Woman crashes into 10+ cars in OC parking lot, leads deputies on brief chase
ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. - A 33-year-old woman was arrested after crashing into multiple cars then leading officials on a chase, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said. Video shared to social media shows a woman in a black SUV ramming into multiple cars in a parking lot on La Paz Rd. and Chrisanta Dr. in Mission Viejo Thursday afternoon.
O.C. woman arrested after crashing into several cars and endangering bystanders
An unidentified woman was arrested after a police pursuit that started at a parking lot in Mission Viejo. The woman was caught on video apparently crashing her car into multiple cars at a business parking lot. The woman also endangered bystanders who were trying to stop her from hitting their...
Driver who slammed into cars, tried to run down man in Mission Viejo was on drugs, sheriff’s department says
A wild and dangerous scene was captured on video in Orange County Thursday afternoon when a driver allegedly under the influence of drugs smashed into parked cars and tried to run over a man before leading authorities on a brief chase that shut down the southbound 5 Freeway. Video shows the female driver of a […]
2 hospitalized after train collides with car in Covina
Two people was hospitalized after a train collided with a vehicle in Covina early Friday morning. According to Los Angeles County Fire Department, the collision occurred just after 10:20 a.m. near Barranca Avenue and Front Street. Along with the driver, one person onboard the train was also hospitalized. The train, Number 308 on the San Bernardino line, had departed from Union Station in downtown Los Angeles, according to Metrolink.It was not immediately clear what caused the crash. The track was closed as authorities investigated the incident.
OC Sheriff’s Department, Local Officials Mourn Death of Deputy After Fatal Vehicle Crash
Deputy Sheriff Brian Haney, who served in San Juan Capistrano, died in a traffic collision in Lake Elsinore on Thursday, Feb. 9, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department. OCSD said the fatal collision occurred at 6:30 a.m. on Thursday and was notified of the death by the Riverside...
Family says driver had mental crisis before Dana Point crash that left bicyclist dead: Report
More details have emerged about a Long Beach man accused of hitting a bicyclist with a car and then stabbing the victim to death at an intersection in Dana Point.
Third person dies after wrong-way, head-on collision in Westminster
A head-on collision caused by a wrong-way driver in Westminster has claimed a third victim. The crash occurred Monday in the 14500 block of Beach Boulevard just before 1 p.m. The wrong-way driver, a man in his 80s, was traveling northbound at a high rate of speed in the southbound lane of Beach Boulevard […]
20-year-old bystander hit as OC police chase comes to an end
A 20-year-old man was injured after a high-speed chase came to an end in La Habra. The suspect died after he was shot by police at the scene.
Costa Mesa streets will get a little bit slower as speed limits lowered in 17 segments
Costa Mesa drivers will need to slow down as City officials are lowering the posted speed limits on 17 segments throughout the City, in accordance with a recent engineering and traffic survey for speed limits and state law. These speed limit reductions reflect recent laws governing speed limits and the...
Driver killed in head-on crash captured on video in Chatsworth
Two sedans collided in Chatsworth Thursday morning, killing a driver whose vehicle was sent careening into the yard of a nearby home. The crash in the 8900 block of Winnetka Avenue, near the intersection with Nordhoff Street, was reported a few minutes after 6 a.m., the Los Angeles Fire Department said in an alert. One […]
Off-duty Orange County sheriff’s deputy killed in Lake Elsinore crash
An off-duty Orange County Sheriff’s Department deputy was killed in a crash in Lake Elsinore while on his way home early Thursday, officials said. Riverside County deputies responded to 25000 block of Railroad Canyon Road around 5:15 a.m. for a report of a single-vehicle crash. The sole occupant of the vehicle was identified as an […]
State prosecutors to investigate fatal police shooting in La Habra
California’s Justice Department will investigate the fatal police shooting of an armed robbery suspect who led authorities on a chase in Orange County Friday, Attorney General Rob Bonta announced. The pursuit began shortly after 1 a.m. Friday when the Fullerton Police Department located a man wanted in connection with a robbery at gunpoint in San […]
Family of 7-year-old killed crossing the street last year files claim against Long Beach
The family alleges the city is responsible for the boy's death because the intersection of Lakewood Boulevard and 23rd Street had “dangerous conditions” at the time of the crash. The post Family of 7-year-old killed crossing the street last year files claim against Long Beach appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Authorities search for woman who disappeared in Los Angeles County
Authorities are searching for an at-risk woman who disappeared in Los Angeles County on Saturday. The woman was identified as Natalie Simpson, 31, by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office. She was last seen on the 16000 block of Clarkdale Avenue in Norwalk, authorities said. Simpson is described as a Hispanic woman standing 5 feet […]
Woman suffering from depression reported missing in Norwalk
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department circulated photos of a 31-year-old woman suffering from depression who went missing Saturday in Norwalk. Natalie Simpson was last seen in the 16000 block of Clarkdale Avenue, the Sheriff’s Information Bureau reported. Simpson was described as a 5-feet-2-inch tall Latina weighing 145...
The Garden Grove police arrested a suspect and seized drugs, a gun and cash
Last Sunday, February 5th, Garden Grove Police Department Gang Suppression Unit (GSU) officers were conducting directed enforcement in the area of Harbor Blvd./Chapman Ave., when they noticed a car violating several vehicle codes. A car stop was initiated and the driver was detained without incident. During a search of the...
$100k reward offered in shooting death of 29-year-old woman in West Covina
The family of a young woman gunned down two years ago gathered outside the West Covina Police Station Wednesday night in a plea for answers and justice, offering $100,000 reward in hopes that witnesses to the fatal incident will come forward. Gabriela De Haro-Perez, 29, was shot in the head on Jan. 2, 2021, near […]
Woman arrested on suspicion of multiple felonies
A 54-year-old Huntington Beach resident was arrested on suspicion of multiple felonies, including possession of methamphetamine, on Monday, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials. According to Deputy Natalia Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, deputies were patrolling around 49669 Gorman Post Road at approximately 7...
Young woman dies from fentanyl overdose while at rehab clinic in Riverside County
A 24-year-old woman is dead after overdosing on fentanyl while in a rehab facility in Riverside. Her devastated family is now suing, claiming the now-defunct clinic was not following proper protocols. Loving, passionate and caring are just some of the qualities Karri Ryder remembers about her daughter and middle child Melissa Bauman. “Melissa, […]
Both directions of Pacific Coast Highway near Malibu closed after crash
Authorities shut down both directions of the PCH in Malibu after a car crash knocked down some power lines.The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department recommends drivers use an alternate route as they are unsure how long it will clear the debris. For alternate routes and live traffic updates click here.
