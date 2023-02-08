Read full article on original website
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Carrollton Shelter Holding Pet Adoption Special for Valentine's Day
Love is in the air and what better way to celebrate Valentine's Day than adopting a new friend!. Operation Kindness lowered their adoption fee to $14 for dogs over 40 pounds. This promotion will go through this Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 11-12. Operation Kindness will feature new pets in need...
These eateries have the best pizza in Dallas: Report says
DALLAS (KDAF) — If you’re hungry, pizza by the slice, pie, or a couple of them will always do the trick to satisfy your hunger and it’ll come in handy for those Super Bowl parties on Sunday. We’re talking everything Za because Thursday, Feb. 9 was National...
Enjoy a Chicken Fried Steak at Lucky's Cafe in Dallas
Shuffling in and finding one of the few remaining seats at the bar, a popular spot for the regulars, you grab a menu and peruse knowing that you will order the chicken fried steak. But you scan the menu with the thought you may discover a new Texas favorite, but alas you do not. Nothing new has been invented in the past hundred years that might exceed the perfection of a slab of tasty beef pounded thick and hand-breaded and deep fried. The craggy crisp layers are an exciting place for unctuous creamed gravy to lay rest in anticipation of your first bite.
fwtx.com
Fort Worth Music Festival & Conference Scheduled Lineup
With just a little over 50 days and a few hours to go, the first ever Fort Worth Music Festival & Conference at the Stockyards has released its roster of artist for the upcoming event. This musical conference, which is set to take place at multiple venues starting March 2...
This Dallas restaurant is the best date night spot in Texas & among best in US: report
It's date night season as love is in the air for Valentine's Day around the country and you need to be sure to find some good spots to take your significant other out to for a good time.
Sip tequila & enjoy classic Mexican street food at one of Dallas’ best Mezcalerias
DALLAS (KDAF) — To those who love tequila for what it brings outside the world of margaritas, you sip it like a fine wine. Inside DFW is taking a shot at some true agave appreciation at one of Dallas’ best Mezcalerias. Around Las Almas Rotas, agave is a passion project and they’re on a mission to not only provide the best mezcal and tequila in the area but to also educate their neighbors along with way.
Popular hot chicken store adding four new locations in Dallas
Great news for fans of hot chicken in Dallas with the opening of a new Lucky's Chicken location with more to follow. The hot chicken concept has opened its new venue in Dallas on Lemmon Ave and Oak Lawn Ave. The location used to house an Einstein Bros. Bagel store. It will have an old school retro type feel with "red & white checkered vinyl floors, oak-slat booths, a classic 60's-era aluminum-banded countertop, and vintage opal glass pendant fixtures."
Dallas Hotspot: Crowds Line Up for Over an Hour for These Hot Dogs! Is it Worth it?
Hot dog fans across Dallas and North Texas were excited when the famous Chicago-based restaurant Portillo's opened its first location in Texas last month. The restaurant's grand opening at The Colony, on 4560 Destination Drive, 20 miles from Downtown Dallas, was met with much fanfare and long lines. The 7,900-square-foot restaurant can seat over 260 guests and has a double-lane drive-thru, but despite the huge capacity, people still report hour-long waits to grab a hot dog.
D’oh! Nuts brings breakfast food to Lewisville
D’oh! Nuts opened its Lewisville location in January. (Courtesy D’oh! Nuts) D’oh! Nuts opened its Lewisville location in January. It is located at 980 W. Round Grove Road, Ste. 250. The shop offers a wide variety of fresh doughnuts, sausage rolls and other breakfast items. D’oh! Nuts also has a location in Plano. 972-998-0020. https://www.facebook.com/gogodohnuts.
Legendary Restauranteur to Open Loop 9 BBQ in Grand Prairie
Loop 9 BBQ, a new restaurant concept featuring prime brisket and other connoisseur-level barbecued meats, opens to the public March 6, 2023. Loop 9 BBQ will soon be one of the first restaurants to open in Grand Prairie’s growing 172-acre entertainment center, EpicCentral.
