Lea Michele just opened up about her relationship with her former Glee co-stars after many of them accused her of bullying and racism in 2020. Michele took some serious criticism that year when she joined in public conversations about the Black Lives Matter movement only for some of her Black former co-stars to remind her of her own past transgressions. In a new interview this week, Michele claimed that she has tried to mend those fences behind the scenes – and she believes she has been successful.

3 DAYS AGO