Westminster, CA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

CBS LA

2 hospitalized after train collides with car in Covina

Two people was hospitalized after a train collided with a vehicle in Covina early Friday morning. According to Los Angeles County Fire Department, the collision occurred just after 10:20 a.m. near Barranca Avenue and Front Street. Along with the driver, one person onboard the train was also hospitalized. The train, Number 308 on the San Bernardino line, had departed from Union Station in downtown Los Angeles, according to Metrolink.It was not immediately clear what caused the crash. The track was closed as authorities investigated the incident. 
COVINA, CA
KTLA

Driver killed in head-on crash captured on video in Chatsworth

Two sedans collided in Chatsworth Thursday morning, killing a driver whose vehicle was sent careening into the yard of a nearby home. The crash in the 8900 block of Winnetka Avenue, near the intersection with Nordhoff Street, was reported a few minutes after 6 a.m., the Los Angeles Fire Department said in an alert. One […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

State prosecutors to investigate fatal police shooting in La Habra

California’s Justice Department will investigate the fatal police shooting of an armed robbery suspect who led authorities on a chase in Orange County Friday, Attorney General Rob Bonta announced. The pursuit began shortly after 1 a.m. Friday when the Fullerton Police Department located a man wanted in connection with a robbery at gunpoint in San […]
LA HABRA, CA
HeySoCal

Woman suffering from depression reported missing in Norwalk

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department circulated photos of a 31-year-old woman suffering from depression who went missing Saturday in Norwalk. Natalie Simpson was last seen in the 16000 block of Clarkdale Avenue, the Sheriff’s Information Bureau reported. Simpson was described as a 5-feet-2-inch tall Latina weighing 145...
NORWALK, CA
localocnews.com

The Garden Grove police arrested a suspect and seized drugs, a gun and cash

Last Sunday, February 5th, Garden Grove Police Department Gang Suppression Unit (GSU) officers were conducting directed enforcement in the area of Harbor Blvd./Chapman Ave., when they noticed a car violating several vehicle codes. A car stop was initiated and the driver was detained without incident. During a search of the...
GARDEN GROVE, CA
signalscv.com

Woman arrested on suspicion of multiple felonies

A 54-year-old Huntington Beach resident was arrested on suspicion of multiple felonies, including possession of methamphetamine, on Monday, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials. According to Deputy Natalia Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, deputies were patrolling around 49669 Gorman Post Road at approximately 7...
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA

