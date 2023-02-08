Read full article on original website
‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 10: Lala Kent Admits She Cheated on Randall Emmett with James Kennedy
'Vanderpump Rules' star Lala Kent admits she hooked up with James Kennedy and it was after she started dating Randall Emmett.
VPR's Tom Schwartz and Raquel Leviss Share Relationship Update After Season 10 Kiss
Watch: Tom Schwartz's World "Turned Upside Down" After Raquel Kiss. Tom Schwartz and Raquel Leviss are kissing and telling. The Vanderpump Rules co-stars sent fans into a frenzy after it was reported they locked lips while filming season 10 last year. Now, the two Bravolebrities are revealing where their relationship stands today ahead of the show's Feb. 8 premiere.
Why Pregnant Below Deck Alum Kate Chastain Is "Excited" to Raise Her Baby Solo
Watch: Below Deck's Kate Chastain Is PREGNANT With 1st Child!. Kate Chastain is more than ready to navigate the rocky waters of parenthood, especially without a partner. The Below Deck alum—who announced in December that she's pregnant with her first child—is opening up about her decision to raise her child as a single parent.
bravotv.com
Tom Schwartz Reveals He “Strayed a Few Times” While Married to Katie
The Vanderpump Rules Season 10 premiere pulled back the curtain on Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz’s divorce, and he got even more candid about the split during a subsequent appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. After Tom shared an update on how things are between him...
tvinsider.com
‘Below Deck’: Captain Lee Returns With Shock News for His Crew (VIDEO)
The drama is only just getting started on board St. David, as two familiar faces, both friend and foe, are set to return to Below Deck in the second half of Season 10. In a new mid-season trailer (watch below), the Bravo reality series reveals that Captain Lee Rosbach will return to work after recent health issues saw him leave the show earlier this season.
Below Deck Mediterranean’s Captain Sandy Yawn and Leah Shafer’s Relationship Timeline: From 1st Meeting to Romance
Finding The One! Below Deck Mediterranean's Captain Sandy Yawn has been open about her love story with girlfriend Leah Shafer. The couple met in 2018 when the gospel singer reached out to the reality star on social media about her hit Bravo series. “She sent me a nice message that said, ‘I came across your […]
Vanderpump Rules' Scheana Shay Says She 'Hasn't Heard' of Ozempic: 'I Would Stick with Hydroxycut'
Scheana Shay, who’s been a spokesperson for controversial weight loss aid Hydroxycut, told PEOPLE she hasn’t heard of the recent trend of using type 2 diabetes medication Ozempic for weight loss Scheana Shay is joining the conversation surrounding Ozempic and weight loss. While speaking to PEOPLE at the Vanderpump Rules' season 10 premiere event Tuesday, the 37-year-old admitted that she hasn't heard of Ozempic and how the drug has been misused for weight loss in Hollywood circles. Ozempic is an FDA-approved prescription medication — taken by injection in the...
Southern Charm’s Craig Conover Teases Paige DeSorbo Proposal: ‘When She’s Ready to Say Yes’
Craig Conover will propose to girlfriend Paige DeSorbo “when she’s ready to say yes,” the Southern Charm star exclusively tells Life & Style. “We haven't figured out a plan yet,” the Sewing Down South founder, 33, says, adding, “You know, we love each other, and we want to spend our lives together. But her career...
'Teen Mom 2' Star Kailyn Lowry Secretly Gave Birth To 5th Son In November
Former Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry has welcomed her fifth child!"Kailyn gave birth to a baby boy on November 20 with Elijah [Scott]," a source revealed of the mother-of-five, who decided to keep this pregnancy a secret.“She has only told close family and friends," the insider confirmed to a news publication of her and her boyfriend's newborn.Lowry and Scott first went Instagram Official in May 2022, gushing at the time, "all good over here," alongside a cute couples photo.The reality star is a mom to four other sons with three previous partners. Lowry shares Issac, 13, with ex-boyfriend Jo...
