Sharon Phillips of Perry
Sharon Phillips, 80, of Perry passed away Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, at the Eden Acres Campus of the Perry Lutheran Homes in Perry, Iowa. A memorial service will be held Feb. 18 at 11 a.m. at the Carris Family Funeral Home and Cremation Care in Perry. A private burial will be held at the Violet Hill Cemetery at a later date.
Mirian Ferrusca de Perry
Miriam Ferrusca, 56, of Perry passed away Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, at the MercyOne Medical Center in Des Moines, Iowa. Funeral services will be held Monday, Feb. 13 at 10:30 a.m. at the St. Patrick Catholic Church in Perry, with visitation starting at 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service.
‘I will not give up!’ impassioned crowd cries at vigil for Adel teen
ADEL, Iowa — More than 100 people gathered at the Dallas County Courthouse Friday night for a candlelight vigil for ADM freshman Caelen Peterson, who took his own life early Wednesday. Among the speakers at the hour-long memorial was Peterson’s father, Dale Peterson of Adel, who led the crowd...
Dallas County Sheriff’s Report February 10
To view a log of the calls for service, click here. Antonio Ramirez, 44, of 1985 N.E. 51st Place, Des Moines, was arrested on a warrant for probation violation. Roman Carlos, 19, of 1301 11th St., Des Moines, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear on an original charge of driving while suspended.
Elsina Faber Sieck of Perry
Visitation for Elsina Faber Sieck, 98, of Perry will be held Sunday, Feb. 12 from 12-4 p.m. at the Hastings Funeral Home in Perry. A private family burial will be held at Violet Hill Cemetery in Perry, Iowa. Elsina died Feb. 8, 2023, at the Dallas County Hospital in Perry,...
Learn to identify common backyard birds in Saturday program
Learn to identify common backyard birds of Dallas County this Saturday with local birder and conservationist Ray Harden, who along with his wife, Margaret Harden, has traveled the world photographing wildlife. The program, set Saturday, Feb. 11 from 10:30-11:30 a.m. at the Forest Park Museum at 14581 K Ave. in...
