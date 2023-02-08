Read full article on original website
pcpatriot.com
Obituary for Lisa Marie Bane Slomka
Lisa Marie Bane Slomka, 60, passed away Tuesday, February 7, 2023, at her home in Dublin. She graduated from Pulaski County High School in 1981, was employed with H. H. Hunt Corporation in Accounts Payable and attended First Dublin Presbyterian Church. Lisa was preceded in death by her father, Harvey Randall Bane, her former husband Joseph Thomas Slomka, Jr., and their son who was the light of her life, Joseph Thomas Slomka, III (Joey).
pcpatriot.com
Obituary for Paul Jason Barker
Paul Jason Barker, 42, passed away on February 5, 2023, in Dublin, VA. Paul was born June 19, 1980, in Radford, VA and raised by his mother, Anita Barker Hughes, and his father, Roger Hughes. A much-loved son, brother, uncle, and friend, his fun-loving nature will live on in each person who knew him.
pcpatriot.com
Obituary for Dianne Hyatt Aust
Dianne Hyatt Aust, of Pulaski, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, February 6, 2023. She was born on December 9, 1949 in Pulaski, and was the daughter of the late James E. Hyatt and the late Maxine W. Hyatt. Dianne is survived by her beloved husband of more than...
pcpatriot.com
Obituary for Barbara Clark Swecker
Barbara Clark Swecker, age 73 of Pulaski passed away Sunday, February 5, 2023 at the Roanoke Memorial Hospital. Born April 29, 1949 in Pulaski she was the daughter of the late Dock Washington Clark & Clyde Thersa Eller Clark. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Roger Clark & wife, Peggy.
NRVNews
Eanes, John Darryl
John Darryl Eanes, age 56, of Christiansburg went to be with the Lord on February 7, 2023. He was born in Radford on March 26, 1966, to Fred and Lorene Eanes. He was a kind, gentle, loving man who adored his family and friends. He was preceded in death by...
NRVNews
Shephard, Joey Lee
Joey Lee Shephard, age 59 of Christiansburg VA, passed away Tuesday, January 24, 2023. He is survived by his mother, Greta Shephard; his two daughters, Ashley (Jacob) Cridlin and Kacie Shephard; niece, Terri (Eddie) Murray and uncle, Frankie Shephard. He was preceded in death by his father Jerold and brother Wayne Shephard.
NRVNews
Adkins, Melissa Ann
Melissa Ann Adkins, 52 of Christiansburg, passed away on February 5, 2023. She was preceded in death by her parents, John Lucas Sr. and Geraldine Lucas. Melissa is survived by her children, Kristian Adkins, Jonathan Adkins, Ashley Tincher, Travis Harvey; grandchildren, Haley Weddle, Kaelyn Weddle, Triston Adkins, Alexander Adkins, James Tincher; and brothers, John Lucas, Jr. and Steven Lucas.
WSLS
Pearisburg police chief to retire after serving hometown for 39 years
PEARISBURG, Va. – Pearisburg Police Chief Jackie Martin will retire in April after serving his hometown for 39 years. “No phones, no radios, no calls in the middle of the night,” Martin said. “That will not be missed.”. Martin spent 39 years in Pearisburg law enforcement, and...
Augusta Free Press
Rooster Walk festival returns to Martinsville on Memorial Day weekend
The Rooster Walk 13 festival returns Memorial Day weekend to Martinsville. The four-day festival running May 25-28 celebrates music, art and the great outdoors of the idyllic Pop’s Farm venue. With roughly 50 acts performing on six different stages, including 80 sets of live music, the family-friendly Rooster Walk...
WSLS
Night to Shine event held in Salem
SALEM, Va. – For many people, the Night to Shine event is a chance to just enjoy the moment – dancing and fancy wear are common sights at these events nationwide, along with plenty of smiling faces. The Tim Tebow Foundation started Night to Shine as a way...
WSLS
Students mourn beloved music teacher
SALEM, Va. – Darnell Rose is known by the Pride of Salem Marching Band as the “life of the party,” according to Drum Major Sam Vest. Rose passed away unexpectedly Saturday, leaving behind hundreds of students across the Roanoke Valley. Rose played in the Glenvar High School...
WSLS
Baby bobcat rescued in Giles County
GILES COUNTY, Va. – An unusual wildlife rescue in Giles County. The first bobcat kitten of the season has arrived at the Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center in Roanoke. In the video above, you can see the female kitten. She weighs about 5 pounds and was found on the side of the road in Pearisburg, dazed and walking in circles.
WDBJ7.com
“Direct Deals Roanoke” to host grand opening on Saturday
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A new business has opened its doors in Roanoke and will host a grand opening celebration Saturday. “Direct Deals Roanoke” has items you’d find at major retailers, but for less. “We are a big box liquidation shop. So we get close out overstocks,...
WSLS
Two hurt after structure fire in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. – Two residents were hospitalized following an early morning structure fire in Roanoke Friday, according to Roanoke County Fire and Rescue. Officials say around 5:45 a.m., crews responded to the 5300 block of Hawthorne Road for the report of a commercial structure fire at Ridgeview Apartments. Upon...
Crime in the Coalfields season 2 premiere out now!
APPALACHIA, WV, KY, VA (WVNS) – Every other Tuesday at Midnight, we bring you the most notorious, most unknown, and the deepest crime cases that Appalachia has to offer. The twenty-fourth episode of Crime In The Coalfields and the premiere episode of season 2, centered around the Wolf Creek Murders of Giles County Virginia, is […]
Mount Airy News
Project Cobra strikes Mount Airy
Secretive no more, Project Cobra has been uncoiled and brought forward from the shadows to be revealed. Surry County will be the beneficiary of its snakebite as it was announced Friday that it is Renfro Brands who will be the beneficiary of tax incentives to grow their operation on Riverside Drive in Mount Airy.
theroanoker.com
Roanoke Times Owner To Furlough Workers
The Roanoker’s upcoming March/April story on the emergence of online news sources in the Roanoke Valley and the demise of the daily paper has just gone to the printer and we have some important additional information that we can add here. Lee Enterprises, which owns The Roanoke Times and a number of other Virginia newspapers, as well as many others nationally, has apparently begun furloughing workers at its newspapers, asking for absences of two weeks without pay.
pcpatriot.com
Obituary for Jamie Lynn Frazier
Jamie Lynn Frazier, 25, has gained her wings and is now flying high with her daddy, granny, and pawpaw. Jamie was a beautiful young lady who was talented as an artist and enjoyed living life with those that she loved dearly. Jamie was a talented tattoo artist and had a special love for dogs.
thecarrollnews.com
Carroll enters real estate purchase agreement
After a called meeting January 30, the Carroll County Board of Supervisors voted to enter into a real estate purchase agreement, but no further details have been announced. Carroll Supervisors typically meet the second Monday of each month, but the board announced a called meeting for January 30 on Jan. 24. Sulphur Springs District Supervisor Rex Hill was not in attendance, and Pipers Gap District Supervisor Joey Dickson joined by phone.
WSLS
Franklin County couple continues search for dogs, answers
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – A Franklin County couple is searching for answers and their dogs after they were stolen. Rhonda Michel’s husband was out on a walk with their two black labs, Colby and Caleb, when suddenly the two dogs broke away and chased after a squirrel. Michel said all of the sudden, two men lured them into an off-white Jeep Grand Cherokee.
