified as Natalie Simpson, 31, by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office. She was last seen on the 16000 block of Clarkdale Avenue in Norwalk, authorities said. Simpson is described as a Hispanic woman standing 5 feet […]
sac.media
West Covina to celebrate centennial anniversary with 3-day festival
West Covina is set to host a three-day community festival this upcoming month in Historic Downtown West Covina to celebrate the city’s 100th anniversary since its incorporation in 1923 and is being referred to as the Centennial Spring Festival. From empty acres of walnut and orange groves with less...
yovenice.com
LA Breakfast Burrito Hotspot Opening Culver City Storefront
Cofax Coffee coming to 10868 W. Washington Boulevard in Culver City. Cofax Coffee, one of the Fairfax District’s best breakfast burrito spots, is coming to Culver City sometime in February and the new Cofax already has a new space at 10868 W. Washington Boulevard as reported by Eater Los Angeles.com.
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in California is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you have a large appetite and are in the mood for great food, this All-You-Can-Eat buffet in California should be on your list of places to eat.
2urbangirls.com
Broadway-Manchester complete streets project still kicking in South L.A.
A nearly decade-old plan to remake the namesake corridors of the Broadway-Manchester neighborhood is showing signs of life. This month, a notice of exemption issued by the California Natural Resources Agency and City of Los Angeles provided environmental clearance for the Broadway-Manchester Active Transportation Equity Project, which was first proposed in 2015. The project, as currently envisioned, would include impact 2.8-mile segments of Broadway and Manchester Avenue.
Eater
The 50-Year-Old Pasadena Restaurant That Inspired Panda Express Gets a Sleek New Design Refresh
Pasadena’s 50-year-old Panda Inn quietly closed its doors in January and plans to reopen later this year with a refreshed interior and updated menu. The longtime restaurant was opened by Panda Express founder Andrew Cherng, along with his father chef Ming-Tsai Cherng, in 1973 and was last renovated two decades ago, says Gigi Cheung, vice president of Panda Inn.
mynewsla.com
Whittier Police Search for 19-Year-Old Resident
Whittier police Saturday evening asked the public for help locating a 19-year-old man who went missing. Glalber Daniel Avila was last seen at 4 a.m. near the 12600 block of Danbrook Drive, police said. He is described as Hispanic, 6 feet, 1 inch tall, last seen waring a black hoodie,...
Burglary tourism on the rise in Southern California: OCSD
Southern California law enforcement agencies are focusing on the trend of burglary tourism, where thieves travel internationally to the U.S. to burglarize homes, then return to their home country. The Orange County Register reported that these groups are often comprised of Chilean or Colombian nationals who operate as “‘Lanzas Internacionales,’ or international thieves in the […]
OC public defender who died in Mexico laid to rest; mystery surrounding death continues
The 33-year-old Orange County public defender who died in Mexico last month was laid to rest Saturday as the mystery surrounding his death continues.
pasadenanow.com
City of Pasadena Announces Closures and Reminders for Lincoln’s, Washington’s Birthdays
In observance of Lincoln’s and Washington’s Birthdays, City Hall and many City services will be closed Monday, Feb. 13, and Monday, Feb. 20. Specific closures, exceptions and reminders are noted below. The City’s Citizen Service Center (CSC) will be open between the hours of 8 a.m. and noon...
