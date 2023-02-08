Read full article on original website
cobbcountycourier.com
Lisa Cupid, Monique Sheffield to host town hall about the City of Mableton and the county’s role
Cobb Board of Commissioners Chairwoman Lisa Cupid and BOC District 4 Commissioner Monique Sheffield will host a town hall meeting to discuss the City of Mableton, from 7 – 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 16, at the Cobb County Public Safety Police Academy in Mableton (post office address Austell, but the academy is within the Mableton city limits).
cobbcountycourier.com
Cobb SCLC sends letter to Cobb legislative delegation regarding Mableton de-annexation attempt
Cobb SCLC sent the following letter to the Cobb County legislative delegation last month:. ================================================================. Dear Esteemed Members of the Cobb Legislative Delegation to the Georgia General Assembly:. ‘Hope this note finds you well and Happy New Year to you!. As you know during the general election in November the...
Three candidates qualify in special election race to replace Mike Glanton
Two Democrats and one Republican have qualified to replace Mike Glanton as the representative for state house District 7...
cobbcountycourier.com
Q&A with Mableton City Council District 4 candidates
The newly-established city of Mableton will have its first election day for mayor and city council on March 21. Eight candidates qualified for the District 4 race. For more information on the election and how to vote, visit the website for Cobb County Elections. The Courier has reached out to...
$250,000 in funding approved for Fulton County Reparations Task Force
The Fulton County Board of Commissioners approved $250,000 in funding for the county’s Reparations Task Force, the first of its kind in the county.
WSB Radio
New cityhood proposal would make Buckhead mayor one of highest paid mayors in U.S.
The bill is just another part of the proposal to separate Buckhead from Atlanta, which has residents split.
Judge removes public defender in Atlanta Public Schools cheating case
Judge gave the defendants until March 16 to find new representation or represent themselves.
Mayor Andre Dickens at the center of training center debate
Mayor Andre Dickens heard two different sides of Atlanta's opinions on the proposed Public Safety Training Center during his public appearances on Feb. 7. The facility was approved by Atlanta City Council in September 2021 after hours of public comments opposing it. Following that decision, some protesters began to live in the forest to stop the development. On Jan. 18, 2023, an operation to remove protesters from the forest resulted in the death of activist Manuel Terán and the injury of a Georgia state trooper.
In Fast-Growing Georgia, These Areas Are Leading the Housing Price Surge
Georgia residents are more than familiar with population growth. It's been happening around them for decades, after all. The nation's 12th-fastest growing state in 2022, Georgia has seen a nearly 14% population increase since 2010. While the state's housing costs are still quite affordable compared to some other regions, there's no question that the influx of new residents has also spurred on pricing surges for both homebuyers and renters alike.
WSB Radio
Atlanta will lose major music festival due to security and gun control issues
The same concern led to the cancellation of last year’s Music Midtown Festival in Piedmont Park.
henrycountytimes.com
Updates from Board of Commissioners
The Henry County Board of Commissioners voted at its January 17 regular meeting to approve a $2,951,502.11 contract for inspections to comply with federal stormwater regulations during the five-year permit cycle form 2023 to 2027. According to a county staff report, Henry County is required by law to comply with...
capitalbnews.org
Tenants Denied Rent Relief Express Outrage Over City’s $10M in Unused Funds
Cherie Miller was angry Monday morning when she heard that city leaders had announced plans to send $10 million in unused COVID-19 rent relief funds back to the federal government. The 55-year-old grandmother is in the process of being evicted from the Capitol Gateway Apartments near Downtown, where she’s been...
2 bills in Georgia's legislature would address renters' living conditions
ATLANTA — Two new bills in the legislature would take on deplorable conditions in rental properties. One bill requires upkeep. Another would keep track of crime that happens on apartment complex properties. The legislation highlights how little protection there is now in state law for rental properties and their...
atlantaga.gov
Atlanta City Council Member Keisha Sean Waites Issues Statement After Massive Earthquake Devastates Wide Swaths of Turkey and Syria
Atlanta City Council Member Keisha Sean Waites Issues Statement After Massive Earthquake Devastates Wide Swaths of Turkey and Syria. ATLANTA — Post 3 At-Large Council member Keisha Sean Waites issued the following statement after the recent massive earthquake that devastated wide swaths of Turkey and Syria:. “I am deeply...
Missing Milton mailboxes mysteriously turn up at north Georgia resort town
Investigators are still working to determine who stole the mailboxes and why.
Ralph Stokes first Black man elected president of Georgia golf association
Ralph Stokes of Marietta, a vice president with PGA Tour Superstore, was elected president of the Georgia State Golf Association on Saturday to become the first Black man to head the organization that oversees the state’s amateur game.
Nearly 40 crashes already this year at one Cobb County intersection
The Cobb County Police department has responded to nearly 40 car crashes on Roswell Road this year and the number continues to grow.
coosavalleynews.com
Calhoun Man Jailed for Construction Job Theft
Jerrod Nathaniel Holcomb, 36 of Calhoun, was jailed in Rome this week after reports said he took money for a construction job that he never completed. Reports said that Holcomb put the check into his bank account and then never purchased materials to complete the job. Holcomb is charged with theft by conversion.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Whataburger to break ground in Newton County
COVINGTON, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - More jobs and more spicy ketchup are coming to metro Atlanta. Whataburger continues to expand in the metro area. The food chain plans to open its newest store in Covington, which is about 35 minutes east of Atlanta. The future site of the restaurant...
Homeowner charged with multiple felonies after dozens of animals removed from Milton home
More than 60 animals were confiscated from a home in Milton and now their owner faces felony animal cruelty charges. The property sits along Mountain Road.
