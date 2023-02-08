LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Officials with the Gateway Clinic said they’ve reported more than 400 cases of COVID in the past two months. Despite the federal government ending the public health emergency this upcoming May, the clinic will continue providing vaccines and boosters at no cost to the general public. Dr. Mery Cortes-Bergoderi, the Gateway Community Chief Medical Officer, said, “We have been granted money by the federal government, the Department of Health, to provide the vaccine to our community and to our patients at no cost. We are testing for flu, we are testing for COVID-19, and evaluating our patients to determine what is causing it.”

LAREDO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO