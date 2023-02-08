ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greene County, MO

KYTV

Missouri Highway Patrol investigates deadly crash on James River Freeway near Springfield

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A Springfield man has died after a crash with a semi-truck Saturday morning. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, the crash happened around 4:20 a.m. when a 2011 Peterbilt semi-truck going east attempted to make a U-turn on James River Freeway, and his truck became disabled, blocking the westbound lanes when a 2018 Ford Taurus hit the passenger side of the towed unit of the semi.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Man dies after crash on James River Freeway Saturday morning

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A crash on James River Freeway Saturday morning, February 11, has led to one death. 74-year-old Gary Sawyer was killed when a driver attempted to make a U-turn and became disabled, blocking the road. MSPH traffic reports said the vehicle Sawyer was driving hit the other vehicle. Sawyer was pronounced dead by […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Nixa motorcyclist killed in Springfield crash

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash early this morning, Feb. 10. Bobby Jones, 43, of Nixa, was riding a red 1994 Honda motorcycle eastbound on Grand Street. At 2:38 a.m., the Springfield Police Department responded to the intersection of Grand Street and Grant Avenue to investigate a single-vehicle crash involving the […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Why I-44 improvements are decades behind

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – With construction season around the corner, you’ll soon begin to see major road projects underway. One place you won’t is I-44, which hasn’t seen major changes for decades. We dug into state records and did the math, to discover which highways in our area are getting your tax dollars and what is […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Cedar County, Mo. authorities find female body buried in a rural area

CEDAR COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - The Cedar County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after the remains of a female body were discovered in a rural area of the county. According to a news release, authorities found the body buried on a property on February 8. Authorities say the investigation shows the woman had been buried there for several weeks.
KYTV

Multi-day manhunt in Benton County, Mo. ends in arrests of 2

BENTON COUNTY, MO
BENTON COUNTY, MO
KYTV

Springfield police identify man killed in a motorcycle crash

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield police have released the name of the man who died in a motorcycle crash Friday morning. According to SPD, the man has been identified as 43-year-old Bobby Jones of Nixa. According to a news release, the crash happened around 2:20 a.m. Friday when Jones hit...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Neighbors in north Springfield voice concerns over proposed development

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Some neighbors in north Springfield are trying to stop a proposed development next door. Baptist Temple Church is selling its gym and surrounding six acres of land. The location is off Talmage Street, just a few blocks west of Doling park. A developer wants to put apartments and single-family homes on the property. Neighbors say there’s not enough room and worry about the extra traffic the project could bring.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Pedestrian injured from Thursday morning crash in Springfield, Mo.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police say a pedestrian will likely survive injuries from a crash in Springfield on Thursday morning. Police responded to the crash on Scenic Avenue between Bennett and Catalpa around 6 a.m. Investigators say the pedestrian was walking in the roadway when a van struck him. Police...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

CATCH-A-CROOK: Detectives investigate mail theft in southwest Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, MO
SPRINGFIELD, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Jasper man seriously injured in Friday morning crash

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — A Jasper man was injured in a crash Friday morning, Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. According to MSHP’s crash report, 48-year-old Kevin Smith attempted to overtake another vehicle while northbound along M59 in Fidelity until he lost control of his vehicle. That’s when Smith’s Nissan 350Z skidded across the median and even through the southbound lanes.
JASPER, MO
koamnewsnow.com

Carthage School bus collides with car

CARTHAGE, Mo. —Shortly after 7:15 a.m. Thursday, February 9, 2023, reports of a school bus collision at Chapel and Fir Road alerted Jasper County E-911. Carthage Fire Dept, Mercy EMS, and Carthage Police responded.
CARTHAGE, MO

