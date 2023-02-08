Two men were shot, one fatally, during a drug interaction in Mooresboro Saturday, according to police.

A 19-year-old Shelby man has been charged with murder.

Tylee Trequan Smith, of Frederick Street, was arrested Tuesday while at the Cleveland County courthouse where he was appearing on a previous misdemeanor drug charge and charged with murder, according to a press release from the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office.

On Saturday, at around 1:30 a.m., officers responded to a reported shooting on Abes Mountain Road in Mooresboro, the release states.

“On arrival deputies located Zaquan Amarion Hollis with a gunshot wound to his back,” the release states. “Deputies were told by witnesses that Khi-Rane Devon Littlejohn was transported by a personal vehicle to Spartanburg Medical Center where he later passed away from a single gunshot wound."

According to law enforcement, Hollis was taken to Atrium Health Cleveland where he was treated for a minor gunshot wound and released.

During the course of the investigation, witnesses were interviewed.

“Witness statements identified Tylee Trequan Smith as one of the people inside of a suspect SUV which had fled the scene. Investigators later determined that Tylee Smith was the person who shot the two victims during the course of a drug transaction,” the release said.

Smith has been charged with murder and probation violation and is being held at the Cleveland County Detention Center with no bond. Smith had his first court appearance Wednesday.

According to the release, the investigation is still ongoing and additional charges are expected.

This article originally appeared on The Shelby Star: Shelby teen charged with murder