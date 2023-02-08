Read full article on original website
advantagenews.com
Increasing paid leave in Illinois will further burden small businesses, group says
In 2024, Illinois will become the third state to mandate employers provide employees with paid time off for any reason, but now there are groups lobbying for more paid time off. The Illinois Time to Care Coalition is urging state lawmakers to pass the Family & Medical Leave Insurance Act,...
Water Assistance Program in Illinois: Households with $2,852 to $8,778 income can get an extra $2,500 or $5,000
Life in Illinois is both easy and difficult. Of course, it is easy for people who are earning sufficiently and have their own homes. On the other hand, so many people are struggling for their survival. These are especially the ones who don’t have jobs, their own homes, and proper clothing and healthcare facilities.
Improper unemployment payments cost Illinois taxpayers $28B
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Improperly-paid unemployment benefits have left Illinois taxpayers on the hook to the tune of $28 billion. Of the $888 billion paid during the COVID-19 pandemic, more than 21% was improper, according to the Inspector General in a testament in Washington on Wednesday. In total, that comes to $191 billion in wasted […]
Illinois proposes new act to support families in need: The Family Leave Insurance Act
SPRINGFIELD, IL. - Illinois has submitted a bill to its legislature to create the Family Leave Insurance Act. This act aims to support eligible employees who need to take time off from work to care for a new child, an adopted or foster child or a family member with a serious health condition.
Some look to address 'diaper need' in Illinois with subsidies
(The Center Square) – An Illinois lawmaker has introduced legislation that would provide qualified Illinois families with taxpayer-subsidized diapers. Another lawmaker is critical of such subsidies. State Sen. Karina Villa, D-Chicago, introduced Senate Bill 1294 this week. The program would be run through the Department of Human Services and looks to provide families living under the poverty line taxpayer-subsidized products. Mike Shaver of Illinois Children's Home and Aid explained what...
SNAP benefits will be reduced to pre-pandemic levels March 1
(The Center Square) – Food pantries are bracing to feed more hungry people in Illinois. In March, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program card holders in Illinois will see reductions of $55 to $250 per person, said Man-Yee Lee, spokesperson for the Greater Chicago Food Depository. The Greater Chicago Food Depository is a food bank that supplies food to more than 700 local food pantries. Two million people in one million Illinois...
Illinois law would regulate rate hikes for car insurance companies
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Illinois General Assembly is considering legislation that would put in place an oversight board to subject auto insurance companies to the same scrutiny as utility companies when it comes to rate hikes. Rep. Will Guzzardi (D-Chicago) introduced House Bill 2203, the Motor Vehicle Insurance Fairness Act. Fifteen consumer, community, and […]
1043theparty.com
IL Freedom Caucus calls for comprehensive approach to Illinois’ energy policy that prioritizes working families
IL Freedom Caucus calls for comprehensive approach to Illinois’ energy policy that prioritizes working families. Springfield, IL – The Illinois Freedom Caucus held a press conference on Wednesday to address the rising cost of energy for Illinois consumers. At the press conference, State Representative Chris Miller (R-Oakland) pointed...
NBC Chicago
Still Need an Illinois REAL ID? You Can Get One at the Chicago Auto Show
Although the deadline for Illinois residents to receive a REAL ID has been extended by two years, those attending the Chicago Auto Show will have a unique opportunity to bypass the wait at the Secretary of State's office. For the first time ever, the Illinois Secretary of State's office will...
Illinois lawmakers considering 26 weeks of paid leave for workers
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – Illinois lawmakers are considering a bill that would give workers in the state up to 26 weeks of paid leave. Any worker in the state who earns at least $1,600 in a year would be eligible for the program, according to the Illinois Time to Care Coalition. “We’ve heard from [workers],” […]
fox32chicago.com
Group urges Illinois lawmakers to enact 26 weeks of paid protected leave for workers
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - A group is pushing for the "Family Medical Leave Insurance Act" here in Illinois. It would create a state-run insurance program that allows workers to use up to 26 weeks of paid protected leave every year. After 30 years of unpaid family and medical leave for all...
Illinois measure would create oversight of car insurers on rate hikes
(The Center Square) – Legislation is being introduced in the Illinois General Assembly that would require auto insurance companies to undergo the same rate hike oversight that utility companies are subjected to. Supporters of House Bill 2203 say Illinois car insurers raised rates by over $1.1 billion in 2022. According to the Auto Insurance report, average Illinois car insurance rates increased by 18% last year, and have continued upward in 2023. A new study by Bankrate shows a 16.7% increase this year in Illinois, up...
Latest Data Shows 15 Illinois Counties at Elevated COVID-19 Community Level
According to the latest data from Illinois health officials and the CDC, 15 of the state's 102 counties are currently at an elevated community level of COVID-19, an increase from five counties last week. Of the 15 counties at an elevated level, one is currently at a "high" COVID-19 community...
Effingham Radio
IL Freedom Caucus: Utility Bills Rolling In, Illinois Taxpayers Feeling The Hurt Of Pritzker’s Energy Policies
The Illinois Freedom Caucus held a capitol press conference Wednesday afternoon to discuss the ever increasing price of electricity in the state of Illinois. It was pointed out that a grocery store in Kincaid shut its doors last weekend due to the rising cost of utilities and products. The business reported a recent electric bill of $10,000.
thecentersquare.com
Pritzker signs 15 bills impacting criminal justice, education, elections
(The Center Square) – Starting Jan. 1, 2024, people under 21 convicted of a crime in Illinois can no longer be sentenced to life without parole. That's one of 15 different bills Gov. J.B. Pritzker approved Friday. Another law Pritzker signed Friday allows certain individuals with a felony conviction...
wpsdlocal6.com
State of Illinois details free income tax preparation assistance for low, moderate income families
SPRINGFIELD, IL — Low-to-moderate income families who need assistance with income tax preparation can get free help from several trusted programs across the country. According to a Thursday release from the State of Illinois, some of the programs providing free, basic income-tax return preparation with electronic filing include:. The...
Central Illinois Proud
New law modernizes name change process for prior felons
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — A new law signed Friday will allow people with felony convictions to legally change their name after marriage, gender transition, or for their own safety, which they were not permitted to do in the past. House Bill 2542, signed by Gov. JB Pritzker Friday, will...
Is it illegal to record a conversation in Illinois?
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — While there may be times you are tempted to record a phone converstation without someone knowing it, legal experts would warn you against the practice. Illinois law makes it a felony to intercept, record or transcribe any private telephone or electronic communication unless all parties give their consent, under 720 Ill. […]
Illinois ‘Solar for All’ program helps low income family
A couple in LeRoy has 85 reasons to smile this year. They're getting that many solar panels installed on their home for free.
Illinois quick hits: Bill would allow non-citizens to vote in school board races; retailer announces more closures
Bill would allow non-citizens to vote in school board races If a Democratic lawmaker has her way, non-citizens will be able to vote in school board elections in Illinois. State Sen. Celina Villanueva has introduced legislation to allow “non-citizens of the United States” to register to vote in school board elections. The measure is headed to the Assignments Committee, where it will be reviewed. School board elections will take place...
