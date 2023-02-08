Feeney Family Enjoying Final Season Together at Normal Community

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — The start of the basketball postseason is bittersweet for coach Dave Feeney and his daughter Sophia.

“She’s the epitome of a coach’s kid. Working hard but loves her teammates,” said Normal Community head coach Dave Feeney. “She stands for all the things we want our kids to stand for.”

The Iron play their final regular season Thursday night at Danville and then open regional play next week at home Tuesday night.

“He’s coached me my whole life, so it’s sad to see it coming to an end,” said senior guard Sophia Feeney. “We’re trying to enjoy every second of it.”

Normal Community is having a remarkable season, The Iron are 27-3 and won the highly-competitive large school division at the State Farm Classic the week after Christmas. It’s making it a special final season for the Feeney’s to compete together.

“It’s made the season more fun,” Sophia Feeney said. “Having him by my side has been a blast.”

Sophia says her father has coached her since she first picked up a basketball in kindergarten. Ironically, her dad says she’s made him a better coach here in high school.

“She’s made me a better coach because of the insight she has about some of her teammates,” Dave Feeney said. “She gives me a nuance about a kid, I say that’s a great point. I bring it up the next day and it helps me reach that kid at a different level.”

What a ride it has been for the Feeney’s this year. And the ride isn’t over yet.

“When we talk about this special season, I say we’ve got 15 great kids,” said Dave Feeney. “But it’s awesome when the coach’s daughter is a poster child for what this is supposed to be like.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CIProud.com.