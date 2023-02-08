ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bay Hill, FL

disneyfoodblog.com

Disney Board Member Salaries Revealed — And They’re Well Over 6 Figures👀

Disney is one of the most closely scrutinized companies in the world. There is constant analysis and commentary on the company’s finances, strategic decisions, leadership, and the content it produces. The Walt Disney Company is run by a Board of Directors elected by shareholders. These board members often have...
Deadline

Disney Cuts Thousands Of Jobs Amidst Latest Restructuring & Costs Trimming; “I Do Not Make This Decision Lightly,” Bob Iger Says

The Walt Disney Company will be laying off thousands of employees as a part of a new round of cost cutting measures, CEO Bob Iger revealed today. Speaking on the House of Mouse’s Q1 earning call this afternoon with CFO Christine McCarthy, Iger said that 7,000 jobs would be let go from the now 100-year-old company. “I have enormous respect and appreciate for the dedication of our employees worldwide,” Iger said. “While this is necessary to address the challenges we face today, I do not make this decision lightly.” Larger than anticipated, the layoffs will be across almost all of...
The Hollywood Reporter

Disney Beats Expectations in Fiscal Q1, As Wall Street Looks to Bob Iger for Corporate Reset

The Walt Disney Co. beat Wall Street expectations in its fiscal first-quarter earnings report, posting stronger revenues and earnings than anticipated. And the solid quarter comes at a critical moment for Disney, which is now once again being led by CEO Bob Iger. The street expects Iger to outline a corporate strategy to bring profitability to streaming, and possibly how he plans to deal with thorny issues like what to do with Hulu or ESPN.More from The Hollywood ReporterTake-Two Lowers Guidance, Plans Cost-Cutting Amid "Challenging" Gaming MarketActivision Blizzard Sees Record Net Bookings As Costs Weigh Down Balance SheetApple Misses Earnings...
ComicBook

The Walt Disney Company Confirms Layoffs Impacting 7,000 Employees

As expected by many ahead of the company's Q1 2023 investor relations call, The Walt Disney Company is set to undergo layoffs over the next year. Disney CEO Bob Iger confirmed the news on the company's call, revealing that the company is looking to cut costs and will reduce their global workforce by 7,000 total ...
Variety

Disney Cutting 7,000 Jobs, or 3% of Workforce, Eyes $5.5 Billion in Total Cost Reductions

Bob Iger is back as Disney’s CEO — and swinging the axe. Disney will reduce its workforce by 7,000 employees in a bid to cut costs, Iger said Wednesday on the company’s earnings call for the year-end 2022 quarter. The figure represents 3.2% of Disney’s total headcount of about 220,000 worldwide as of Oct. 1, 2022. The layoffs are part of Disney’s efforts to achieve about $5.5 billion in cost savings. Of that, $2.5 billion represents “non-content costs” (including labor costs) and $1 billion of those targeted cost-reductions are already underway, Iger said. Disney is aiming for an annualized reduction of $3...
Inside the Magic

Bob Iger Addresses the Elephant In the Room – Talks About His Biggest Failure as CEO

No CEO is going to go an entire career without making a mistake; it’s inevitable. The goal is simply to minimize those mistakes so they don’t drag the companies down, especially with a cherished company like Disney. Over his tenure as Disney CEO Bob Iger actually did a fairly good job at avoiding these company-altering mistakes. Still, there was one that rose above the others, and now that he’s returned, it’s something that he’s still trying to fix.

