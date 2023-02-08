Read full article on original website
Central Illinois Proud
Man found shot near Peoria’s Lexington Hills Apartments Saturday
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria police said one man is in the hospital in serious condition after a shooting Saturday night. PPD’s Public Information Officer, Semone Roth, said at 6:58 p.m. police were called to the 3400 block of Oakcrest Drive regarding shots fired. When officers arrived they found an adult male with an apparent gunshot wound.
starvedrock.media
Fire Call Northwest Of Wyanet
An early morning wake up call for some firefighters in Bureau County. A reported structure fire broke out just before 6:30 Saturday morning in the area of 1200 East Street north of Interstate 80 near Wyanet. A mutual aid call was put out for help from Princeton, Manlius, Walnut and Sheffield Fire Departments. In a good sign, that mutual aid call was canceled within about 10 minutes.
1470 WMBD
State Fire Marshal investigating Bartonville fire
BARTONVILLE, Ill. — A fire in Bartonville Thursday night has displaced the home’s residents. Bartonville Fire officials say firefighters arrived just after 5 p.m. at McClure Court. Heavy smoke and fire reportedly started in the basement and spread to the first floor. Extra support was called in from...
tspr.org
Around the Tri States: Two dead in ice fishing accident; dog rescued in Galesburg fire; Ag Mech show returns to WIU
A husband and wife are dead after what appears to be an ice fishing accident in Hancock County. The sheriff's department said it was called to a farm pond near Durham at 3:44 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4. Deputies arriving on the scene managed to pull the couple from the...
25newsnow.com
Peoria Police investigate train vs. car incident
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria Police are investigating a crash between a train and a car Thursday. Peoria Fire Department Battalion Chief Steve Rada says firefighters were called to 2600 Clark Street near Allied Iron and Steel. A small car was found on the tracks that had moderate damage...
1470 WMBD
Bond set in West Peoria homicide case
PEORIA, Ill. – Bond has been set at $1.75 million for the Decatur man accused of shooting another Decatur man in the parking lot of a West Peoria gas station last month. Court records indicate a judge Friday also set a preliminary hearing date in the case of Lamentae Turner, 22, for March 9th.
1470 WMBD
Part of Peoria street re-named for retired Manual band director
PEORIA, Ill. – A retired high school band director in Peoria is the latest to receive his own street name in the city. A ceremony was held Friday to rename the area around Ann and Griswold near Manual High School as “George Graves, Junior, Avenue.”. Graves was band...
1470 WMBD
Police investigate West Bluff carjacking
PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria Police say they’re looking for someone who may be responsible for a carjacking in the West Bluff area. Police say it happened at around 8:23 p.m. Wednesday on North Underhill, inbetween Columbia Terrace and Russell Street. An adult male told police a male armed...
25newsnow.com
Bond set for man charged in Peoria County homicide
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Bond is set at $1,750,000 for the Decatur man, charged in connection with a January 2023 murder in Peoria County. 22-year-old Lamentae Turner appeared Friday via video conference for his bond hearing. He faces first degree murder charges in connection with the January 22nd shooting...
25newsnow.com
4 displaced, no injuries reported after early morning fire in Normal
NORMAL (25 News Now) - 4 people have been displaced and one unit of a quadplex home damaged after an early Thursday morning fire. The Normal Fire Department responded to a 9-1-1 call from a resident of a home in the 200 block of Parktrail Road who reported fire in an upstairs bedroom.
meanwhilebackinpeoria.com
Meanwhile, Back In Peoria’s Past - This Week: Junction City
Junction City has long been one of Peoria’s most beloved and unique shopping and dining destinations. It started out in 1956 as Vonachen’s Junction which was a railroad-themed restaurant complete with real train cars to sit in. That’s gone now, but the trains are stationed out at Wheels O’ Time Museum and you can see them if you scroll all the way down this post!
Central Illinois Proud
2023 Food Fight | Neighborhood House
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — We interviewed Neighborhood House President and CEO Julie Bonar about the 9th annual Food Fight fundraiser. Food Fight is a local chef competition that tests local chefs’ culinary talents, and it’s a fundraiser to help the Neighborhood House fight hunger. By attending, you can vote for your favorite chef for only a dollar per vote.
1470 WMBD
Former Sully’s Bar location eyed for hotel development
PEORIA, Ill. — The City of Peoria is looking at a plan to help redevelop a key section of the downtown area that now sits vacant. The former Sully’s Bar location is the proposed site for a $57 million dollar hotel and residential building on SW Adams Street.
1470 WMBD
UPDATE: Officers back on job after fatal shooting, no charges to be filed
PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria County State’s Attorney Jodi Hoos says a police-involved shooting in Peoria last October was justified. Hoos Friday afternoon released a statement indicating that no charges will be filed against Candice Fillpot, Christopher Heaton, Danny Marx, and Andrew Fuller. Hoos’ statement indicates Samuel Vincent Richmond...
Central Illinois Proud
One critical after head-on crash Tuesday night
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — One person is in critical condition and two others are injured after a head-on car crash Tuesday night resulted in firefighters using the Jaws of Life. According to a press release from Peoria Fire & Rescue, crews responded to the 7900 block of N. Allen Road in Peoria just before 8 p.m. Tuesday where two vehicles had crashed head-on. Three motorists were trapped inside the vehicles.
Central Illinois Proud
4 displaced in overnight fire in Normal
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — A fire displaced four residents after a fire at a quad-plex home Thursday. According to a Normal Fire Department press release, Normal firefighters responded to a fire near 208 Parktrail Road at approximately 12:42 a.m. Upon arrival, firefighters reported a working fire on the second...
1470 WMBD
Man arrested for downtown parking garage robbery
PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria Police have the man in custody they say robbed a woman late Monday night in the Civic Center Plaza parking garage. Police say John H. Johnson, 27, was arrested Wednesday afternoon on a charge of Armed Robbery. He was also wanted on a Department of Corrections warrant, according to jail records.
Central Illinois Proud
Building at Allied Iron & Steel deems total loss after fire
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — An early morning fire destroys Allied Iron & Steel’s office building in Peoria. The fire broke out around 3:45 A.M. Tuesday. The building is on Clark Street, off SW Washington St., near I-474. Battalion Chief Steve Rada says a person driving by on Route...
25newsnow.com
UPDATE: Peoria Police chief issues statement after State’s Attorney ruling on officer-involved shooting death of Samuel Vincent Richmond
4:13 pm UPDATE: Peoria Police Chief Eric Echevarria has issued a statement following Friday’s ruling by the Peoria County State’s Attorney. In it, the Chief says, " We appreciate the thorough independent investigation conducted by the Illinois State Police and the Peoria County State’s Attorney into an officer-involved shooting on October 3rd of last year. The investigation concluded that our officers’ conduct was “legally justified, reasonable, and necessary to protect the health and safety of the citizens of Illinois and themselves from death or great bodily harm.” Therefore, the officers will return to full duty. The next step will be an internal review of the event by our Office of Professional Standards.”
wlds.com
Charges on File in Mason County For IL-97 Road Rage Shooting
The identity of the man who shot a motorist from a U-Haul truck has been revealed. The State Journal Register reports that 34 year old Nicholas A. Santos of El Paso, Texas was the driver of a U-Haul box truck who shot an unnamed motorist while traveling southbound on Illinois Route 97 out of Kilbourne in Mason County. The victim continued driving after being shot and then, turned around towards Mason County. The male victim was later taken to a Springfield hospital. Their status remains unknown.
