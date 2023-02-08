Lisa Vanderpump has ‘cried’ for Lala Kent over Randall Emmett allegations

Lala Kent is not the only one who’s shed tears over allegations against ex Randall Emmett .

Lisa Vanderpump exclusively tells Page Six that she, too, has “cried” for the “Vanderpump Rules” star, whom she views as another daughter.

“I’m always emotionally involved with everything [the show’s cast members] do,” the restaurateur, 62, shared with us Tuesday night at the Season 10 premiere party. “I’ve cried for Lala. I’ve cried about the allegations against Randall, who I loved.”

“I loved him because I loved her — clearly, not enough,” she added.

Kent, who was also at the premiere, got choked up while detailing the support she’s received from Vanderpump since her split from the movie producer and amid the pair’s ongoing custody battle over 1-year-old daughter Ocean.

“Lisa’s my ride-or-die. I adore this woman more than anything,” the 32-year-old told us. “She’s offered me an incredible opportunity, but when my life took a decline, she was there for me.”

After noticing Vanderpump was standing right beside her, Kent’s voice quivered as she added, “Sorry, I get emotional when I see her. She’s been amazing.”

As shown in Bravo’s jaw-dropping trailer for the upcoming season, which debuts Wednesday, Kent is seen sobbing to Vanderpump, “I wanna know why people are accusing [Emmett] of the things they’re accusing him of.”

When we asked Kent whether viewers will eventually find out what accusations she was referring to during that conversation, she revealed she did not specify them on camera.

Vanderpump said she’s “always emotionally involved with” the lives of her “Vanderump Rules” cast. Getty Images for Brent Shapiro F

“My situation is very delicate, so I’m gonna steer clear of it,” she explained, praising her co-stars for “just know[ing] that there are some things that don’t need to be on television.”

In December 2022, Emmett’s ex-wife, Ambyr Childers, claimed in court documents that the 51-year-old was being investigated by the FBI for “suspected child exploitation and pedophilia.”

The Los Angeles Times then reported that they spoke to three other individuals who claimed the FBI contacted them about the filmmaker’s activities, too.

However, Emmett denied the existence of said probe and told Page Six the claims were both “disgusting and untrue.”

A spokesperson for the Bureau told us, “In keeping with DOJ policy, the FBI can neither confirm nor deny the existence of investigations.”

Last month, Emmett and Childers — who continue to share 50/50 custody of daughters London, 13, and Rylee, 9 — “settled their differences” with regard to the actress’ restraining order and custody amendment requests.

Despite Emmett’s claims that the mother of his children are “working together” to “destroy [his] reputation” , Kent told us her relationship with Childers, 34, is genuine and better than ever.

“We’re still close. I really love and adore her, and I think she’s a great woman,” Kent gushed, adding that she’s “proud” she and the actress could “squash” their beef and “put the kids first.”

“She’s incredible. I don’t know that many people are as resilient as she is and as forgiving as she is,” Kent went on. “It speaks volumes about her character, and I’m just honored to have her in my life.”

The Bravolebrity added that Ocean “will not be appearing … at all” this season because “the other side would not allow it.”

Kent dumped then-fiancé Emmett in October 2021 after his alleged “double life” was revealed. His divorce from Childers was finalized in December 2017.

Both women have accused the Hollywood exec of physical, mental and emotional abuse , all of which he has denied.