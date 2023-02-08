ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Woj: 3-way trade hinges on how much Wolves want for D'Lo

By Joe Nelson
Bring Me The Sports
 3 days ago

Minnesota is reportedly dangling Russell elsewhere amid a reported discussion that would send D'Lo to L.A., Russell Westbrook to Utah and Mike Conley to the Timberwolves.

It's been approximately two hours (as of this writing) since word broke of a blockbuster trade being discussed by the Timberwolves, Lakers and Jazz that would send Mike Conley to Minnesota, D'Angelo Russell to L.A. and Russell Westbrook to Utah, where he would reportedly be bought out and become a free agent.

What's keep the deal from being completed? According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Timberwolves are holding things by looking at other possible trade partners for Russell.

Woj has reported that the three-team deal, if it gets done, would see Conley and draft pick compensation go to Minnesota. Details of what draft picks the Timberwolves would get are unknown.

"Three-way talks with Lakers, Jazz and Timberwolves would potentially land D'Angelo Russell and Malik Beasley with LA, Mike Conley, Jr., and picks with Timberwolves and Russell Westbrook and picks with Jazz, per sources. Jazz remain engaged elsewhere on Conley Jr., too," Wojnarowski reports.

Shams Charania of The Athletic broke the news mid-afternoon Wednesday, adding that the Lakers, in addition to receiving Russell, could get Utah's Malik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt, who were traded by Minnesota to Utah in the Rudy Gobert summer blockbuster.

"Sides are working through pick protections and additional draft compensation too," Charania reported.

Stay tuned for updates.

