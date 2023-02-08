Elementary school students draw pets to raise money for animal shelter

Read full article on original website
Fire & Water Waltz Class is Coming to Blountville this Saturday EveningJohn M. DabbsBlountville, TN
Tennessee witness spots lights hovering in triangle formation overheadRoger MarshKingsport, TN
Cameo Theater to Host Billy Idol and Bret Michaels with Rebel Rock Street ShowJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
Ballad Health System opens Walk-In Behavioral Crisis Center at WoodridgeJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Enjoying the Surprising Health and Community Benefits of City Parks and RecreationJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
wjhl.com
Meet Daniel, Melon and other pets up for adoption on this Saturday segment of Tails and Paws
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Our own Chief Meteorologist Mark Reynolds highlights some of the animals up for adoption at the Washington County/Johnson City Animal Shelter in this Saturday segment of Tails and Paws. If you see an animal you are interested in adopting, you can contact the shelter...
Johnson City Press
PHOTOS: Jonesborough Chocolate Fest
Jonesborough kicked off day one of the eighth annual Chocolate Fest on Friday. The event, hosted by the Jonesborough Area Merchants and Service Association, sends visitors through dozens of businesses downtown to visit shops and collect sweet treats along the way. Day two of Chocolate Fest will be held today from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 to 5 p.m.
Johnson City Press
Kingsport police raise almost $20,000 for charity
The Kingsport Police Department recently donated to two local children and youth organizations as part of its “No Shave Fallvember” campaign. The money was divided evenly between the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Kingsport and Girls Inc.
Johnson City Press
Washington County/Johnson City Animal Shelter to cut ribbon on spay/neuter clinic Tuesday
The Washington County/Johnson City Animal Shelter will host a ribbon-cutting for its spay/neuter clinic on Tuesday. The Judy and Doug Lowrie Spay and Neuter Clinic, 3411 N. Roan St., will host the ribbon-cutting at 9:45 a.m. and will have festivities that go on until 1 p.m. Food trucks, giveaways and behind-the-scenes tours of the new facility will be available.
wjhl.com
Tails and Paws for Friday, these cuties are ready to be adopted
Tails and Paws highlights animals up for adoption at the Washington County/Johnson City Animal Shelter. If you see an animal you are interested in adopting, you can contact the shelter at (423) 926 8769. You can also visit the shelter on North Roan Street in Johnson City, TN.
Veterans Voices: Preparations underway for massive ‘Veteran Fair’ in Johnson City
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn (WJHL) — Preparations are underway for a day-long event to support veterans who live in the Tri-Cities. The Veterans Fair of East Tennessee 2023 will be held March 27 at the Millennium Center in Johnson City. Organizations that support veterans and their families will be on hand, and panel discussions will be […]
Hawkins County struggling to find bus drivers due to student behavior, certification process
ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Hawkins County Schools Transportation Supervisor Rolando Benavides met with the Board of Education on Thursday to discuss the decline in bus drivers in the district due to student behavior and government red tape. Due to disruptive behavior from students towards one another, several routes do not have full-time drivers due to […]
6 East Tennessee school districts close for illnesses
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Six school districts in East Tennessee closed because students and staff were sick on Friday. Anderson, Blount, Campbell, Cocke, Union County and Rogersville City schools closed. Anderson, Blount, Campbell and Cocke County schools announced they would close on Monday, too. The Anderson County Schools director of...
wjhl.com
Struggle to Find Bus Drivers
Roundball Roundup: Toppers shock Greeneville, Hampton …. Roundball Roundup: Toppers shock Greeneville, Hampton sweeps Highlanders. The East Tennessee State University cheer and dance teams are set to get more funding. Lawmakers urge Army Corps of Engineers to prioritize …. Southwest Virginia's congressional delegation wants federal officials to expedite a project...
Greeneville teen found dead remembered for ‘sweet smile and gentle presence’
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Greeneville High School students and staff are mourning the loss of sixteen-year-old student Danielle Owens. School leaders said in a statement that Owens will be remembered for her compassion and gentle presence, and their hearts go out to her family and friends. Greeneville High School told News Channel 11 that grief […]
Johnson City Press
Oakwell Animal Hospital to open in Johnson City
Oakwell Animal Hospital, located at 1041 Hamilton Place, will officially open its doors on Monday. A ribbon-cutting will take place at 4 p.m., but owner Dr. Jessica Sims and marketing director Cara Schoettes invite people to stop by before and after to take a look at their new space.
wjhl.com
Homeless vets see permanent housing thanks to James H. Quillen Med Center
Hundreds of homeless Veterans in the Tri-Cities region now have permanent housing thanks to the James H. Quillen VA Medical Center (JHQVAMC). Homeless vets see permanent housing thanks to James …. Hundreds of homeless Veterans in the Tri-Cities region now have permanent housing thanks to the James H. Quillen VA...
The Tomahawk
Mountain City EMS congratulates four state certified critical care paramedics
Johnson County Emergency Medical Services in Mountain City is proud to announce four paramedics on its team recently passed the Critical Care State Paramedics test. Congratulations to Matthew Cornett, Andrew Willis, Dakota Dowell, and Brad Gentry. The paramedics now join fellow paramedics Jake Storey and Brian Hutchinson, who currently hold state certification.
Johnson City Press
Johnson City and surrounding area have plenty to offer for Valentine's Day
With Valentine’s Day right around the corner, several local businesses and schools are hosting events perfect for date night. If you’re looking to celebrate the holiday with a musical experience, both East Tennessee State University and Milligan University have performances planned for Saturday.
supertalk929.com
Fire in Appalachia leaves one dead
One person is dead following a Friday morning house fire in the town of Appalachia. A report from the town’s fire department said crews were alerted to the blaze located on Callahan Avenue just before 5:30. Teams were able to find the homeowner during a scan of the interior.
tourcounsel.com
Fort Henry Mall | Shopping mall in Kingsport, Tennessee
Fort Henry Mall, formerly Kingsport Town Center, located in Kingsport, Tennessee is the only regional shopping mall serving Kingsport. It was opened March 10, 1976, as a two-level mall located at the intersection of Fort Henry Drive and Memorial Blvd. It is owned by Hull Property Group. The mall has 2 anchor stores: Belk and Dunham's Sports.
Johnson City Press
Church news
First Presbyterian Church, 119 W. F St., Elizabethton: You may join in person or online for worship on Sunday at 11 a.m. This week’s reading will be from Psalm 115:48, followed by a sermon from the Rev. Dr. Brian Wyatt titled “New Images.” Information, visit http://fpcelizabethton.org. Buffalo...
TN’s ‘Don’t Tread On Me’ tag came from Carter County, benefits historic park
Specialty tag brings hundreds of thousands in funding for historic park. ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – You’ve likely seen it on the roads throughout the state, but did you know that Tennessee’s “Don’t Tread On Me” tag came from Sycamore Shoals? The tag has gone by many names since its release in 2017, but the design […]
wjhl.com
A visit to Subzero Cryotherapy in Greeneville
(WJHL) Chris takes us inside Subzero Cryotherapy in Greeneville to talk with Natasha Miller about the benefits of these types of treatments. For more information please call (423) 525-4530.
Carter County floats recycling solution
ELIZABETHTON — Carter County looks to solve a recycling access problem for Elizabethton residents just weeks after the city announced it was permanently closing its two dropoff sites. The county’s landfill committee approved up to $8,000 Monday to create a new drop-off site just outside its Cherokee Park Drive recycling center. The money will fund […]
