Federal Way, WA

q13fox.com

Driver injured in dump truck, SUV rollover crash in Granite Falls

GRANITE FALLS, Wash. - Deputies are investigating a dump truck rollover crash in Granite Falls that left a driver with serious injuries. The crash occurred before 11 a.m. Thursday near 84th St SE and 163rd Ave NE. According to authorities, a dump truck carrying gravel crashed into an SUV. The...
GRANITE FALLS, WA
kentreporter.com

Woman, 42, dies in Tukwila car crash along West Valley Highway | Update

A 42-year-old Federal Way woman died in a two-vehicle crash Sunday, Feb. 5 in the 18100 block of West Valley Highway in Tukwila, just north of the city of Kent border. Tristan M. Smith died from multiple blunt force injuries, according to the King County Medical Examiner’s Office. Puget...
TUKWILA, WA
q13fox.com

Apartment fire displaces 39 people, 6 pets in Auburn

AUBURN, Wash. - 39 people have been displaced after an apartment building caught on fire in Auburn on Saturday. According to Valley Regional Fire (VFR), crews responded to the apartment fire near the corner of 5th St. NW and A St. NE at around 2:46 p.m. About a half hour...
AUBURN, WA
capitolhillseattle.com

Child struck by driver at 19th and Aloha

A 12-year-old was struck by a driver while crossing at the busy four-way stop intersection at 19th and Aloha Thursday. Seattle Fire responded to the collision just before 4:30 PM to treat the injured child. SFD says the patient’s guardian declined transport to the hospital. According to Seattle Fire...
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Bellevue Police find man and woman with multiple warrants parked in private parking garage

Bellevue Police found a man and a woman, each with multiple warrants, parked in a private Bellevue parking garage, said the Bellevue Police Department. Officers responded to a call for suspected drug use in a private parking garage in the 500 block of Bellevue Way Northeast. Police found a man and a woman in the car and confirmed they each had multiple warrants. Police then arrested and booked them into jail. During the arrest, an officer saw a handgun on the driver’s side floor. The gun was fully loaded with a live round in the chamber, police said.
BELLEVUE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle woman robbed walking from parked car to her house

A woman was robbed in Seattle while she was walking from her parked car to her house, the Seattle Police Department said on Thursday. At 4:24 a.m., a woman was done working her shift at a casino and drove home. She parked in the 6400 block of 29th Avenue Southwest. She got out of her car and was walking to her house when she was poked in the back by a pistol, according to police. The robber demanded jewelry and stole the woman’s purse which had her phone, cash, and other items inside. The robber then walked away and might have gotten into a car. The woman wasn’t able to track her phone.
SEATTLE, WA
kpq.com

Two Dead, Three in Critical Condition After T-Bone Collision on US 2

Update: Feb. 8, 2023 at 4:09 p.m. Two people are dead and three are in critical condition after a two-car collision on US 2 near Tumwater Canyon Wednesday morning. A brown Honda CR-V was traveling eastbound US 2. 55-year-old Elizabeth Fortin from Delta, British Columbia, lost control of the SUV, crossed into the opposite lane, and was struck by a 2013 Toyota RAV4.
LEAVENWORTH, WA
KOMO News

Police responded to a north Seattle tow company nearly 450 times in 2022

SEATTLE — Lincoln Towing may be known for its famous Pink Toe Truck, but as of this week, they have a new distinction they don't want. The tow company made the top five list for most Seattle Police Department (SPD) dispatched locations in 2022. A newly released SPD Crime Report for 2022 revealed Lincoln Tow accounted for 448 Seattle police responses last year.
SEATTLE, WA

