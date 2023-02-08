Read full article on original website
KYTV
Missouri Highway Patrol investigates deadly crash on James River Freeway near Springfield
GREENE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A Springfield man has died after a crash with a semi-truck Saturday morning. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, the crash happened around 4:20 a.m. when a 2011 Peterbilt semi-truck going east attempted to make a U-turn on James River Freeway, and his truck became disabled, blocking the westbound lanes when a 2018 Ford Taurus hit the passenger side of the towed unit of the semi.
ksmu.org
Greene County Clerk Shane Schoeller announces run for Missouri secretary of state
Greene County Clerk Shane Schoeller is running for the office of Missouri secretary of state. He made the announcement at Lincoln Days Friday at the University Plaza Hotel in Springfield. Schoeller said his experience as county clerk — an office he’s held for nearly 11 years — will serve him...
koamnewsnow.com
61 people living outside or their car; The Homeless Coalition of Jasper and Newton County
JOPLIN, Mo. — The total numbered living outside or in their car is 61. This census is done by The Homeless Coalition of Jasper and Newton County dated January 25, 2023. Workers go into area camps and frequented locations talking to each person to be counted for the total.
Body found buried on property in rural Cedar County
CEDAR COUNTY, Mo. - Authorities find a female's body buried on a property in rural Cedar County, Missouri.
Why I-44 improvements are decades behind
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – With construction season around the corner, you’ll soon begin to see major road projects underway. One place you won’t is I-44, which hasn’t seen major changes for decades. We dug into state records and did the math, to discover which highways in our area are getting your tax dollars and what is […]
KYTV
Cedar County, Mo. authorities find female body buried in a rural area
CEDAR COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - The Cedar County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after the remains of a female body were discovered in a rural area of the county. According to a news release, authorities found the body buried on a property on February 8. Authorities say the investigation shows the woman had been buried there for several weeks.
Three Missouri Cities You Don’t Want to Call Home
We can be lucky that no tri-States Missouri towns are on this list, but someone has to be and if you're thinking about moving to a big city in Missouri you might want to stay away from these. Now look, I come from a big city and I loved everything...
KYTV
Multi-day manhunt in Benton County, Mo. ends in arrests of 2
Health leaders report 1 in 3 adults in the Springfield community suffers from high blood pressure. Springfield's Dickerson Park Zoo officials say security upgrades keep the animals safe. Zookeepers at the Dickerson Park Zoo say they have many layers of security in place to keep its animals and visitors...
KYTV
KYTV
Neighbors in north Springfield voice concerns over proposed development
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Some neighbors in north Springfield are trying to stop a proposed development next door. Baptist Temple Church is selling its gym and surrounding six acres of land. The location is off Talmage Street, just a few blocks west of Doling park. A developer wants to put apartments and single-family homes on the property. Neighbors say there’s not enough room and worry about the extra traffic the project could bring.
KYTV
Pedestrian injured from Thursday morning crash in Springfield, Mo.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police say a pedestrian will likely survive injuries from a crash in Springfield on Thursday morning. Police responded to the crash on Scenic Avenue between Bennett and Catalpa around 6 a.m. Investigators say the pedestrian was walking in the roadway when a van struck him. Police...
KYTV
CATCH-A-CROOK: Detectives investigate mail theft in southwest Springfield
New Missouri bill introduced could change what you can and can't do while riding your motorcycle.
fourstateshomepage.com
Jasper man seriously injured in Friday morning crash
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — A Jasper man was injured in a crash Friday morning, Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. According to MSHP’s crash report, 48-year-old Kevin Smith attempted to overtake another vehicle while northbound along M59 in Fidelity until he lost control of his vehicle. That’s when Smith’s Nissan 350Z skidded across the median and even through the southbound lanes.
KYTV
CATCH-A-CROOK: Greene County investigators search for vehicle connected to a southwest Springfield mail theft case.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County detectives are investigating a mail theft in southwest Springfield. The crime happened on January 18, just south of McBride Elementary School at around 2 p.m. The victim didn’t realize someone had stolen their mail until five days later. Home security video shows an...
KYTV
New Missouri bill introduced could change what you can and can’t do while riding your motorcycle
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Motorcycle riders in Missouri may see some new law changes. House bill 1046 was introduced in early February and defines the difference between lane filtering, slowly moving through traffic at a red light or under 25 MPH, vs lane splitting, the telltale bobbing and weaving at high speeds that drivers have known to fear.
KYTV
Springfield man charged in 2022 shooting at a beauty/barbershop and a separate robbery incident
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Springfield man has been charged in connection to a shooting that injured one woman at a strip mall near Grand and Kansas Expressway in December 2022. Court records show 23-year-old Terrell Barnes is charged with first-degree robbery, first-degree assault, and armed criminal action. According to...
koamnewsnow.com
Carthage School bus collides with car
CARTHAGE, Mo. —Shortly after 7:15 a.m. Thursday, February 9, 2023, reports of a school bus collision at Chapel and Fir Road alerted Jasper County E-911. Carthage Fire Dept, Mercy EMS, and Carthage Police responded.
koamnewsnow.com
Webb City Fire battle early morning house fire; Fire Marshal investigating, house was vacant
WEBB CITY, Mo. — About 6 a.m. Friday, February 10, 2023, reports of a structure fire at 2700 block S Hall, alerted Webb City E-911. Webb City Fire, Webb City Police and METS ambulance responded. Joplin Fire and Duenweg Fire responded as mutual aid.
