Tampa, FL

truecrimedaily

Fla. man accused of killing pregnant girlfriend days after double murder acquittal

TAMPA, Fla. (TCD) -- Police have arrested a 25-year-old man they believe is responsible for fatally shooting a 22-year-old pregnant woman as her young son slept in the car. On Wednesday, Feb. 8, Tampa Police announced they arrested Billy Adams nine days after Alana Sims was found dead with "upper body trauma" on the 10700 block of Pictorial Park Drive in New Tampa. Police said Adams was "known to the victim."
TAMPA, FL
cbs12.com

Boy in box, cheer coach, and Lyft driver: Top stories in photos

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Here are the top stories from this week in photos. Cheer coach accused of having romantic relationship with student pleads guilty. A former volunteer cheerleading coach accused of having a romantic relationship with an underaged student has pleaded guilty. According to court records,...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Hillsborough County deputy arrested for drunk driving

TAMPA, Fla. — A Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office deputy was placed on administrative leave after a drunk driving arrest, the agency said. Attila Tapolyai, 29, was taken into custody Thursday night and charged with a count of driving under the influence, according to a Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office news release. He has been with the agency for five years, it added.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL

