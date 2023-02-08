Read full article on original website
Related
SFGate
CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast
CAZ013-120845- Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County- .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. At lower. elevations, a chance of rain showers in the morning. At higher. elevations, a chance of rain and snow showers in the morning. Highs 44 to 59 higher elevations...58 to 64 lower elevations. No.
SFGate
WA Marine Warning and Forecast
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO. ...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 10 PM PST MONDAY... * WHAT...For the Gale Warning, seas 9 to 14 ft at 14 seconds and. northwest winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts...
Comments / 0