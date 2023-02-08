ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Watch Harry Styles Perform “As It Was” at the 2023 Grammys

Harry Styles performed “As It Was” at the 2023 Grammy Awards tonight (February 5) at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. Styles wore a silvery bodysuit dripping with sequin fringe. A group of dancers rotated behind him on a swirling platform (much like the one in the song’s music video). The singer was also backed by a full band—guitar, drums, keys…and tubular bells. Watch it all happen below.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Sam Smith and Kim Petras Win Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for “Unholy” at 2023 Grammys

Sam Smith and Kim Petras have won the 2023 Grammy Award for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance. The duo was recognized for the song “Unholy,” which was included on Smith’s 2023 album, Gloria. Smith and Petras beat out fellow nominees ABBA (“Don’t Shut Me Down”), Camila Cabello and Ed Sheeran (“Bam Bam”), Coldplay and BTS (“My Universe”), and Post Malone and Doja Cat (“I Like You (A Happier Song)”).
10 New Albums You Should Listen to Now: Yo La Tengo, Paramore, Liv.e, Kelela, and More

With so much good music being released all the time, it can be hard to determine what to listen to first. Every week, Pitchfork offers a run-down of significant new releases available on streaming services. This week’s batch includes new albums and EPs from Yo La Tengo, Paramore, Liv.e, Kelela, Andy Shauf, Two Shell, Black Belt Eagle Scout, Pearla, Jadasea & Laron, and Sreaming To. Subscribe to Pitchfork’s New Music Friday newsletter to get our recommendations in your inbox every week. (All releases featured here are independently selected by our editors. When you buy something through our affiliate links, however, Pitchfork earns an affiliate commission.)
Sherelle Shares Track From New EP With I. Jordan: Listen

I. Jordan and Sherelle have joined up for a split EP comprising Jordan’s “M1, M3” and Sherelle’s “GetOutOfMyMind.” Listen to the latter track below. The UK club producers, who are in the midst of a joint European tour, are releasing the record through Fabric Originals on February 24.
Indigo De Souza Announces New Album All of This Will End, Shares Song: Watch

Indigo De Souza has announced a new album: All of This Will End is due out April 28 via Saddle Creek. The follow-up to 2021’s Any Shape You Take includes a new song called “Young & Dumber,” which is out now. De Souza has shared a video for the song, which includes original costumes designed by De Souza and her mom, Kimberly Oberhammer. Watch the video below, and find the album art and tracklist for All of This Will End, as well as De Souza’s tour dates, below.
The 12 Best and Worst Moments of the 2023 Grammys

The 2023 Grammy Awards went out of their way to make sure everyone went home happy. No single star took home a raft of trophies. Beyoncé became the most Grammy-winning human to ever live, though she didn’t get any of the night’s most coveted prizes. Grammy magnet Adele won just one award this time. Kendrick added a few to his collection, as did Harry Styles, but the accolades were decidedly spread out. There were a couple of shockers along the way, including Bonnie Raitt beating out all the aforementioned superstars for Song of the Year, and jazz singer Samara Joy coming out on top for Best New Artist. (The full list of winners is here.)
Squid Announce New Album O Monolith, Share Video for New Song: Watch

Squid have announced their second album: O Monolith is due out June 9 via Warp. Ahead of the release, the band has shared a new track called “Swing (In a Dream).” It comes with a video directed by Yoonha Park. Check it out below, along with the artwork and tracklist for O Monolith, plus the band’s upcoming European tour dates.
Jessie Ware Announces Album, Shares New Song “Pearls”: Listen

Jessie Ware has announced her What’s Your Pleasure? follow-up, That! Feels Good! News of the album, which arrives April 28, comes with her first single of the year, “Pearls,” which you can hear below. Made with songwriters and producers Stuart Price, Sarah Hudson, and Coffee, the song “doesn’t take itself too seriously but demands you to have a dance,” says Ware in a press release. “It’s inspired by divas like Donna Summer, Evelyn Champagne King, Teena Marie, and Chaka Khan.”
Willie Nelson Wins Best Country Album at 2023 Grammys

Willie Nelson has won the award for Best Country Album at the 2023 Grammys. A Beautiful Time won over albums by Maren Morris (Humble Quest), Luke Combs (Growin’ Up), Miranda Lambert (Palomino), and Ashley McBryde (Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville). Nelson was not at the ceremony to accept his award.
Jack Harlow Stars in New White Men Can’t Jump Teaser: Watch

Jack Harlow is making his feature film debut in Hulu’s upcoming remake of White Men Can’t Jump, and he’s in a newly released teaser for the film. He stars opposite Sinqua Walls in the refresh of Ron Shelton’s 1992 original, and the two debate the merits of directors Paul Thomas Anderson and Spike Lee in the clip. White Men Can’t Jump hits Hulu on May 19. Watch the new video below.
Tobias Jesso Jr. Wins Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical, at 2023 Grammys

Tobias Jesso Jr. has won Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical, in the category’s inaugural year at the 2023 Grammy Awards. He was up against The-Dream, Amy Allen, Laura Veltz, and Nija Charles. Jesso’s songwriting credits within the eligibility period include Adele’s “To Be Loved” and “Can I Get It,” FKA Twigs’ “Careless” and “Thank You Song,” Harry Styles’ “Boyfriend,” Omar Apollo’s “No Good Reason,” King Princess’ “Dotted Lines,” and Orville Peck’s “C’mon Baby Cry.”
Lies (Mike and Nate Kinsella) Announce Debut Album, Share Video for New Song: Watch

Lies, the new band from Mike and Nate Kinsella, has announced its debut self-titled album with a new song called “Resurrection.” It’s due out March 31 via Polyvinyl. They’re also set to play a short stint of tour dates on the East Coast in April. Check out the album art, the full list of tour dates, and the video for “Resurrection” below.
Kelela Performs “Enough for Love” on Fallon: Watch

Less than a full day since the release of her second album, Raven, Kelela brought music from the release to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where she performed tonight (February 10) as the show’s musical guest. She played her song “Enough for Love” during the performance. Check it out below.
Listen to OG Spliff and Argov’s “Building”: The Ones

What gets me about North Carolina rapper OG Spliff is how he makes the blood, sweat, and tears of rapping seem as effortless as an afternoon breeze. On “Building,” one of two singles released last week, he’s unafraid to show his scars like Harry Potter but also exudes a cool confidence as evidenced by his willingness to compare himself to gymnast Simone Biles. Meanwhile, producer Argov’s bass, keys, and wind chimes swirl around each other like sage smoke in a bedroom. The duo has made magic together before, and “Building” sounds unhurried yet, somehow, right on time.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
Listen to Rx Papi’s “Baby Z”: The Ones

If you’re like me and believe that the best Rx Papi can be found on both volumes of Dope Deals & Record Sales, then Marlo is for you. It’s not exactly as good as Dope Deals, but it’s in the vicinity; all No Limit and Detroit-style beats paired with burned-out introspection. On “Baby Z,” the final song on the project, Rx Papi has a problem to solve: “The rent due in the morning.” Set to DatBoiWill’s seedy groove, Papi surfs through the crime underworld, trying to come up with the cash. He eventually does, but it doesn’t feel like a victory. As the beat rides at the end, he sounds drained, maybe from what he had to do or at the fact that he has to do it all over again next month.
Listen to WinterDaBrat’s “Whole Lotta Glah Glah Boom Shit”: The Ones

In the comments section of emerging New York drill rapper WinterDaBrat’s crazily-titled new song, “Whole Lotta Glah Glah Boom Shit,” is an accurate description: “dead ass had to play it at 0.75x speed to understand everything.” Exactly! This is not the type of fast rapping you might find on a Twista or Busta Rhymes track; those two have grace, breath control, and an uncanny ability to still be understood while going at hyperspeed. WinterDaBrat is like a derailed train. She’s basically rattling off gibberish, and her ad libs are so loud that it feels like someone’s calling you on the phone while they’re waiting for the subway. It’s the punkest song I’ve heard in a minute. She gives zero fucks about if she’s audible—it’s all chaotic vibes. That’s real drill music!
