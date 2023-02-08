ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 3-year-old girl is recovering after she was shot while sitting in her car seat in Orange County earlier this week. Deputies at the Orange County Sheriff’s Office had responded to the shooting Tuesday around 5:25 p.m. after gunfire rang out near S Texas Avenue and Americana Boulevard, but do not believe the girl was the intended target.

ORANGE COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO