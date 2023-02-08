Read full article on original website
WESH
Judge denies bond for woman accused of killing husband at Daytona Beach hospital, says ‘mercy killing’ is illegal
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A 76-year-old woman faced a Volusia County judge on Friday after being accused of shooting and killing her terminally ill husband in the hospital last month. Judge Karen Foxman said prosecutors met their burden under the law and denied the motion for bond, calling the...
nicholsonstudentmedia.com
Man found guilty in murder of UCF student 22 years ago
A man has been found guilty of murdering a UCF student nearly 22 years ago, according to the Orange County Clerk of Courts documents. On Oct. 21, 2001, 25-year-old education major Christine Franke died from a gunshot wound to her head at her apartment on Plaza Terrace Drive by Audubon Park, according to the Orlando Police Department.
Woman accused of killing boyfriend by zipping him inside suitcase expected in court Friday
A woman accused of killing her boyfriend by zipping him inside a suitcase is expected in court.
click orlando
Bond hearing set for Florida woman accused in shooting death of terminally ill husband
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – After being given no bond at her first appearance in Volusia County court following the fatal shooting of her terminally ill husband at AdventHealth Daytona Beach last month, Ellen Gilland is up for bond again this week. The shooting on Jan. 21 prompted hospital staff...
click orlando
‘Thank God she’s still here:’ Father of 3-year-old shot in Orange County speaks out
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 3-year-old girl is recovering after she was shot while sitting in her car seat in Orange County earlier this week. Deputies at the Orange County Sheriff’s Office had responded to the shooting Tuesday around 5:25 p.m. after gunfire rang out near S Texas Avenue and Americana Boulevard, but do not believe the girl was the intended target.
fox35orlando.com
Watch: Helicopter video shows rescue of missing 4-year-old Florida boy
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - Helicopter video shows the moment deputies were able to locate a 4-year-old boy who had wandered away from his Brevard County home and got lost in a thick wooded area on Friday. Little Frankie Orwig's dad told FOX 35 that around 9 a.m., he laid his...
fox35orlando.com
Dog keeps missing boy company while Florida deputies search by ground and air
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - Friday morning and into the afternoon, Burgess Avenue in unincorporated Cocoa was flooded with Brevard County Sheriff’s deputies. They were all searching for 4-year-old Frankie Orwig. Thankfully, this is a story that ends happily: with the boy safe, and reunited with his father. "I ran...
Man receives longest fentanyl-related sentence in Seminole County history
A man has been sentenced to 15 years for selling drugs laced with fentanyl.
Missing Brevard County boy, 4, last seen near junkyard found safe
Deputies are working to find a missing 4-year-old boy in Brevard County.
Orlando police investigating carjacking near I-4 and Princeton St.
Orlando Police are investigating a carjacking near downtown Orlando. Police are in the parking lot of a 7-11 at the corner of Princeton St. and North Orange Ave.
fox35orlando.com
Student in custody after knife reported on Lake Brantley High School campus, police say
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - A student is in custody after police says a knife was reported on the campus of Lake Brantley High School on Friday. According to school officials, Lake Brantley High was placed on a Code Yellow while police searched the campus. In a message sent to parents,...
flarecord.com
Model sues Orange County Public Schools, alleges staff shared explicit photos of her
A model who permits sexually explicit images of herself to be displayed on a subscription-only website is suing Orange County Public Schools after the district barred her from being a volunteer at her children’s elementary school. Orange County resident Victoria Triece filed the civil complaint Jan. 24 in the...
WESH
34-year-old pleads guilty to manslaughter after Seminole County overdose kills man
Seminole County, FL — Thirty-four-year-old Terry Williams Jr. plead guilty to manslaughter Thursday in Seminole County for his role in the overdose death of Ariel Osteen in November 2020. According to the State Attorney's Office, Williams "was identified by Seminole County deputies as the person who provided fentanyl that...
WESH
WESH 2 Exclusive: FBI says financial sextortion has increased
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The FBI is issuing a warning that thousands of boys are facing financial sextortion online. Special Agent Kevin Kauffman said boys can get a message on social media from someone that's posing as a girl their age. They'll say they go to the same high...
Bill signed to prosecute drug dealers involved in deadly overdoses draws mixed reactions
We’re just now starting to see the impact of a bill signed last year that states if you sell to someone and they die, you’re responsible.
Deputies identify man, woman who died in murder-suicide at home near St. Cloud
The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday identified a man and a woman who died Tuesday in a possible murder-suicide at their home near St. Cloud.
fox35orlando.com
Woman searching for Florida rental home says she was tricked into paying wrong person
ORLANDO, Fla. - A Connecticut woman is turning to law enforcement to get her money back after she says she was tricked into paying the wrong person for a rental home in Kissimmee. Now she's warning others about potential scams. "They sent me the picture of the house and the...
westorlandonews.com
OPD Takes Another Illegally Possessed Gun Off Streets in Parramore
The Orlando Police Department continues keeping the city safe by taking illegally possessed guns off local streets. Recently, OPD reported that Officer Gruler and Officer Marrero were on the beat conducting residential and business checks in the Parramore neighborhood when they came across a suspicious vehicle. Their investigation led to a recovery of drugs, a knife and a loaded firearm in the possession of a convicted felon:
click orlando
Emergency response lifted at Lake Brantley High School after reports of student with knife
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – An order to shelter in place was issued and later lifted Friday morning at Lake Brantley High School as officials investigated reports of a student said to have a knife on campus, according to Seminole County Public Schools. The “code yellow” — which the district...
‘Like a shooting range’: Neighbors rush to the aid of girl, 3, shot in car seat
The 3-year-old child shot while in a car seat Tuesday afternoon was not the intended target, according to Orange County deputies.
