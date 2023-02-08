Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
FBI raids former US vice-president’s homeMecoTipsCarmel, IN
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Whitestown drunk driver gets 6 years after crash paralyzed victim.George WinnerWhitestown, IN
Westfield and Carmel Indiana: Top Destinations for Entrepreneurs in Hamilton County, IndianaFYNL.coHamilton County, IN
Indiana witness describes silver 'spaceship' emitting high-pitched soundRoger MarshIndiana State
Related
cbs4indy.com
Indianapolis reaches settlement with family of Dreasjon Reed
INDIANAPOLIS — The city of Indianapolis has settled a lawsuit with the family of Dreasjon Reed three years after his death. According to internal IMPD documents obtained by FOX59/CBS4, the police agency discussed the reasoning behind the decision to reach a settlement on the high-profile case. “The decision to...
cbs4indy.com
Person fatally shot on east side
INDIANAPOLIS — A person was fatally shot on the east side Saturday evening. Officers responded to reports of a person shot at 1109 Worcester Ave. around 5:31 p.m. IMPD said an adult male was in critical condition upon arrival and was transported to Eskenazi hospital where he was later confirmed dead.
cbs4indy.com
1 person shot on Indy’s northwest side
INDIANAPOLIS – Police are investigating after one person was shot on the northwest side of Indianapolis. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said officers were dispatched to the 6300 block of West 56 Street. When they arrived, they found one person suffering from injuries consistent with a gunshot wound. The...
cbs4indy.com
ISP: 154 pounds of cocaine found in traffic stop by K9
INDIANAPOLIS – An Indiana state trooper discovered 154 pounds of cocaine in a routine traffic stop on I-70, according to the Indiana State Police. The driver, Onkar Singh, has been arrested on drug charges and transported to the Marion County jail. Officers stated that the 43-year-old Singh was stopped...
cbs4indy.com
ISP: Bystander helps police catch armed felon after Indianapolis pursuit
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana State Police are crediting a bystander with helping lead state troopers to an armed felon who attempted to elude capture on foot after crashing his vehicle during a pursuit. Blake Brattain, 37, of Indianapolis was arrested on a slew of charges including unlawful possession of a...
cbs4indy.com
Kokomo PD searches for answers in man’s murder from 2006
KOKOMO, Ind. — Investigators in Kokomo are reaching out to the public about a nearly 17-year-old murder investigation. Police said 20-year-old Chad Rouse was shot to death during a suspected robbery on November 15, 2006. Rouse was in a home on S. Armstrong Street when an unidentified male came into the house and held Rouse and a female at gunpoint. Rouse was shot during a struggle.
cbs4indy.com
Shots fired near Southport High School
HOMECROFT, Ind. — Several police agencies are investigating a shots fired incident near Southport High School and working to determine whether suspects shot at police officers. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, around 2 p.m. Thursday police officers with Perry Township Schools heard several gunshots in a wooded...
cbs4indy.com
Sheriff: K9 helps take wanted meth dealer into custody
BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. — A Columbus man, who was on the Intelligence Led Policing Units’ most wanted list, is in custody after hiding from police and attempting to evade arrest. Daniel Michael, 31, was arrested for dealing in methamphetamine and manufacturing methamphetamine, both Level 2 felonies, as well...
cbs4indy.com
Monroe County Sheriff fires corrections officer after brawl with inmate
A Monroe County correctional officer has been terminated after an attempt to move a belligerent inmate turned into a brawl that resulted in the inmate suffering a fractured nose and orbital bone. Monroe County Sheriff fires corrections officer after …. A Monroe County correctional officer has been terminated after an...
cbs4indy.com
Man arrested in Bartholomew County after vehicle pursuit
BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. — A man has been arrested in Bartholomew County following a vehicle pursuit. Deputies attempted to pull over 48-year-old Benjamin Munn near State Road 46 and E. State Street Friday afternoon. Munn initially stopped before speeding away from officers when he was asked to exit his vehicle.
cbs4indy.com
Heating up like its spring in Indiana!
Meteorologist Alyssa Andrews Weather Forecast: Heating up like its spring in Indiana! - Indianapolis, Indiana - @HoosierLyss @AlyssaAndrewsWX. Meteorologist Alyssa Andrews Weather Forecast: Heating up like its spring in Indiana! - Indianapolis, Indiana - @HoosierLyss @AlyssaAndrewsWX. Indianapolis reaches settlement with family of Dreasjon …. Indianapolis reaches settlement with family of...
cbs4indy.com
Indy man is arrested for murder and accused of stabbing his own brother to death
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man is accused of stabbing his own brother to death. Just after 10 o’clock Sunday morning, a woman called 911 and reported her brother had been stabbed inside his own home on Whistler Drive. The 30-year-old victim, Juan Parada, died in the hospital a...
cbs4indy.com
Man dies in fatal Johnson County motorcycle accident
JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. — A man has died in a fatal motorcycle accident in Johnson County Saturday night. The Johnson County Coroner’s Office and the Greenwood Police Department responded to reports of an accident at Worthsville Road and Eastwood Street. GPD said the driver of a motorcycle crashed...
cbs4indy.com
Man known as person of interest in wife’s disappearance extradited back to Indiana
HAMILTON, Ind. — The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office has a man considered a person of interest in his wife’s disappearance in their custody, less than one week after confirming he would be extradited back to Indiana. Xavier Breland was booked into the Hamilton County at 8:54 p.m....
cbs4indy.com
Muncie man sought by police after 15 pounds of drugs found in home
DELAWARE COUNTY, Ind. — Police in Delaware County are looking for a man in connection to a drug investigation in Muncie. The Muncie/Delaware County Drug Task Force and Delaware County Sheriff’s SWAT Team said they carried out a search warrant on Monday, Feb. 6 at a home on Elgin Street.
cbs4indy.com
Big warm up heading for Indiana next week
Meteorologist Alyssa Andrews Weather Forecast: Big warm up heading for Indiana next week - CBS4 News at 6 - Indianapolis, Indiana - Twitter: @HoosierLyss - Instagram: @AlyssaAndrewsWX. Big warm up heading for Indiana next week. Meteorologist Alyssa Andrews Weather Forecast: Big warm up heading for Indiana next week - CBS4...
cbs4indy.com
Bloomington violent crime up 5.8% in 2022, per report
BLOOMINGTON, Ind.– Bloomington city officials released their annual public safety report. The overall crime rate for the city decreased by 1% in 2022, but city officials are pointing out a concerning rise in violent crime. “Safety is the most important part of life,” said Mayor John Hamilton. He began...
cbs4indy.com
Jewelry trends for Valentine's Day
We look ahead to what jewelers say will be popular this Valentine's Day. We look ahead to what jewelers say will be popular this Valentine's Day. Indianapolis reaches settlement with family of Dreasjon …. Indianapolis reaches settlement with family of Dreasjon Reed. 1 person shot on Indy’s northwest side.
cbs4indy.com
Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Reserve Deputy arrested for OWI
HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. — A Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Reserve Deputy has been arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated. Westfield Police Department officers pulled Reserve Deputy Patrick Heitz, who was off-duty at the time, over around 2:30 a.m. near 116th Street and Town Road. Westfield police proceeded...
cbs4indy.com
Whitestown drunk driver gets 6 years in prison after crash left victim paralyzed
LEBANON, Ind. — A Boone County judge has sentenced a convicted drunk driver to six years in jail after he was found guilty of being behind the wheel and causing a serious crash that left an innocent driver paralyzed from the neck down. Ryann S. Early, 36, of Whitestown...
Comments / 0