Why Summer House's Lindsay Hubbard Started Drinking Again and How Carl Radke Feels About It
Watch: Summer House's Carl Radke & Lindsay Hubbard Tease "BIG" Fall Wedding. After nearly half a year of not drinking, Lindsay Hubbard is once again enjoying her occasional cocktail. The Summer House star previously revealed in February 2022 that she gave up alcohol to support co-star and now-fiancé Carl Radke...
EW.com
RHUGT 'taking appropriate action' after Brandi Glanville and Caroline Manzo's abrupt exits
A review was launched into the incident that led to Brandi Glanville and Caroline Manzo's early departures from The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip. Peacock and Shed Media, the production company behind the reality series, released a joint statement on the matter. "The safety and security of cast and crew while shooting is extremely important and we take all reports seriously," representatives told EW. "In this situation, production immediately launched a comprehensive review and is taking appropriate action."
SheKnows
General Hospital Alum and Primetime MVP Dead at 45
“What a beautiful, bright light we lost today.”. Multiple fandoms are mourning the passing of much-loved actress Annie Wersching. To General Hospital fans, she was Amelia Joffe. Viewers of Star Trek: Picard knew her as the Borg Queen. And Vampire Diary lovers know her Lily was the mother of the Salvatore brothers.
Kyle Richards Reveals She's Gone Almost 7 Months Not Drinking amid Dramatic Body Transformation
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star has been questioned about whether her health journey has been supplemented with weight-loss drugs like Ozempic Kyle Richards is sharing more details about her recent diet changes. After posting her morning workout routine on Instagram Tuesday, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star answered several questions sent to her via DM from fans. One curious follower asked about how her break from alcohol — part of her strict health regimen — has been going so far. "Truth is I don't miss it...
‘Million Dollar Listing’ Josh Flagg’s Shady Response to Mauricio’s ‘Buying Beverly Hills’: ‘I Didn’t Know He Had a Show’
Josh Flagg from 'Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles' got a little shady when asked about Mauricio Umansky's show 'Buying Beverly Hills.'
bravotv.com
Vicki and Her Boyfriend, Michael, Celebrate Their First Anniversary
The RHUGT cast member and her beau honored their dating anniversary with gorgeous flowers and a few sweet selfies. It’s time for Vicki Gunvalson to whoop it up after hitting this relationship milestone!. The Real Housewives of Orange County alum celebrated her first anniversary with her boyfriend, Michael, on...
Dorit Kemsley Will Reportedly Return for ‘RHOBH’ Season 13 — But Her Contract Is Complicated
Dorit Kemsley will reportedly return for season 13 of the ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,’ but it will not be in a full-time capacity.
The Hollywood Gossip
Ryan Edwards: Whoops, I Was Wrong! Mackenzie Standifer Didn't Really Cheat on Me!
Ryan Edwards isn’t exactly known for his level-headed rationality. In fact, time and again, Ryan has demonstrated that his ability to control his impulses is roughly the same as that of a cranky toddler. So it should come as no surprise that Edwards is having some regrets about his...
Popular Hollywood Actor with Black ancestry who passed off as white till she published her autobiography in 2002
Carol Channing is a popular theater artist known for her role as an intelligent matchmaker Dolly Levi in the musical Hello Dolly!, who had African heritage but passed off as white. She was unfortunately born in times when one had to be white to shine in Hollywood.
Maralee Nichols Reveals Her and Tristan Thompson’s Son Theo, 13 Months, Is ‘Walking Everywhere Now’
On the move! Maralee Nichols is in awe of son Theo's latest developmental milestones. “My baby is walking everywhere now 🥺,” Nichols, 31, wrote via Instagram Story on Thursday, February 2, sharing footage of her son, 13 months, toddling around a child-friendly gym. The fitness influencer gave birth to Theo — whom she shares with Tristan […]
‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’: Ronnie Ortiz-Magro’s New Interview Has Fans Scratching Their Heads and Asking ‘What’s Wrong?”
Former 'Jersey Shore: Family Vacation' star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro shared a new interview on his social media page which has fans scratching their heads, asking 'what's wrong?'
