Walmart Unexpectedly Announces the Permanent Closing of a Sixth Location, Following Five Closures Announced This WeekJoel EisenbergTampa, FL
Hometown hero Ronde Barber inducted into the Pro Football Hall of FameCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Florida Strawberry Festival Announces FREE Special Sensory-Considerate DayUncovering FloridaPlant City, FL
With Republican Leaders, Biden is traveling to Florida with a new political challenger.GodwinFlorida State
Florida witness reports lights appearing and disappearing overheadRoger MarshFlorida State
Lakeland gang member gets life in prison for murdering 17-year-old boy
A Polk County man will be spending the rest of his life in prison after being convicted in the murder of a 17-year-old Bartow boy, according to prosecutors.
‘Armed and dangerous’ woman on the run after stabbing behind Lowe’s in Spring Hill
The Hernando County Sheriff's Office is searching for an "armed and dangerous" woman accused of stabbing someone on Saturday.
Man shot, killed in Wesley Chapel parking lot, deputies say
Pasco County deputies are investigating a deadly shooting that happened late Friday night at a shopping plaza in Wesley Chapel.
850wftl.com
Tampa father charged after taking his son to illegal street race where he was fatally injured
St. Petersburg , FL — The father of a 13-year-old boy who was fatally injured after being taken to an illegal street race is facing several charges. Authorities arrested and charged 35-year-old Johnny Julio Martin with felony child neglect (involving a death) and being a spectator at a street race earlier this week.
Fla. man accused of killing pregnant girlfriend days after double murder acquittal
TAMPA, Fla. (TCD) -- Police have arrested a 25-year-old man they believe is responsible for fatally shooting a 22-year-old pregnant woman as her young son slept in the car. On Wednesday, Feb. 8, Tampa Police announced they arrested Billy Adams nine days after Alana Sims was found dead with "upper body trauma" on the 10700 block of Pictorial Park Drive in New Tampa. Police said Adams was "known to the victim."
Deputies accidentally shot victim and the man who was attacking her: Sheriff
Bodycam video from Hernando County Sheriff's deputies showed a domestic dispute that ended with both people involved shot.
fox13news.com
Hillsborough deputies searching for man accused of trying to rob Brandon bank
BRANDON, Fla. - An attempted bank robbery suspect is on the run after deputies say he tried to rob a Brandon bank on Friday. According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect entered the Truist Bank at 3511 Bell Shoals Road around 2 p.m. Investigators say the man...
Tampa father charged with 13-year-old son’s death at illegal street racing event
A Tampa father has been charged with the death of his teenage son in January.
5 teens arrested after shooting Orbeez at students waiting at bus stop, deputies say
Five teenagers were arrested Friday after deputies said they shot Orbeez at several middle school students waiting at a bus stop.
Wesley Chapel Shooting Leaves One Man Dead At Bruce B Downs, County Line Road
WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. – Pasco Sheriff’s deputies are currently investigating a shooting that occurred on Friday around 11 p.m., near the intersection of Bruce B. Downs Blvd. and County Line Rd. in Wesley Chapel. Preliminary information indicates that two individuals had arranged to meet in
cbs12.com
Boy in box, cheer coach, and Lyft driver: Top stories in photos
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Here are the top stories from this week in photos. Cheer coach accused of having romantic relationship with student pleads guilty. A former volunteer cheerleading coach accused of having a romantic relationship with an underaged student has pleaded guilty. According to court records,...
St. Pete Police charge father over death of son, 13, during illegal street race
The father of a 13-year-old who died last month after he was hit by a speeding motorcycle is facing child neglect charges, St. Petersburg Police announced on Thursday.
Woman arrested after dog found with rope embedded in neck, deputies say
A Polk County woman was arrested after her dog was found with a rope embedded in its neck, deputies said.
‘No-win situation’: Hernando County deputies shoot domestic violence suspect and victim
Officials are giving an update on a Hernando County deputy-involved shooting that wounded two men on Jan. 29.
Hillsborough County deputy arrested for drunk driving
TAMPA, Fla. — A Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office deputy was placed on administrative leave after a drunk driving arrest, the agency said. Attila Tapolyai, 29, was taken into custody Thursday night and charged with a count of driving under the influence, according to a Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office news release. He has been with the agency for five years, it added.
Pasco County Sheriff's respond to parking lot shooting in Wesley Chapel
Deputies in Pasco County are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred late Friday night at a retail complex in Wesley Chapel.
'Our job is not done': Detectives search for man accused of trying to rob Valrico bank
VALRICO, Fla. — Detectives with the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office are searching for a man they say tried to rob a bank Friday in Valrico. At approximately 2 p.m., a man entered a Truist Bank located at 3511 Bell Shoals Road with a gray bag and what appeared to be a pipe bomb, the sheriff's office explains in a news release.
Man in Clearwater accused of scratching Corvette, causing $3k in damage
Police said a man in Clearwater caused thousands of dollars in damage to a Corvette after he scratched the side of a vehicle with an unknown object.
Caregiver stole $450,000 from woman with dementia, Gulfport police say
A Gulfport woman was accused of stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from a woman under her care.
Family in shock after woman killed in Plant City train crash
A Plant City family is mourning a member of their large family after she was killed in an Amtrak train crash Friday night.
