Related
fox35orlando.com
Florida deputies work to ID cold case murder victim found 30 years ago
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - In January of 1993, two boys were playing basketball in their Palm Coast neighborhood on Sea Ship Place. Flagler deputies said their basketball went into the woods and when they went to get it, they found skeletal remains under some brush. For 30 years, the identity...
click orlando
Flagler County deputies seek help identifying murder victim found in 1993
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – Flagler County deputies need help identifying a murder victim who may have connections to South Carolina from a 1993 cold case. According to the sheriff’s office, two young boys had discovered the victim’s remains in January 1993 when going to retrieve a basketball after it rolled into the woods. The skeletal remains were found along Sea Ship Place in Palm Coast.
click orlando
Armed man arrested after standoff in Flagler County, deputies say
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – An armed mad who barricaded himself inside a home in Palm Coast was arrested after a standoff on Saturday, deputies said. According to a news release, deputies responded to the home at 5 p.m. on Cute Court in reference to a domestic and weapons complaint.
fox35orlando.com
Watch: Helicopter video shows rescue of missing 4-year-old Florida boy
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - Helicopter video shows the moment deputies were able to locate a 4-year-old boy who had wandered away from his Brevard County home and got lost in a thick wooded area on Friday. Little Frankie Orwig's dad told FOX 35 that around 9 a.m., he laid his...
fox35orlando.com
Dog keeps missing boy company while Florida deputies search by ground and air
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - Friday morning and into the afternoon, Burgess Avenue in unincorporated Cocoa was flooded with Brevard County Sheriff’s deputies. They were all searching for 4-year-old Frankie Orwig. Thankfully, this is a story that ends happily: with the boy safe, and reunited with his father. "I ran...
click orlando
‘Thank God she’s still here:’ Father of 3-year-old shot in Orange County speaks out
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 3-year-old girl is recovering after she was shot while sitting in her car seat in Orange County earlier this week. Deputies at the Orange County Sheriff’s Office had responded to the shooting Tuesday around 5:25 p.m. after gunfire rang out near S Texas Avenue and Americana Boulevard, but do not believe the girl was the intended target.
10NEWS
Debit card left during Florida robbery leads to arrest
PALM COAST, Fla — Crime might not pay, but authorities say a criminal tried to. Authorities arrested a Florida man who they said broke into a convenience store and took a few items, although he left his debit card behind. In a video Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly posted...
Missing Brevard County boy, 4, last seen near junkyard found safe
Deputies are working to find a missing 4-year-old boy in Brevard County.
click orlando
Emergency response lifted at Lake Brantley High School after reports of student with knife
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – An order to shelter in place was issued and later lifted Friday morning at Lake Brantley High School as officials investigated reports of a student said to have a knife on campus, according to Seminole County Public Schools. The “code yellow” — which the district...
Woman, 76, accused of killing her terminally ill husband at Daytona Beach hospital denied bond
A Volusia County judge ruled Friday that a 76-year-old woman accused of killing her terminally ill husband at a Daytona Beach hospital last month will remain jailed.
flarecord.com
Model sues Orange County Public Schools, alleges staff shared explicit photos of her
A model who permits sexually explicit images of herself to be displayed on a subscription-only website is suing Orange County Public Schools after the district barred her from being a volunteer at her children’s elementary school. Orange County resident Victoria Triece filed the civil complaint Jan. 24 in the...
‘Real smoky and scary’: Volusia County residents voice concerns over recent brush fires
There is growing concern about fires that keep popping up in a wooded area between Daytona Beach and Ormond Beach.
fox35orlando.com
Student in custody after knife reported on Lake Brantley High School campus, police say
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - A student is in custody after police says a knife was reported on the campus of Lake Brantley High School on Friday. According to school officials, Lake Brantley High was placed on a Code Yellow while police searched the campus. In a message sent to parents,...
click orlando
COUNTY-BY-COUNTY: Here are the deadliest counties for car crashes in Central Florida
The Florida Highway Patrol has released its crash data for 2022, revealing just how deadly the year was for car crashes in Central Florida. Among the data, troopers included information on the number of crashes involving fatalities, bicycles, pedestrians, hit-and-runs and more. [Click on the tabs in the chart below...
click orlando
HOA president pleads guilty after 3 arrests for planting hidden cameras in Flagler condo
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – A Homeowners Association president who hid cameras in a Flagler condo last year has pled guilty to his charges, according to new court records. Robert Orr, 59, surrendered to police on Sept. 6, 2022, after a woman staying at the Matanzas Shores community told investigators that she’d found a plugged-in USB camera hidden in a flower pot in the master bedroom, deputies said.
Daytona Beach police bust illegal gambling operation, 5th in the past 90 days, officers say
Police in Daytona Beach said they busted an illegal gambling operation on Thursday.
fox35orlando.com
FHP: Man hanging on open door of vehicle killed after 14-year-old Florida driver crashes
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - A 51-year-old man from New Jersey was killed after troopers said he was hanging onto the open door of a pickup truck driven by a 14-year-old and they crashed. Florida Highway Patrol said the teen was driving down Clove Ave. in Flagler County. The 51-year-old passenger...
Central Florida police warn drivers of increased car break-ins inspired by TikTok challenge
The Clermont Police Department says some residents should take extra security measures when locking up their cars.
fox35orlando.com
Florida father desperate for leads after he says dirt bike rider ran son over before taking off
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - A Daytona Beach father is desperate for answers after he says a man on a dirt bike ran his son over back in January and still hasn't been caught. The incident happened at about 6:15 p.m. on Jan. 23 at the intersection of North Grandview Avenue and Nautilus Avenue.
Three students arrested after fight at Seminole High School, officials say
Three students were taken into custody after several fights broke out at Seminole High School Friday, district officials said.
