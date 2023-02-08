Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
YAHOO!
Husband and wife identified in Makakilo murder-suicide case
Feb. 11—The Honolulu Medical Examiner's Office identified the two people in the murder-suicide case in Makakilo as Alan R. Gano and his wife, Yoshiko Gano. The cause of death for Yoshiko Gano, 78, was a gunshot wound and the manner of death was classified as a homicide. The cause...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Honolulu officials have taken a stand against bullying
Viruses could put Hawaii state flower’s future at risk, scientists say. University of Hawaii researchers have discovered two new viruses that could threaten Hawaii’s state flower, the hibiscus. Filming of ‘Magnum P.I.’ to shut down Downtown Honolulu thoroughfare for hours on Sunday. Updated: 7 hours ago.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Following complaints, city shuts down gun range operating illegally in West Oahu
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The city has shut down an unpermitted gun range on Oahu’s west side, following a flurry of complaints from nearby residents. Residents who live in the area say the gunfire started in mid-January and continued for three Sundays. They say it came from an illegal gun...
bigislandnow.com
Four officer recruits to work at Hawaiʻi Community Correctional Center in Hilo
Fourteen recruits graduated from Basic Corrections Recruit Class training and will begin their careers as correctional officers in facilities across the state, including four who will work at Hawaiʻi Community Correctional Center in Hilo, according to the Hawaiʻi Department of Public Safety. The ceremony was held at the...
Steven Heyer appears in court
The man who was charged with sexual exploitation of a minor appeared in court on the morning of Thursday, Feb. 9.
hawaiinewsnow.com
HPD: 51-year-old woman assaulted, tased in violent Waipahu robbery
A resident in Hawaii says a boulder the size of a washing machine crashed into his home. Grand jury indicts suspect in violent attack on woman pushing stroller. An Oahu grand jury has indicted the man accused of attacking a woman of pushing a stroller in a Walmart parking lot for attempted murder.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Arsonist sentenced for blaze that destroyed more than 500 surfboards in Waikiki
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The man who set fire to the city’s surfboard racks in Waikiki was sentenced Tuesday to 10 years behind bars. Glenn Helton was also ordered to pay more than $414,000 in restitution. And once he’s out of prison, he’ll be restricted from entering the “Waikiki Safe...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Surveillance video shows 2 men suspected of breaking into Waipahu car dealership
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Authorities are asking for the public’s help in tracking down two men suspected of breaking into a car dealership in Waipahu. The crime happened around 4 a.m. on Jan. 20. Newly released surveillance video shows the suspects breaking into the Cutter Mazda dealership and taking several...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Officials identify elderly couple found dead following murder-suicide in Makakilo
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the elderly couple found dead in a murder-suicide at a home in Makakilo. The medical examiner said Alan Gano was listed as “suicide due to contact gunshot wound” and his wife, Yoshiko Gano, was listed as “homicide due to gunshot wound.”
hawaiinewsnow.com
Ex-rugby player Lindani Myeni fatally shot by HPD had severe CTE, autopsy reveals
Hawaii's commercial fishermen urge consumers to choose locally sourced seafood over fish flown in frozen from countries. West Oahu residents breathe sigh of relief after city shuts down unpermitted gun range. Updated: 12 minutes ago. |. The concerns reached Honolulu city councilwoman Andria Tupola, who asked HPD what was being...
Fire at Waikiki walk-up intentionally set: HFD
HONOLULU (KHON2) — A fire that originated in the carport of a walk-up building in Waikiki was determined to be intentionally set, according to the Honolulu Fire Department. Firefighters responded Wednesday at 4:37 p.m. to Launiu Street where they found smoke and flames coming out of the carport of a two-story apartment building. The building […]
hawaiinewsnow.com
68-year-old critically injured after car crashes into fence in Waimanalo
Excitement is brewing as the Eagles and Chiefs are set to take the field on Super Bowl Sunday. Ex-rugby player Lindani Myeni fatally shot by HPD had severe CTE, autopsy reveals. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. An autopsy revealed Lindani Myerni -- the man shot and killed by Honolulu police...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Filming of ‘Magnum P.I.’ to shut down Downtown Honolulu thoroughfare for hours on Sunday
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Filming of “Magnum P.I” will shut down Downtown Honolulu thoroughfare for hours on Sunday. Bishop street will be closed from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Drivers will be detoured to South King Street. Those on Merchant and Queen Streets heading toward Diamond Head will be...
EMS: Driver crashes into fence in Waimanalo
Honolulu Emergency Medical Services responded to a crash in Waimanalo on Thursday, Feb. 9 around 7 p.m.
hawaiinewsnow.com
2 seriously injured following overnight crash on Moanalua Freeway
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - 2 people were seriously injured following an overnight crash on Moanalua Freeway on Thursday. The incident happened around 1 a.m. by the Red Hill offramp. Officials said a special duty officer overseeing construction work was in his vehicle when he got rear-ended. The officer was taken to...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Police issue warning following string of armed robberies targeting courier drivers
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are issuing a safety warning for courier drivers. A spokesperson said a string of armed robberies on Oahu have targeted at least three drivers. In each case, the drivers were threatened with handguns or Tasers. And in one instance, police said, a victim was physically...
HFD alerts public about phone scams
The Honolulu Fire Department is warning the public about a phone scam.
hawaiinewsnow.com
With 2 stolen cars recovered and an outpouring of support, this used car dealer has his hope restored
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Police found another stolen car from a Kalihi used car lot that thieves targeted earlier this week, getting away with five vehicles and more than 100 keys. At 2 a.m. Thursday, Excellent Motor Group owner Rong Zhang says he got a call from police that they found...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Burglars drive off with 5 cars from Honolulu dealership ... and more than 100 keys
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Burglars broke into a Kalihi car dealership on Monday night, driving away with five cars and more than 100 keys. The owners say they can’t leave the lot for fear of more cars being ripped off. Honolulu police dusted for fingerprints at the business, Excellent Motor...
hawaiinewsnow.com
West Oahu residents breathe sigh of relief after city shuts down unpermitted gun range
The Honolulu Liquor Commission has an outside compliance expert to help reshape the embattled agency. State agrees to pay former Highlands Intermediate student to settle ‘70s sex assaults. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. The state has agreed to pay $450,000 to a former Highlands Intermediate School student who says...
