Osceola County, FL

click orlando

Menstruation questions formally removed from Florida student-athlete forms

ORLANDO, Fla. – A plan to make questions about menstruation mandatory on forms for Florida student-athletes has officially been rescinded after substantial backlash from parents, students and politicians. The Florida High School Athletic Association formally voted 14 to 2 Thursday to remove the questions from physical forms. Questions about...
FLORIDA STATE
kennythepirate.com

Disney responds to the Florida takeover of Reedy Creek District

It looks like Reedy Creek will officially be dissolved. Here is how Disney is responding. The past several months has been turbulent between the state of Florida and The Walt Disney Company. Florida passed the Parental Rights in Education Law in 2022. The Walt Disney Company originally remained quiet surrounding this bill despite pleas from employees and fans for them to take an official stance. Tension built until CEO Bob Chapek denounced the bill, but many believed it was too little, too late.
FLORIDA STATE
19thnews.org

More than half of queer Florida parents have considered fleeing the state in the wake of ‘Don’t Say Gay,’ study finds

Your trusted source for contextualizing the news. Sign up for our daily newsletter. One in five parents went back in the closet in some capacity — including some who no longer hold their partner’s hand in public. More than half considered leaving Florida. Nearly nine out of 10 parents said they worried the bill would make their kids less safe.
FLORIDA STATE
flarecord.com

Model sues Orange County Public Schools, alleges staff shared explicit photos of her

A model who permits sexually explicit images of herself to be displayed on a subscription-only website is suing Orange County Public Schools after the district barred her from being a volunteer at her children’s elementary school. Orange County resident Victoria Triece filed the civil complaint Jan. 24 in the...
TheDailyBeast

DeSantis Is Totally Ignorant of Why New College Is So Special

Florida’s Gov. Ron DeSantis likes to play rough. He also likes to pander by sticking it to the pointy heads. In New College of Florida, the honors college of the State University System of Florida, he surely thought he had the perfect target for his latest campaign to own the news cycle for a few days.He wasn’t wrong. Once he appointed six new members to the college’s board, and once they got busy making mischief, the news stories followed, both locally and nationally. The new board majority forced the college’s president out, replacing her with a DeSantis ally, and immediately...
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

Here’s how the Boston families have had a lasting impact in Oviedo

OVIEDO, Fla. – When walking around Oviedo, you’ve probably seen some landmarks bearing the name “Boston.” They actually come from two separate families with the same last name, and both have played a major role in local Black history. It all started with Prince Butler Boston....
OVIEDO, FL
Enigma In Black

DeSantis Wins And Loses In His Battle To Get High School Girl’s Menstrual Cycle Info (Opinion)

After getting a lot of negative national media, the FHSAA (Florida High School Athletic Association), which governs high school sports in Florida, gave up on its attempts to make mandatory answering questions about menstrual cycles, their frequency, and when they first occurred. The questions had been optional for over twenty years, but DeSantis and his team tried to make them mandatory until their inclusion became politically unfeasible. The four related questions will no longer be included at all.
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

36th Central Florida resident arrested in Capitol Hill riot

OCALA, Fla. – A Central Florida man was arrested and charged on Thursday for his involvement in the attack on the U.S. Capitol, according to the FBI. FBI agents arrested Jeremy Christian Harrison, of Hernando, on Thursday morning. He appeared in Ocala’s federal court that afternoon facing charges of...
HERNANDO, FL

