Sharon Phillips, 80, of Perry passed away Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, at the Eden Acres Campus of the Perry Lutheran Homes in Perry, Iowa. A memorial service will be held Feb. 18 at 11 a.m. at the Carris Family Funeral Home and Cremation Care in Perry. A private burial will be held at the Violet Hill Cemetery at a later date.

PERRY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO