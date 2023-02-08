ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brevard County, FL

nicholsonstudentmedia.com

Man found guilty in murder of UCF student 22 years ago

A man has been found guilty of murdering a UCF student nearly 22 years ago, according to the Orange County Clerk of Courts documents. On Oct. 21, 2001, 25-year-old education major Christine Franke died from a gunshot wound to her head at her apartment on Plaza Terrace Drive by Audubon Park, according to the Orlando Police Department.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

‘Thank God she’s still here:’ Father of 3-year-old shot in Orange County speaks out

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 3-year-old girl is recovering after she was shot while sitting in her car seat in Orange County earlier this week. Deputies at the Orange County Sheriff’s Office had responded to the shooting Tuesday around 5:25 p.m. after gunfire rang out near S Texas Avenue and Americana Boulevard, but do not believe the girl was the intended target.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Dog keeps missing boy company while Florida deputies search by ground and air

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - Friday morning and into the afternoon, Burgess Avenue in unincorporated Cocoa was flooded with Brevard County Sheriff’s deputies. They were all searching for 4-year-old Frankie Orwig. Thankfully, this is a story that ends happily: with the boy safe, and reunited with his father. "I ran...
COCOA, FL
flarecord.com

Model sues Orange County Public Schools, alleges staff shared explicit photos of her

A model who permits sexually explicit images of herself to be displayed on a subscription-only website is suing Orange County Public Schools after the district barred her from being a volunteer at her children’s elementary school. Orange County resident Victoria Triece filed the civil complaint Jan. 24 in the...
WESH

WESH 2 Exclusive: FBI says financial sextortion has increased

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The FBI is issuing a warning that thousands of boys are facing financial sextortion online. Special Agent Kevin Kauffman said boys can get a message on social media from someone that's posing as a girl their age. They'll say they go to the same high...
westorlandonews.com

OPD Takes Another Illegally Possessed Gun Off Streets in Parramore

The Orlando Police Department continues keeping the city safe by taking illegally possessed guns off local streets. Recently, OPD reported that Officer Gruler and Officer Marrero were on the beat conducting residential and business checks in the Parramore neighborhood when they came across a suspicious vehicle. Their investigation led to a recovery of drugs, a knife and a loaded firearm in the possession of a convicted felon:
ORLANDO, FL

Comments / 0

