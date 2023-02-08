ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Normal, IL

Feeney Family Enjoying Final Season Together at Normal Community

By Kurt Pegler
WMBD/WYZZ
WMBD/WYZZ
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mBYFw_0kh05qkJ00

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — The start of the basketball postseason is bittersweet for coach Dave Feeney and his daughter Sophia.

“She’s the epitome of a coach’s kid. Working hard but loves her teammates,” said Normal Community head coach Dave Feeney. “She stands for all the things we want our kids to stand for.”

The Iron play their final regular season Thursday night at Danville and then open regional play next week at home Tuesday night.

“He’s coached me my whole life, so it’s sad to see it coming to an end,” said senior guard Sophia Feeney. “We’re trying to enjoy every second of it.”

Normal Community is having a remarkable season, The Iron are 27-3 and won the highly-competitive large school division at the State Farm Classic the week after Christmas. It’s making it a special final season for the Feeney’s to compete together.

“It’s made the season more fun,” Sophia Feeney said. “Having him by my side has been a blast.”

Sophia says her father has coached her since she first picked up a basketball in kindergarten. Ironically, her dad says she’s made him a better coach here in high school.

“She’s made me a better coach because of the insight she has about some of her teammates,” Dave Feeney said. “She gives me a nuance about a kid, I say that’s a great point. I bring it up the next day and it helps me reach that kid at a different level.”

What a ride it has been for the Feeney’s this year. And the ride isn’t over yet.

“When we talk about this special season, I say we’ve got 15 great kids,” said Dave Feeney. “But it’s awesome when the  coach’s daughter is a poster child for what this is supposed to be like.”

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CIProud.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WMBD/WYZZ

Prep Sports Recap for Feb. 9, 2023

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Peoria High clinched the outright Big 12 Conference girls basketball title with a 71-19 win over visiting Bloomington on Thursday. Other girls basketball winners included Notre Dame, Central Catholic, Tremont, Fieldcrest and Elmwood. Enjoy the highlights and a look at the 11th annual Game Ball Run in Morton.
PEORIA, IL
nowdecatur.com

Decatur brightens lives with Night To Shine event

February 11, 2022- After a two-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Night To Shine prom event made its return to the Decatur community. “I loved seeing familiar faces as well as new faces, and just seeing the community of volunteers that are back again,” Brian Talty, lead pastor at First Christian Church said. “With some of the guests from a few years ago, reuniting, is pretty special to have that long term memory to carry across.”
DECATUR, IL
25newsnow.com

25 Sports High School Friday - February 10, 2023

(25 News Now) - For the first time in school history, Metamora boys basketball took the court as the No. 1 team in the state on Friday night and the Redbirds got their first win as the No. 1 team in the state. Metamora beat East Peoria 60-50 to win their 24th straight game. Elsewhere in the Mid-Illini, Dunlap beat Morton 59-54, Washington topped Canton 57-31 and Pekin got a win over Limestone 45-37. In Big 12 action, Peoria High beat Champaign Centennial 64-51 while Peoria Manual topped Urbana 73-41. It was also a special day for Peoria hoops as author Jeff Karzen hosted a signing for his book ‘Playgrounds to Pros: Legends of Peoria Basketball’ which chronicles the incredible run of high school hoops from the 1980s through the 2000s.
PEORIA, IL
etxview.com

How faith helped a Bloomington couple build a longtime radio show

NORMAL — Bob and Lynn Johnston of the "Being Catholic" radio show will mark their 300th broadcast on Saturday. The couple began the show in 2014 on Normal-based Catholic Spirit Radio. Lynn belonged to a prayer group at Epiphany Catholic Church in Normal, where they had discussed how they...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
Central Illinois Proud

New Panda Express opening in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Panda Express announced that it will be opening a new location in Bloomington Friday. According to a press release, the new location will be opening at 1901 W Market St. A ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new location will be held on Feb. 15 at 10...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
1470 WMBD

Part of Peoria street re-named for retired Manual band director

PEORIA, Ill. – A retired high school band director in Peoria is the latest to receive his own street name in the city. A ceremony was held Friday to rename the area around Ann and Griswold near Manual High School as “George Graves, Junior, Avenue.”. Graves was band...
PEORIA, IL
WCIA

