fourstateshomepage.com
Volunteers shared their ‘hearts’ in the Four States
JOPLIN, Mo. — Members of the “Carl Junction Area Chamber of Commerce” shared their hearts, today. They spent some time, today, at the “Ronald McDonald House of the Four States” in Joplin. Volunteers heard from one family, who had been impacted by Ronald McDonald House.
fourstateshomepage.com
Annual “Polar Plunge” hosted by “Special Olympics Kansas”
PITTSBURG, Kan. — Today’s sunny weather was a bit of a reminder about summer weather and swimming. That certainly was the case in Pittsburg. The “Special Olympics Kansas” organization hosted its annual “Polar Plunge” fundraising event, this morning. First responders and folks from other...
fourstateshomepage.com
Love at first flight: Students visit Flight Museum in Joplin
JOPLIN, Mo — It’s one thing to learn about a subject by reading about it — but being able to learn by seeing can be even more educational. That was the case for some area home school students who took a trip, today, to the Freedom of Flight Museum in Joplin. It’s located inside the old Joplin Regional Airport terminal.
fourstateshomepage.com
Community restoration project in Carterville
CARTERVILLE, Mo. — The Carterville community came together, today, for an important restoration project. Work is underway on the town’s historic community center and gymnasium. It’s been in use since 1954, built originally for the former Carterville High School. The facility has featured many sporting events, fundraisers,...
Local Church hosts 'Chocolate Festival' event to raise funds for women
JOPLIN, Mo. - The First Community Church in Joplin today raised funds to benefit women with a 'Chocolate Festival'.
auroraadvertiser.net
Blevins joins CoxHealth Surgery Monett
Vickie Blevins is passionate about rural health care. Growing up in the small community of Stark City, she always knew her career would keep her at home caring for patients. Blevins graduated in 2016 with a bachelor of science in nursing from the University of Arkansas. In 2019, she then moved on to Maryville University in St. Louis to obtain her master’s in nursing.
fourstateshomepage.com
Why has no one claimed Baby Boy Doe?
MIAMI, Okla. — An Ottawa County grave marker carries a haunting 35-year-old secret. Baby Boy Doe is buried in a simple grave at Miami’s GAR cemetery with grass beginning to obscure the headstone. The graves of other infants surround that of Baby Boy Doe’s and show signs of...
fourstateshomepage.com
Aurora program equips students for success beyond high school
AURORA, Mo. — Aurora High School’s JAG (Jobs for America’s Graduates) program continues to thrive. The program focuses on developing skills needed for students to succeed beyond high school. It has been a study at aurora high school for three years now and has seen a 100%...
Authorities find relative in missing Picher girl case; awaiting DNA results
MIAMI, Okla. – An older sister of Cheryl Taylor, a Picher girl missing for 45 years, is providing Texas authorities with a DNA sample in hopes it is a match to the unidentified body of a woman found in 1981. The sister, who asked not to be immediately identified, lives in a community north of […]
fourstateshomepage.com
NEO sees international diversity on campus
MIAMI, Okla. — NEO A&M College is seeing a lot of diversity of campus. The college is home to 52 international students from 20 countries. Administrators say it is important for them to give students a diverse experience on campus. College leaders say the campus has benefited from having...
fourstateshomepage.com
LOCATED: Spencer Maynard-Poindexter
CARTHAGE, Mo. — Carthage authorities confirm a missing juvenile from Friday has been located. Spencer Maynard-Poindexter was located safely early Friday afternoon, an updated Carthage Police Department press release stated. Original. CARTHAGE, Mo. — A Carthage school resource officer reported a missing student Friday morning just before 10 am....
fourstateshomepage.com
Southwest Missouri robots featured in Super Bowl Tailgate Party
CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — A robotics company based in southwest Missouri will have their robots featured in a special TikTok Super Bowl party. Stokes Robotics in Carl Junction announced Thursday that they are in Glendale, Arizona and are joining forces with Jason Derulo’s dance team for a Super Bowl performance this weekend. Rehearsals with the robots started yesterday (Wednesday).
rejournals.com
Northmarq closes sale of Sonic restaurant in Kansas
Northmarq investment sales broker Matt Lipson arranged the $1.25 million sale-leaseback of a Sonic Drive-In, a 1,127-square-foot single-tenant retail property. The building sits on 0.33 acres of land at 228 West Maple St. in Columbus, Kansas. The property is leased to a 31-unit franchisee at the time of contract signing. Northmarq represented the Missouri-based seller and Hamman Real Estate represented the California-based individual investor in the sale.
fourstateshomepage.com
Tar Creek records could hold the clue to the disappearance of a missing Picher teenager
PICHER, Okla. – Investigators believe the Tar Creek lead and zinc fields hold the key to solving perhaps the state’s oldest cold case – the 1978 disappearance of an Ottawa County teenager. Cheryl Denise Taylor, 12, of Picher, was last seen on July 28, 1978, standing on...
Watch Border Collie in Missouri Dive Bomb Frozen Lake and Lose
There's enough serious news in the world that I think this video moment can provide some welcome relief. It's the moment when a border collie in Missouri saw a frozen lake as a challenger and decided to take on the non-moving water source head on. Literally. This dog versus pond...
fourstateshomepage.com
Search, rescue, and disaster training in Joplin
JOPLIN, Mo. — If you live near the “Joplin Regional Airport”, you likely saw planes flying through the skies, today. Members of the “Colonel Travis Hoover Composite Squadron”, the “Civil Air Patrol” and the “U.S. Air Force Auxiliary” were conducting life-saving drills.
fourstateshomepage.com
JHS Principal Dr. Stephen Gilbreth announces retirement; “I will miss JHS!”
JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin High School principal said his time on campus is coming to an end. Dr. Stephen Gilbreth will retire from the position this year. He’s been with the Joplin School District since 1996, starting first as a teacher at North Middle School. He’s also served as both an assistant principal and principal at Joplin schools before moving to the central office, where he was the Assistant Superintendent of Learning Services for two years. He moved over to become the high school principal in 2019.
koamnewsnow.com
Jasper R-5 schools hires new superintendent
JASPER, Mo. - Jasper R-5 Schools hires new superintendent. Dr. Cindy Hansen will be the newest superintendent for Jasper schools. Dr. Hansen is currently a principal in Pine Island, Minnesota. In total she has 23 years of experience in education with 12 of those in administration.
fourstateshomepage.com
Carthage Schools confirm morning bus crash
CARTHAGE, Mo. — A traffic crash involving a Carthage School District bus Thursday morning resulted in some students needing medical assistance according to the district. The crash took place just before 7:30 this morning when a bus carrying students was involved in a collision at Chapel and Fir Road, according to a news release.
fourstateshomepage.com
California man shipped at least 32 kilos of meth to Missouri
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A California man was sentenced in federal court Thursday for shipping large amounts of methamphetamine to Missouri, according to US Attorney Teresa A. Moore. Nicknamed “Pancho,” Francisco Magallon, 37, was sentenced to 21 years and 8 months in federal prison without parole. The San...
