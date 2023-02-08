ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mableton, GA

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cobbcountycourier.com

Cobb SCLC sends letter to Cobb legislative delegation regarding Mableton de-annexation attempt

Cobb SCLC sent the following letter to the Cobb County legislative delegation last month:. ================================================================. Dear Esteemed Members of the Cobb Legislative Delegation to the Georgia General Assembly:. ‘Hope this note finds you well and Happy New Year to you!. As you know during the general election in November the...
MABLETON, GA
cobbcountycourier.com

Q&A with Mableton City Council District 4 candidates

The newly-established city of Mableton will have its first election day for mayor and city council on March 21. Eight candidates qualified for the District 4 race. For more information on the election and how to vote, visit the website for Cobb County Elections. The Courier has reached out to...
MABLETON, GA
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Mayor Andre Dickens at the center of training center debate

Mayor Andre Dickens heard two different sides of Atlanta's opinions on the proposed Public Safety Training Center during his public appearances on Feb. 7. The facility was approved by Atlanta City Council in September 2021 after hours of public comments opposing it. Following that decision, some protesters began to live in the forest to stop the development. On Jan. 18, 2023, an operation to remove protesters from the forest resulted in the death of activist Manuel Terán and the injury of a Georgia state trooper.
ATLANTA, GA
PSki17

In Fast-Growing Georgia, These Areas Are Leading the Housing Price Surge

Georgia residents are more than familiar with population growth. It's been happening around them for decades, after all. The nation's 12th-fastest growing state in 2022, Georgia has seen a nearly 14% population increase since 2010. While the state's housing costs are still quite affordable compared to some other regions, there's no question that the influx of new residents has also spurred on pricing surges for both homebuyers and renters alike.
GEORGIA STATE
henrycountytimes.com

Updates from Board of Commissioners

The Henry County Board of Commissioners voted at its January 17 regular meeting to approve a $2,951,502.11 contract for inspections to comply with federal stormwater regulations during the five-year permit cycle form 2023 to 2027. According to a county staff report, Henry County is required by law to comply with...
HENRY COUNTY, GA
capitalbnews.org

Tenants Denied Rent Relief Express Outrage Over City’s $10M in Unused Funds

Cherie Miller was angry Monday morning when she heard that city leaders had announced plans to send $10 million in unused COVID-19 rent relief funds back to the federal government. The 55-year-old grandmother is in the process of being evicted from the Capitol Gateway Apartments near Downtown, where she’s been...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantaga.gov

Atlanta City Council Member Keisha Sean Waites Issues Statement After Massive Earthquake Devastates Wide Swaths of Turkey and Syria

Atlanta City Council Member Keisha Sean Waites Issues Statement After Massive Earthquake Devastates Wide Swaths of Turkey and Syria. ATLANTA — Post 3 At-Large Council member Keisha Sean Waites issued the following statement after the recent massive earthquake that devastated wide swaths of Turkey and Syria:. “I am deeply...
ATLANTA, GA
coosavalleynews.com

Calhoun Man Jailed for Construction Job Theft

Jerrod Nathaniel Holcomb, 36 of Calhoun, was jailed in Rome this week after reports said he took money for a construction job that he never completed. Reports said that Holcomb put the check into his bank account and then never purchased materials to complete the job. Holcomb is charged with theft by conversion.
CALHOUN, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Whataburger to break ground in Newton County

COVINGTON, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - More jobs and more spicy ketchup are coming to metro Atlanta. Whataburger continues to expand in the metro area. The food chain plans to open its newest store in Covington, which is about 35 minutes east of Atlanta. The future site of the restaurant...
NEWTON COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy