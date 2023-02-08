Read full article on original website
New tax changes mean more cash back for most Washington taxpayersR.A. HeimWashington State
Avoiding the Tourist Traps in Seattle: An Insider's GuideVivian BrooksSeattle, WA
Man Who Served 2 Years for Torching Police Precinct, Backed 'Regime Change' Now Running for Seattle City CouncilEden ReportsSeattle, WA
Will Seattle City Council Fall Victim to “Simon Says…”Brajesh ChoubisaSeattle, WA
Opinion: The Bigotry of Anti-Caste Discrimination Ordinance in Seattle targets Hindu American MinorityJithender BobbalaSeattle, WA
q13fox.com
Driver injured in dump truck, SUV rollover crash in Granite Falls
GRANITE FALLS, Wash. - Deputies are investigating a dump truck rollover crash in Granite Falls that left a driver with serious injuries. The crash occurred before 11 a.m. Thursday near 84th St SE and 163rd Ave NE. According to authorities, a dump truck carrying gravel crashed into an SUV. The...
mltnews.com
MLT police arrest driver who rammed patrol cars in apartment complex parking lot
Mountlake Terrace police arrested a man on multiple criminal charges — including possession of a stolen vehicle and hit-and-run — after he rammed several patrol cars with his truck in the Pheasant Hill apartment complex parking lot around 5:30 a.m. Saturday. No one was injured in the incident,...
kentreporter.com
Woman, 42, dies in Tukwila car crash along West Valley Highway | Update
A 42-year-old Federal Way woman died in a two-vehicle crash Sunday, Feb. 5 in the 18100 block of West Valley Highway in Tukwila, just north of the city of Kent border. Tristan M. Smith died from multiple blunt force injuries, according to the King County Medical Examiner’s Office. Puget...
Shots fired, police chase, 3 carjacking attempts, and crash in South King County
It started on Thursday when Des Moines police spotted a stolen vehicle and put deflation devices on the tires. Shortly after, the suspects tried to carjack someone. It didn’t work out, but that’s when officers were able to give chase.
q13fox.com
Apartment fire displaces 39 people, 6 pets in Auburn
AUBURN, Wash. - 39 people have been displaced after an apartment building caught on fire in Auburn on Saturday. According to Valley Regional Fire (VFR), crews responded to the apartment fire near the corner of 5th St. NW and A St. NE at around 2:46 p.m. About a half hour...
Woman Identified After Deadly Crash Involving Forklift Driver In Seattle
'She brought everyone smiles and she brought everyone laughter.'
kpic
Coyote care gallery: She wandered into hospital, then crashed through glass window
PORT TOWNSEND, Wash. (TND) — A coyote figured out how to get attention — and medical attention, too. She had to be treated after finding her way into a hospital and breaking through a glass window, head first. At least she was in the right place to be...
capitolhillseattle.com
Child struck by driver at 19th and Aloha
A 12-year-old was struck by a driver while crossing at the busy four-way stop intersection at 19th and Aloha Thursday. Seattle Fire responded to the collision just before 4:30 PM to treat the injured child. SFD says the patient’s guardian declined transport to the hospital. According to Seattle Fire...
Police in Green Lake area arrest couple sleeping in stolen car, find guns, possible stolen property
Seattle Police arrested a man and a woman found sleeping in a stolen car in the Green Lake neighborhood. Both had felony warrants.
q13fox.com
Family mourns mom of 3 hit, killed by alleged drunk forklift driver in Seattle
SEATTLE - A family is demanding justice for their loved one after a woman was killed in a supposed DUI crash involving a forklift. Seattle Fire Department responded to the intersection of Aurora Ave. N and N. 96th St. in Seattle’s Greenwood neighborhood around 3:27 p.m. on Feb. 7 for reports of a crash.
Bellevue Police find man and woman with multiple warrants parked in private parking garage
Bellevue Police found a man and a woman, each with multiple warrants, parked in a private Bellevue parking garage, said the Bellevue Police Department. Officers responded to a call for suspected drug use in a private parking garage in the 500 block of Bellevue Way Northeast. Police found a man and a woman in the car and confirmed they each had multiple warrants. Police then arrested and booked them into jail. During the arrest, an officer saw a handgun on the driver’s side floor. The gun was fully loaded with a live round in the chamber, police said.
KOMO News
What's preventing removal of violent Ship Canal Bridge encampment in Seattle?
SEATTLE — Drivers passing by a homeless encampment on I-5 in Seattle early Thursday morning had to dodge smoke and flames shooting onto the interstate after someone lighting off fireworks started multiple tent fires. This was the sixth reported fire this month at the encampment, which spans both sides...
Seattle woman robbed walking from parked car to her house
A woman was robbed in Seattle while she was walking from her parked car to her house, the Seattle Police Department said on Thursday. At 4:24 a.m., a woman was done working her shift at a casino and drove home. She parked in the 6400 block of 29th Avenue Southwest. She got out of her car and was walking to her house when she was poked in the back by a pistol, according to police. The robber demanded jewelry and stole the woman’s purse which had her phone, cash, and other items inside. The robber then walked away and might have gotten into a car. The woman wasn’t able to track her phone.
Tacoma police release new details in 2021 case of man found murdered in stolen truck
Tacoma Police shared new details on Thursday about an unsolved murder from 2021. On Dec. 31, 2021, police found 31-year-old Jordan Patterson dead inside a stolen truck. It was parked near North D Street and Stadium Way in Tacoma. “When they arrived they observed a male slumped over the in...
Family seeks justice after woman killed in crash involving forklift driver suspected of DUI
The 27-year-old woman who was killed Tuesday afternoon in a crash involving a forklift on Aurora Avenue North and North 96th Street in Seattle has been identified by her family as Jessica Valdez.
q13fox.com
SPD: Several men at-large after robbing elderly couple at gunpoint inside their Beacon Hill home
SEATTLE - Police say several men held an elderly couple at gunpoint to steal their safe in Seattle’s Beacon Hill neighborhood on Friday. Now police are asking the public for help in finding the suspects. According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), police responded to the residence in the...
q13fox.com
Redmond homeowners believe same burglars are targeting more than 2 dozen homes
REDMOND, Wash. - Residents in Redmond are fearful for their safety after tracking more than two dozen brazen break-ins in their neighborhood. The home burglaries allegedly happened in the last month in a half during dinner time. Rob Kingsley, 55, has been living in his current home since 2006. He...
Silver Alert issued for 83-year-old Snohomish man with dementia
Deputies say 83-year-old Rodrick Lathan left his home in Snohomish at about 1:30 a.m. without telling his wife.
kpq.com
Two Dead, Three in Critical Condition After T-Bone Collision on US 2
Update: Feb. 8, 2023 at 4:09 p.m. Two people are dead and three are in critical condition after a two-car collision on US 2 near Tumwater Canyon Wednesday morning. A brown Honda CR-V was traveling eastbound US 2. 55-year-old Elizabeth Fortin from Delta, British Columbia, lost control of the SUV, crossed into the opposite lane, and was struck by a 2013 Toyota RAV4.
KOMO News
Police responded to a north Seattle tow company nearly 450 times in 2022
SEATTLE — Lincoln Towing may be known for its famous Pink Toe Truck, but as of this week, they have a new distinction they don't want. The tow company made the top five list for most Seattle Police Department (SPD) dispatched locations in 2022. A newly released SPD Crime Report for 2022 revealed Lincoln Tow accounted for 448 Seattle police responses last year.
