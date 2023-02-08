ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
VPR's Tom Schwartz and Raquel Leviss Share Relationship Update After Season 10 Kiss

Watch: Tom Schwartz's World "Turned Upside Down" After Raquel Kiss. Tom Schwartz and Raquel Leviss are kissing and telling. The Vanderpump Rules co-stars sent fans into a frenzy after it was reported they locked lips while filming season 10 last year. Now, the two Bravolebrities are revealing where their relationship stands today ahead of the show's Feb. 8 premiere.
E! News

Why Pregnant Below Deck Alum Kate Chastain Is "Excited" to Raise Her Baby Solo

Watch: Below Deck's Kate Chastain Is PREGNANT With 1st Child!. Kate Chastain is more than ready to navigate the rocky waters of parenthood, especially without a partner. The Below Deck alum—who announced in December that she's pregnant with her first child—is opening up about her decision to raise her child as a single parent.
bravotv.com

Tom Schwartz Reveals He “Strayed a Few Times” While Married to Katie

The Vanderpump Rules Season 10 premiere pulled back the curtain on Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz’s divorce, and he got even more candid about the split during a subsequent appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. After Tom shared an update on how things are between him...
tvinsider.com

‘Below Deck’: Captain Lee Returns With Shock News for His Crew (VIDEO)

The drama is only just getting started on board St. David, as two familiar faces, both friend and foe, are set to return to Below Deck in the second half of Season 10. In a new mid-season trailer (watch below), the Bravo reality series reveals that Captain Lee Rosbach will return to work after recent health issues saw him leave the show earlier this season.
People

Vanderpump Rules' Scheana Shay Says She 'Hasn't Heard' of Ozempic: 'I Would Stick with Hydroxycut'

Scheana Shay, who’s been a spokesperson for controversial weight loss aid Hydroxycut, told PEOPLE she hasn’t heard of the recent trend of using type 2 diabetes medication Ozempic for weight loss Scheana Shay is joining the conversation surrounding Ozempic and weight loss. While speaking to PEOPLE at the Vanderpump Rules' season 10 premiere event Tuesday, the 37-year-old admitted that she hasn't heard of Ozempic and how the drug has been misused for weight loss in Hollywood circles. Ozempic is an FDA-approved prescription medication — taken by injection in the...
OK! Magazine

'Teen Mom 2' Star Kailyn Lowry Secretly Gave Birth To 5th Son In November

Former Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry has welcomed her fifth child!"Kailyn gave birth to a baby boy on November 20 with Elijah [Scott]," a source revealed of the mother-of-five, who decided to keep this pregnancy a secret.“She has only told close family and friends," the insider confirmed to a news publication of her and her boyfriend's newborn.Lowry and Scott first went Instagram Official in May 2022, gushing at the time, "all good over here," alongside a cute couples photo.The reality star is a mom to four other sons with three previous partners. Lowry shares Issac, 13, with ex-boyfriend Jo...
EW.com

RHUGT 'taking appropriate action' after Brandi Glanville and Caroline Manzo's abrupt exits

A review was launched into the incident that led to Brandi Glanville and Caroline Manzo's early departures from The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip. Peacock and Shed Media, the production company behind the reality series, released a joint statement on the matter. "The safety and security of cast and crew while shooting is extremely important and we take all reports seriously," representatives told EW. "In this situation, production immediately launched a comprehensive review and is taking appropriate action."
SheKnows

General Hospital Alum and Primetime MVP Dead at 45

“What a beautiful, bright light we lost today.”. Multiple fandoms are mourning the passing of much-loved actress Annie Wersching. To General Hospital fans, she was Amelia Joffe. Viewers of Star Trek: Picard knew her as the Borg Queen. And Vampire Diary lovers know her Lily was the mother of the Salvatore brothers.
People

Kyle Richards Reveals She's Gone Almost 7 Months Not Drinking amid Dramatic Body Transformation

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star has been questioned about whether her health journey has been supplemented with weight-loss drugs like Ozempic Kyle Richards is sharing more details about her recent diet changes. After posting her morning workout routine on Instagram Tuesday, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star answered several questions sent to her via DM from fans. One curious follower asked about how her break from alcohol — part of her strict health regimen — has been going so far. "Truth is I don't miss it...
bravotv.com

Vicki and Her Boyfriend, Michael, Celebrate Their First Anniversary

The RHUGT cast member and her beau honored their dating anniversary with gorgeous flowers and a few sweet selfies. It’s time for Vicki Gunvalson to whoop it up after hitting this relationship milestone!. The Real Housewives of Orange County alum celebrated her first anniversary with her boyfriend, Michael, on...
The Hollywood Gossip

Ryan Edwards: Whoops, I Was Wrong! Mackenzie Standifer Didn't Really Cheat on Me!

Ryan Edwards isn’t exactly known for his level-headed rationality. In fact, time and again, Ryan has demonstrated that his ability to control his impulses is roughly the same as that of a cranky toddler. So it should come as no surprise that Edwards is having some regrets about his...
We eat, sleep and breathe pop culture, delivering exclusive breaking news and in-depth celebrity coverage, red carpet looks, TV scoop and spoilers, lifestyle trends and shopping tips.

