Husband and wife identified in Makakilo murder-suicide case

Feb. 11—The Honolulu Medical Examiner's Office identified the two people in the murder-suicide case in Makakilo as Alan R. Gano and his wife, Yoshiko Gano. The cause of death for Yoshiko Gano, 78, was a gunshot wound and the manner of death was classified as a homicide. The cause...
Honolulu officials have taken a stand against bullying

Viruses could put Hawaii state flower’s future at risk, scientists say. University of Hawaii researchers have discovered two new viruses that could threaten Hawaii’s state flower, the hibiscus. Filming of ‘Magnum P.I.’ to shut down Downtown Honolulu thoroughfare for hours on Sunday. Updated: 7 hours ago.
Four officer recruits to work at Hawaiʻi Community Correctional Center in Hilo

Fourteen recruits graduated from Basic Corrections Recruit Class training and will begin their careers as correctional officers in facilities across the state, including four who will work at Hawaiʻi Community Correctional Center in Hilo, according to the Hawaiʻi Department of Public Safety. The ceremony was held at the...
HPD: 51-year-old woman assaulted, tased in violent Waipahu robbery

A resident in Hawaii says a boulder the size of a washing machine crashed into his home. Grand jury indicts suspect in violent attack on woman pushing stroller. An Oahu grand jury has indicted the man accused of attacking a woman of pushing a stroller in a Walmart parking lot for attempted murder.
Fire at Waikiki walk-up intentionally set: HFD

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A fire that originated in the carport of a walk-up building in Waikiki was determined to be intentionally set, according to the Honolulu Fire Department. Firefighters responded Wednesday at 4:37 p.m. to Launiu Street where they found smoke and flames coming out of the carport of a two-story apartment building. The building […]
2 seriously injured following overnight crash on Moanalua Freeway

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - 2 people were seriously injured following an overnight crash on Moanalua Freeway on Thursday. The incident happened around 1 a.m. by the Red Hill offramp. Officials said a special duty officer overseeing construction work was in his vehicle when he got rear-ended. The officer was taken to...