Unique Valentine for someone you like…or maybe don’t

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) – If you’re still looking for a Valentine’s Day gift for that special someone, or maybe someone who has it all, even someone who did you wrong, The Scovill Zoo has your answer. You can adopt a hissing cockroach or naked mole rate in...
DECATUR, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

Ethan Kizer Embraces Role as Face (and hair) of Metamora Redbirds

METAMORA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Ethan Kizer has been the face of Metamora basketball for the last couple of years. Actually, you could say the senior is the face and hair of the Redbirds. “I’ve had long hair since third grade,” Kizer admitted. “It’s pretty cool that everyone knows me. It makes me work harder. I […]
METAMORA, IL
WAND TV

Local couple keeps southern roots with black-owned farm in Argenta

ARGENTA, Ill. (WAND) - Barbee Farms started back in 2016 with Warnette and Lawrence Barbee. Lawrence Barbee moved from Tennessee and vowed to keep his roots, by starting a farm in Argenta. “He bought one cow in Spring of 2016. 2017 we bought another two or three maybe. By 2018,...
ARGENTA, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

Bradley Beats ISU For Fifth Straight Win

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Malevy Leons scored 21 points and Rienk Mast had 16 points and 10 rebounds to lead Bradley past rival Illinois State, 79-61, in a Missouri Valley Conference game at CEFCU Arena on Wednesday. Bradley (18-8, 11-4 in MVC) remains tied for first in the league with Southern Illinois and Drake with […]
PEORIA, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

Bradley, ISU Ready for Round 2

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — It’s only been two weeks since Bradley and Illinois State last month. They’ll meet again Wednesday in Normal, 14 days after the Braves beat the Redbirds, 79-75, in overtime in Peoria. The BU-ISU series is widely considered the top rivalry in the Missouri Valley Conference. “This is a team that’s going […]
PEORIA, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

ISU All-Time Soccer Great Headed for MVC Hall of Fame Next Month

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Quite simply, Rachel Tejada’s soccer career at Illinois State is hard to put into words. She made teams around the nation take note of the Redbird program. “When you play any team in college and you know no matter what the level you’re playing that you might have the best player […]
NORMAL, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Alternative regional high school relocates to West Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Regional Learning Center has a new home at the Franciscan Recreation Complex on North Sterling Avenue in West Peoria. The Center is an alternative high school for current District 150 students struggling with academics, attendance or mental health. It offers smaller classes and specialized curriculum tailored to students’ needs.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

William B’s Steakhouse to open at Par-A-Dice

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A new dining experience is coming to Peoria’s favorite casino. Par-A-Dice Hotel Casino announced Thursday that the new William B’s Steakhouse will open on Thursday, Feb. 16 inside the casino. The steakhouse is named for Boyd Gaming co-founder and Co-Executive Chairman William “Bill” Boyd.
EAST PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

NOFSINGER ROUTE 24 PROJECT

Extra Effort: Peoria Heights junior excels at three-point …. Extra Effort: Peoria Heights junior excels at three-point shooting and in the classroom. PPS School Board candidate reinstated, will appear …. PPS School Board candidate reinstated, will appear on April ballot. Amazon Fulfillment Center to bring hundreds of jobs …. Amazon...
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

UPDATE: North Valley fire displaces six

PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria firefighters spent the late afternoon Wednesday at a North Valley home damaged by fire. Crews were called to the home near Madison and Morgan, near the Friendship House, around 4:30 p.m. and had the fire under control by 5:45 p.m. Officials say the fire started...
PEORIA, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

WMBD/WYZZ

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
235K+
Views
ABOUT

WMBD-TV is a CBS–affiliated television station licensed to Peoria, Illinois, United States and serving the North-Central Illinois television market, while the Bloomington-licensed Fox affiliate WYZZ-TV operates under a local marketing agreement (LMA) with owner Cunningham Broadcasting. https://www.centralillinoisproud.com/

 https://www.centralillinoisproud.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy