Metro News
Williamstown claims LKC title with 68-47 win over Doddridge County
GLENVILLE, W.Va. — Highlights and photo gallery from Williamstown’s 68-47 win over Doddridge County in the Little Kanawha Conference championship game at Glenville State College’s Waco Center. Parkersburg Catholic defeated Webster County, 40-38 in the third place game. (Highlights and photo gallery by Teran Malone) Williamstown (17-4):
Metro News
Kinsey scores career-high 37, Taylor adds 26 in Marshall’s victory at Georgia State
If Dan D’Antoni worked as a school teacher, he’d have an easy time grading Taevion Kinsey and Andrew Taylor for their performances Saturday in Marshall’s Sun Belt Conference win over Georgia State, 88-77, in front of 1,913 fans at the GSU Convocation Center in Atlanta. “A plus...
Metro News
Herd seek successful ending to road trip at Georgia State
Marshall hopes to follow up a dominating win Thursday night at Coastal Carolina with another one Saturday when it concludes a four-game road trip at Georgia State. The game in Atlanta tips off at 2 p.m. in the new GSU Convocation Center and can be seen on ESPN+. The Thundering...
Rainy Sunday in West Virginia, and Kentucky
(WOWK) – It was a dry Saturday, but Storm Tracker 13 Meteorologists predict that big changes will move in on Super Bowl Sunday. There will be the potential for a good amount of rain to move through. Eastern Kentucky near Pikeville and Williamson could see close to an inch of rain. Logan could see more […]
Metro News
Casto’s late basket allows Ripley to nip Scott, 54-53
RIPLEY, W.Va. — When Ripley and Scott’s boys basketball teams met earlier this season, the Vikings prevailed in overtime on the road, 57-55, back on January 3. Well aware of that result, both teams figured another close game was in store Friday in the rematch at RHS, and that proved to be the case.
Metro News
Taylor scores career-high 33 to help Marshall breeze by Coastal Carolina in D’Antoni’s return to Myrtle Beach
Marshall coach Dan D’Antoni expressed a concern going into Thursday night’s Sun Belt Conference game against Coastal Carolina at The HTC Center in Conway, S.C. “When you come back home you don’t want to lay an egg,” D’Antoni said. “Sounds funny now. As a coach, as a human being. I don’t have anything to do with it. But as a coach, you think you do, everybody else thinks you do. The worse thing you want to do is lay an egg. I want to thank my players for going out and finishing my homecoming where I got to see a lot of people I love and had lot of great times with. My players made it special for me by coming out and winning the ball game.”
Metro News
West Virginia Wesleyan, Community Cares create partnership to meet mental health needs
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. — West Virginia Wesleyan College has announced a partnership to quickly develop a new master’s degree program in clinical mental health counseling. The program is a collaboration funded by a $1.2 million investment by Aetna Better Health of West Virginia and supported by Community Care of West Virginia.
Nicholas County Fair in West Virginia permanently ending
The Nicholas County Fair Board has announced the county's annual fair has been dissolved.
WDTV
Temperatures are back to seasonable -- but not for long
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Temperatures this afternoon were about 30 degrees cooler than yesterday afternoon, so we are back to feeling like February. We stay around average for the weekend, with some precipitation potentially brushing our southern and eastern counties (namely, Webster, Randolph, Tucker, southern Upshur, southern Lewis). This precip could be a bit wintry. Next week, temperatures rise significantly again, but drop off at the end of the week with a low-pressure system’s crossing. Watch Kayla Smith’s forecast for more details.
lootpress.com
These 821 steps lead you to a forgotten world
KAYMOOR, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Located deep in the New River Gorge in Fayette County is the Kaymoor Miners Trail, a one-mile strenuous trail with stairs and switchbacks that lead you to a now-forgotten world. Kaymoor, founded in 1899 by the Low Moor Iron Company, was one of the many...
Metro News
Kanawha superintendent continues pitch to consolidate schools by next year
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Kanawha County Schools Superintendent Tom Williams says the district’s utility bills have gone up more than $600,000 and they’ve lost thousands of students over the years. Those are just some of the reasons why he has proposed consolidating schools. “We only have X amount...
Why you can bring home, eat roadkill in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Did you know that you can bring home roadkill and even eat it if you want to in West Virginia? West Virginia State Code §20-2-4 details what you can and cannot do with dead animals. Subsection E tells West Virginians how to properly take home roadkill. It says that if you […]
Metro News
Reports: Jason Semore to become Marshall defensive coordinator
Marshall’s opening for a defensive coordinator is no more. Georgia Tech safeties coach and special teams coordinator Jason Semore will run the Herd defense according to various reports from The Atlanta-Journal Constitution, The Athletic and On3.com. Semore replaces Lance Guidry, who recently left after two seasons. Earlier this week,...
‘We’re in a battle for the heart and soul of West Virginia’ – Secretary of State Mac Warner addresses Raleigh County
DANIELS, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Raleigh County Republican Executive Committee convened Tuesday at The Resort at Glade Springs to discuss regular business, and also to hear from special guest speaker, gubernatorial candidate, and WV Secretary of State Mac Warner. Secretary Warner is the latest gubernatorial candidate to address the...
thelevisalazer.com
LAWRENCE COUNTY, KY. MAN IN CUSTODY AFTER HE STOLE FUNERAL HOME TRUCK WITH GRAVE VAULT THIS PAST WEEKEND IN INEZ
FEBRUARY 9, 2023 – written by WADE QUEEN. ‘GRAVE’ CRIMES: MARCUS DYLAN THOMPSON (LEFT PHOTO), 24, OF ULYSSES, KY., AFTER HIS ARREST BY MINGO COUNTY DEPUTIES ON MONDAY, AFTER HE STOLE A FUNERAL HOME TRUCK WITH A GRAVE VAULT IN ITS BED (PHOTO RIGHT), ON SATURDAY AND THEN ABANDONED IN WEST VIRGINIA ON SUNDAY.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Jackson County man among four new COVID-19 deaths
CHARLESTON — Four more people were confirmed as COVID-19 deaths Friday morning by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The deaths include an 82-year-old man from Jackson County where the total number of deaths since the pandemic started are 159. Total deaths across the state were at 7,904 on Friday.
WSAZ
Super Sunday snowstorm stays south, barely
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -In a winter where the phrase “watching a southern storm” has been a novelty, the mention this Super Bowl weekend of a heavy wet snowstorm in the Appy mountains is sure to catch the fancy of snow lovers. How slow has the snow season been...
$50,000 given to redevelop Duncan Box & Lumber building in Huntington, West Virginia
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — The Huntington Area Development Council (HADCO) received $50,000 to redevelop the former Duncan Box & Lumber building. According to the city of Huntington, City Council District 2 representative Todd Sweeney used a portion of his American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to give the money to HADCO. They say HADCO is […]
tourcounsel.com
Charleston Town Center | Shopping mall in West Virginia
Charleston Town Center is an enclosed shopping mall in downtown Charleston, West Virginia. One of the largest enclosed malls in the United States to be located in a downtown shopping district, it has comprised more than 130 tenants on two levels at its peak, in addition to food court on a partial third level. Several vacancies in later years have led to conversion of large portions into office space.
WDTV
Insulin shortage leads to panic for a Webster County woman
WEBSTER SPRINGS, W.Va (WDTV) -People across the country were affected by an insulin shortage, including a woman in Webster County. Barbara Fowler was in a panic, when she discovered she couldn’t get her insulin. She discovered the shortage came as Levemir was making a new type of insulin. So,...
