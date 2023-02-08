Read full article on original website
Bea Arthur called Betty White a shocking name for being ‘unkind’ to co-star
Bea Arthur was apparently no fan of Betty White, despite the two of them starring on the long-running sitcom “The Golden Girls” together. In the recently released memoir “Sex, Drugs & Pilot Season,” former casting agent Joel Thurm, 80, reveals it was because Arthur and Rue “Blanche Devereaux” McClanahan thought White’s behavior was “very unkind” to Estelle Getty, who played Sophia on the show. “When Estelle would forget her lines, Betty would go out of character and keep the audience laughing by making a gesture with her thumb to her mouth and point to Estelle as if she had been drinking,” Thurm...
Lizzo hits 2023 Grammys with boyfriend Myke Wright after ‘hard launch’
They look good as hell together. Lizzo attended the 2023 Grammy Awards with her boyfriend Myke Wright after the singer flaunted their love on Instagram the previous evening. The 34-year-old singer walked the red carpet with the standup comedian and looked cozy as they posed for photos together. Lizzo stunned in an orange Dolce & Gabbana corset gown layered beneath a matching floral cape. Meanwhile, Wright, 35, looked dapper in a black tuxedo. Last night, the singer shared a series of Instagram photos with her man as they snuggled up to each other on the red carpet at Clive Davis’ star-studded pre-Grammys...
EW.com
Jennifer Grey refuses to do Dirty Dancing sequel 'unless it's perfect' to honor Patrick Swayze
Jennifer Grey won't film the Dirty Dancing sequel unless all of its groovy parts are moving in harmony. The actress revealed Tuesday on Good Morning America that the planned continuation of her 1987 romantic hit — in which she starred as a young woman who falls in love with a dance instructor — won't involve her unless she feels it appropriately honors the legacy of her late costar, Patrick Swayze, who died in 2009.
New York Post
‘Unrecognizable’ Madonna proves she is a clueless narcissist
Madonna showed up to the Grammys on Sunday night looking like she was one Restylane injection away from becoming Marilyn Manson. Her cheeks were puffy, her lips were as inflated as the Chinese balloon and her lashes were cartoonishly long. Then things got even weirder. The 64-year-old blasted anyone with...
Popculture
Lea Michele Addresses 2020 Backlash From 'Glee' Co-Stars
Lea Michele just opened up about her relationship with her former Glee co-stars after many of them accused her of bullying and racism in 2020. Michele took some serious criticism that year when she joined in public conversations about the Black Lives Matter movement only for some of her Black former co-stars to remind her of her own past transgressions. In a new interview this week, Michele claimed that she has tried to mend those fences behind the scenes – and she believes she has been successful.
Popular Actress Dies
We have received sad news out of Hollywood with word that Annie Wersching, a talented actress best known for her roles in several popular television shows, has died at the age of 45, according to her publicist and media reports.
Channing Tatum Revealed The Real Reasons Why He And Jenna Dewan Got Divorced And Why Doing So Was "Terrifying"
“I think we told ourselves a story when we were young, and we just kept telling ourselves that story, no matter how blatantly life was telling us that we were so different."
Joan Collins, 89, Glows On Dinner Date With Husband Percy Gibson, 47, In West Hollywood: Photos
Bow down to the queen! Joan Collins gave onlookers quite the buzz when she arrived in Hollywood looking like royalty for a romantic dinner with her husband Percy Gibson. The iconic British actress, who is a spritely 89, was spotted at the celeb hotspot Craigs on Friday night, January 20. Rocking a fur-trimmed black jacket and a frilly tunic, Joan stole the spotlight alongside her 47-year-old beau.
Anthony Anderson's Appearance Sparks Concern Among Fans
Anderson sparked fan concern after sharing a photo from his appearance on 'The Kelly Clarkson Show.'
Nick Cannon Dances With Twins Moroccan & Monroe In TikTok After Ex Mariah Carey Allegedly Wants To Be Kids' 'Primary Caregiver'
Even though Nick Cannon has plenty of children to look after — he is the father of 12 kids — he took some time to be with his eldest kids, twins Moroccan and Monroe, whom he shares with ex Mariah Carey, as of late. In a new TikTok video, the trio were seen dancing to Chris Brown's hit song "Run It!" "Blooper #fyp #funny #fail #blooper," the caption read. Another video showed Monroe and Cannon doing a routine. "We petty!" the caption read. As OK! previously reported, Carey, whom he was married to from 2008 to 2016, is not happy...
Here’s What An Angry JLo Said To Ben Affleck In That Viral Grammys Moment
A lipreader revealed what Jennifer Lopez said to Ben Affleck in a tense moment at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards.
Are Any ‘Beverly Hillbillies’ Cast Members Still Alive?
The quirky comedy irked critics, entertained audiences, and made several actors famous. So, are any 'Beverly Hillbillies' cast members still alive?
Renée Zellweger Is Unrecognizable in New Photo With Boyfriend Ant Anstead
Renée Zellweger fans say she looks unrecognizable in a new photo shared by her boyfriend, Ant Anstead.
Jack Nicholson Hasn’t Been Seen in Public in Over a Year, Friends Fear He’s ‘Living Like a Recluse': REPORT
Jack Nicholson reportedly hasn't been seen in public in over a year. Now, friends of the Hollywood legend are worried as the actor has allegedly isolated himself inside his California mansion. According to Radar Online, the 85-year-old actor was last seen attending a Los Angeles Lakers basketball game with his...
Sylvester Stallone Wanted to Wait Until Robert Downey Jr. Was ‘Hot Again’ Before They Did This Film
Sylvester Stallone had a change of heart when considering Robert Downey Jr. for one of his films because of Downey’s lack of star-power at the time.
Madonna posts creepy video after shocking Grammys 2023 appearance
Madonna gave fans another glimpse at her eyebrow-raising Grammys’ look after facing backlash for continuously changing her appearance. In a creepy Instagram video posted on Monday, the singer walked slowly toward the camera as she hit a whip against the palm of her hand. “And the Winner is…,” the pop icon, 64, captioned the short video, which was set to the song “Baddest of Them All” by Eliza Rose and Interplanetary Criminal. For the video, Madge paired the strange accessory with the same outfit she wore for the music awards ceremony: a black blazer dress, maxi skirt and white collared shirt. In typical...
‘The View’ Fans Slam Joy Behar For ‘Incredibly Rude’ Behavior During Serious Topic On Live TV
Joy Behar has been slammed for her “incredibly rude” behavior during Whoopi Goldberg’s emotional outro on the Tuesday January 24th episode of The View. The rest of her co-stars looked solemn as Goldberg referenced the deadly shootin...
Video of Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez in Apparent Spat Over Drink Goes Viral
The video, which was shared on TikTok, shows Affleck insisting to Lopez that he had not been drinking at a Hollywood party.
Inside the Magic
Johnny Depp Connects With Hollywood Star After New Assault Allegations
Johnny Depp has been in the limelight for quite some time. The Pirates of the Caribbean actor was the subject of much criticism after allegations came forward from ex-wife Amber Heard. The allegations resulted in Hollywood turning its back on the actor and even after a defamation trial came to a close last summer with a massive victory for Johnny Depp, no Hollywood Studio has come close to touching the actor.
Keanu Reeves Gets Attacked by Matthew Perry as the TV Star Touts Autobiography
After TV Sitcom’s Matthew Perry Takes Potshots at Keanu Reeves while Promoting a New Autobiography, Reeves Got a Huge Publicity Bump as Social Media Fans Rained Down Love on the Actor.
