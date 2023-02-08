ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waipahu, HI

Husband and wife identified in Makakilo murder-suicide case

Feb. 11—The Honolulu Medical Examiner's Office identified the two people in the murder-suicide case in Makakilo as Alan R. Gano and his wife, Yoshiko Gano. The cause of death for Yoshiko Gano, 78, was a gunshot wound and the manner of death was classified as a homicide. The cause...
HONOLULU, HI
Driver arrested after crashing into officer's vehicle

Feb. 9—Honolulu police arrested a 57-year-old woman after she allegedly struck a vehicle occupied by a special-duty officer on Moanalua Freeway early today. The crash occurred on the freeway before the Red Hill offramp at about 12:25 a.m. Police said the motorist was traveling westbound when she hit the...
HONOLULU, HI

