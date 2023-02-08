Read full article on original website
KTRE
East Texas Men in Harmony visit the KLTV newsroom
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The “Class Reunion Quartet” is an all-male a capella group that sings in four-part barbershop harmony. It’s part of the larger “East Texas Men In Harmony” chorus, which has members from all over the East Texas area, representing over 20 towns in the Greater Tyler area. Its members come from all walks of life, and represent all age groups.
KTRE
WebXtra: East Texans struggle with vehicles stuck in ‘mudbogs’ after rain
If you're thinking about a remodel, or even building a new home, we may have just the thing for you this weekend at Maude Cobb in Longview. It's the annual East Texas Builder's Association's Annual Home and Design Show with a building full of ideas.
KTRE
Lufkin florist works around the clock to meet Valentine’s Day demand
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - In just a few days, it’s time to celebrate and spread love all across the world for Valentine’s Day, and florists are making a mad dash to get everything ready in time. Susie Carroway has run Alene’s Florist for 11 years in Lufkin, and...
KTRE
Winnsboro Hockey Lessons

KTRE
Moffett VFD Grant
East Texas investigators hope new technology will help solve a 22-year-old cold case. Kilgore police are revisiting the case of a woman's body found in December of 2000. Her identity remains a mystery to this day.
KTRE
A Better East Texas: Ice storm response
TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - The recent ice storm packed quite a punch for many in East Texas. If you live east of a line from Tyler to Lufkin, you may have been less affected, but you certainly saw the images of what was happening in the areas hit hardest. While...
KTRE
Longview Home and Design Show features creative storage solutions
Former pro hockey player opens rink, offers free lessons in Winnsboro. “This is a completely free program, from three years old all the way to adults, anyone that comes out to Winnsboro. We cover all the cost, my wife and I, completely ourselves so the rink cost, the equipment cost,” said owner Justin Duplantis.
KTRE
Texas Gambling: State lawmakers consider gaming bills in 88th session
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - As lawmakers work in Austin, some Texans are hoping the 88th legislature will be their lucky session, where multiple gambling and sports betting bills have been filed. The new bills would open the door for casinos in Bexer, Dallas, El Paso, Galveston and Harris counties. They...
KTRE
Person of interest in Joaquin homicide taken into custody in Tyler
The recent ice storm packed quite a punch for many in East Texas, and it warms the heart to see groups that could have sat by, waiting on some official directive before acting, jumping in to help East Texans in need.
KTRE
Moffett VFD receives grant funding from Texas A&M Forest Services
ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) -The Texas A&M Forest Service granted the Moffett Volunteer Fire Department with $120,000. Moffett VFD president Richard Brunk said while they do receive monthly funding from the county, donations and grants like these helps to keep things running. The grant was used to replace their 2004...
KTRE
Tyler police say Joaquin murder suspect turned himself in
TYLER, Texas (KTRE) - A person of interest in a Shelby County homicide that happened Wednesday allegedly came to Tyler to evade the investigation. Carlos Caporali Manuel, 32, of Joaquin, called the Tyler Police Department at about 6 p.m. Wednesday and identified himself as the suspect, Tyler Police Public Information Officer Andy Erbaugh said. He was at a restaurant in the 300 block of East Valentine Street and had an injury to his face when police found him, Erbaugh stated, so he was taken to a Tyler hospital.
KTRE
Former pro hockey player opens rink, offers free lessons in Winnsboro
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A former professional hockey player from south Louisiana has opened up a hockey center in Winnsboro for kids to have a place to have fun and be competitive. Justin Duplantis is the organizer and founder of The East Texas Hockey organization that started last year in...
KTRE
Texas Rangers investigating murder-suicide in Navarro County; father allegedly killed twin girls
FROST, Texas (KWTX) - The man who allegedly shot his two twin daughters dead before killing himself on Thursday, Feb. 9, in Navarro County was identified by the sheriff’s office on Friday as Larry Thompson. KWTX independently confirmed the slain girls were Nevaeh and Heaven Sadler. A GoFundMe account...
KTRE
Longview police searching for road rage shooter from E. Loop 281 incident
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview police are looking for the driver of a white car they believe was shooting at another vehicle on Friday afternoon. On Friday at 2:19 p.m., Longview Police officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 300 block of E. Loop 281. The two involved vehicles were no longer on the scene.
KTRE
Nacogdoches County wreck takes life of 2 year old, sends 6 people to the hospital
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Texas DPS troopers are investigating a wreck that killed a child on Wednesday morning. The wreck happened on FM 1638 at about 8:15 a.m., according to DPS. The report says that a 2014 Volkswagen Passat was traveling north, and a 2021 Cadillac Escalade was traveling south on 1638. It is reported that the driver of the Volkswagen drifted into the oncoming lane, which caused the driver of the Cadillac to take evasive action to the left to avoid a collision.
KTRE
Vandals strike youth baseball, softball fields in Huntington
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) -Several different places in Huntington were damaged by vandals over the last few weeks. The youth softball field was the latest target. President of the Huntington Youth Softball Association, Rosa Loggins, says the association’s facility manager came to the fields and noticed graffiti spray painted on the concession stand. Loggins was immediately notified and came to the fields.
KTRE
State to seek death penalty for man accused in fatal shooting of Panola County deputy
CARTHAGE, Texas (KLTV) - Prosecutors announced Thursday they will seek the death penalty in the case against a man accused of killing a Panola County sheriff’s deputy. Gregory Dewayne Newson is accused of fatally shooting Panola County Sheriff’s Deputy Chris Dickerson on New Year’s Eve 2019. In...
KTRE
Diboll ISD announces class cancellation due to water main break
DIBOLL, Texas (KLTV) - Diboll ISD has announced that there will be no school for students on Friday, February 10 due to a water main break. All staff members are still expected to report to campus. An estimated time of resolution has not been provided.
KTRE
2 women accused in Angelina County murder make plea deals
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Two women accused of their involvement with the death of an Angelina County woman have plead guilty to murder. Breana Lee Green and Deidra Marie Lee confessed each to a charge of murder in the death of Ashley Schaeffer in 2022. Green confessed to driving Victor...
