Read full article on original website
Related
No cost community center for seniors opens its doors in Orlando
A new center offering seniors health and wellness resources at no cost opened in Orlando last week.
click orlando
Pilot Bessie Coleman set to be honored with display at Orlando International Airport
ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orlando International Airport is set to honor pilot Bessie Coleman with a display in celebration of Black History Month, according to a release from the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority. GOAA officials stated that Coleman was the first African American woman and first Native American to...
click orlando
Menstruation questions formally removed from Florida student-athlete forms
ORLANDO, Fla. – A plan to make questions about menstruation mandatory on forms for Florida student-athletes has officially been rescinded after substantial backlash from parents, students and politicians. The Florida High School Athletic Association formally voted 14 to 2 Thursday to remove the questions from physical forms. Questions about...
kennythepirate.com
Disney responds to the Florida takeover of Reedy Creek District
It looks like Reedy Creek will officially be dissolved. Here is how Disney is responding. The past several months has been turbulent between the state of Florida and The Walt Disney Company. Florida passed the Parental Rights in Education Law in 2022. The Walt Disney Company originally remained quiet surrounding this bill despite pleas from employees and fans for them to take an official stance. Tension built until CEO Bob Chapek denounced the bill, but many believed it was too little, too late.
click orlando
Emergency response lifted at Lake Brantley High School after reports of student with knife
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – An order to shelter in place was issued and later lifted Friday morning at Lake Brantley High School as officials investigated reports of a student said to have a knife on campus, according to Seminole County Public Schools. The “code yellow” — which the district...
Lift Orlando opens new health center in Orlando’s West Lakes community
The Heart of West Lakes Wellness Center is a 30,000-square-foot facility located at 710 South Tampa Ave., Orlando. It will provide health services to those living in the area, regardless of an individual’s insurance coverage and other financial limitations.
click orlando
‘Each one of us matters:’ Light Orlando organizes L.O.V.E week of service projects
ORLANDO, Fla. – One organization is bringing together several groups in Orlando for a week filled with service projects. Light Orlando organized L.O.V.E — Light Orlando Volunteer Experience — as way to give back to the community through several different volunteer opportunities. [TRENDING: Florida motorcycle officer dies...
Many Floridians Believe "Too Many" People are Moving to Florida. Some Would Consider Leaving, According to Study
If you are a Floridian who believes that you've noticed increasing traffic on the roads, more people visiting the grocery stores, and more construction around town, it may not be your imagination.
19thnews.org
More than half of queer Florida parents have considered fleeing the state in the wake of ‘Don’t Say Gay,’ study finds
Your trusted source for contextualizing the news. Sign up for our daily newsletter. One in five parents went back in the closet in some capacity — including some who no longer hold their partner’s hand in public. More than half considered leaving Florida. Nearly nine out of 10 parents said they worried the bill would make their kids less safe.
Action News Jax
‘It’s too early:’ Florida lawmakers look at pushing back middle and high school start times
Florida lawmakers are looking into whether middle and high school is starting too early in the state.
flarecord.com
Model sues Orange County Public Schools, alleges staff shared explicit photos of her
A model who permits sexually explicit images of herself to be displayed on a subscription-only website is suing Orange County Public Schools after the district barred her from being a volunteer at her children’s elementary school. Orange County resident Victoria Triece filed the civil complaint Jan. 24 in the...
What's happening now with COVID in Florida: Here's a quick look
COVID cases and hospitalizations continue to fall across Florida as the latest wave of infections recedes. Here’s what the latest data show:. Fewest new COVID cases, lowest hospitalizations in weeks. 19,000 new infections, the fewest since the week ending Dec. 26 (Source: Health and Human Services Department). 1,978 hospital...
DeSantis Is Totally Ignorant of Why New College Is So Special
Florida’s Gov. Ron DeSantis likes to play rough. He also likes to pander by sticking it to the pointy heads. In New College of Florida, the honors college of the State University System of Florida, he surely thought he had the perfect target for his latest campaign to own the news cycle for a few days.He wasn’t wrong. Once he appointed six new members to the college’s board, and once they got busy making mischief, the news stories followed, both locally and nationally. The new board majority forced the college’s president out, replacing her with a DeSantis ally, and immediately...
Three students arrested after fight at Seminole High School, officials say
Three students were taken into custody after several fights broke out at Seminole High School Friday, district officials said.
Disney World does not plan to fight changes to Reedy Creek, president says
Walt Disney World said it does not plan to fight the changes being made to Reedy Creek Improvement District and will let Gov. Ron DeSantis take control of its Board of Supervisors.
click orlando
Here’s how the Boston families have had a lasting impact in Oviedo
OVIEDO, Fla. – When walking around Oviedo, you’ve probably seen some landmarks bearing the name “Boston.” They actually come from two separate families with the same last name, and both have played a major role in local Black history. It all started with Prince Butler Boston....
DeSantis Wins And Loses In His Battle To Get High School Girl’s Menstrual Cycle Info (Opinion)
After getting a lot of negative national media, the FHSAA (Florida High School Athletic Association), which governs high school sports in Florida, gave up on its attempts to make mandatory answering questions about menstrual cycles, their frequency, and when they first occurred. The questions had been optional for over twenty years, but DeSantis and his team tried to make them mandatory until their inclusion became politically unfeasible. The four related questions will no longer be included at all.
click orlando
36th Central Florida resident arrested in Capitol Hill riot
OCALA, Fla. – A Central Florida man was arrested and charged on Thursday for his involvement in the attack on the U.S. Capitol, according to the FBI. FBI agents arrested Jeremy Christian Harrison, of Hernando, on Thursday morning. He appeared in Ocala’s federal court that afternoon facing charges of...
WPBF News 25
Martin Downs Golf Club becomes fourth Black-owned course in Florida
PALM CITY, Fla. — Martin Downs Golf Club is now one of only four golf clubs in the state of Florida that are Black-owned. They say it gives it that little something special that brings the community together and now memories are made and miracles happen at Martin Downs.
click orlando
‘Lincoln Park was here:’ Lake County group helps preserve history of school set to close
CLERMONT, Fla. – One Lake County advocacy group is helping to get results and preserve history after an elementary school is set to close but will be taking on a new life as an education center. “We’re hoping for people to know Lincoln Park was here and we’re going...
Comments / 0