Sandwiches in Dallas to Satisfy the Hangries
There is little to make a sandwich wonderful other than fantastic bread, well-thought-out seasonings and spreads, and a filling that should be unsurpassed. When deciding on a list of our favorites it seemed a more daunting task than originally thought. So much more came to mind as the list was settled.
Voted best pizza around Fort Worth
It's National Pizza Day and our readers have spoken.
Looking for a wedding dress? Dallas shop ranked the best bridal shop in Texas, among best in US
DALLAS (KDAF) — Here comes the bride, all dressed in white, but please tell us where you got that dress, it’s stunning!. If you’re getting married, one of the most important pieces of clothing known to mankind is the wedding dress, aside from the rings of course, but those are accessories. In 2023, we want to make sure you get the dress of your dreams at the best bridal shop possible.
cravedfw
Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille Brings In Stunning Seasonal Plates
The well-known Rare and Well Done experience at Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille is now even brighter with three delectable off-the-menu features. The award-winning steakhouse has added the following seasonal plates that guests will undoubtedly want to savor before they are gone:. Turtle Gumbo: Perry’s gluten-free filé gumbo made with...
Spin
Bruce Springsteen Performs Without Several E Street Band Members in Dallas
The E Street Band looked a little different Friday night (Feb. 10) when Bruce Springsteen headlined the American Airlines Center in Dallas. Three key members were missing, including guitarist Steven Van Zandt and violinist Soozie Tyrell, as well as Springsteen’s wife and band member, Patti Scialfa. COVID was cited as the reason for Van Zandt and Tyrell’s absences.
Bevy Smith Heads to Dallas to Celebrate Big Thought's BIG NIGHT
Actress and philanthropist Bevy Smith will make her way to Dallas March 4, 2023 to emcee Big Thought's BIG NIGHT fundraiser at The Factory in Deep Ellum. The Bevelations author and star of hit TV show Harlem will grace the stage, to honor numerous creative visionaries and community leaders for their commitment to BIG ideas and their Big Thought Impact. The evening will feature a VIP cocktail reception, youth-led entertainment, seated dinner, and live auction with a paddle raise.
Legend Has It Terrifying Screams Are Heard Nightly On This Texas Bridge
Scary stories. They are taboo. They are terrifying and yet so satisfying. My entire life I have been prone to listening to and reading about spooky stories, urban legends and ghostly sightings. But I can without a doubt honestly say I have never heard the story of 'the screaming bridge' in Arlington. Just thinking about it sends chills down my spine.
Thrillist
The 10 Best Bars to Hit if You’re Single in Dallas-Ft. Worth
Pervasive dating apps have changed the game for the uncoupled, but believe it or not, it’s still possible to meet people the old fashioned way—face-to-face in an establishment that serves drinks. And with a young and diverse population, lots of Dallas-area singles are out there if you know where to look. So, whether you’re in the market for a significant other or just a good time, here are 10 singles bars where you can actually meet people. Order a drink, strike up a conversation, and see where the night goes.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Shania Twain to Perform at 2023 Cattle Baron's Ball
Shania Twain just said yes to the North Texas women who host the largest single-night fundraiser for the American Cancer Society. The country music superstar will headline Cattle Baron's Ball Dallas on Oct. 14 at Southfork Ranch in Parker. Co-chairs Andrea Cheek and Isabell Novakov Higginbotham made the announcement at...
QSR magazine
Lucky's Chicken Opens Third Location
Lucky’s Chicken, Dallas’ favorite hot chicken concept, has opened its 3rd outpost on Lemmon Ave and Oak Lawn Ave. in the former Einstein Bros. Bagel location (3827 Lemmon Ave). This opening is one of four new locations in 2023. Known for its top-notch fried chicken and bluesy, retro...
