FORT MILL, S.C. — A death investigation is underway in York County after a man was found dead on the side of the road. The York County Sheriff’s Office says on Thursday, a driver noticed the body just before 5:30 p.m. in the 2700 block of Doby’s Bridge Road in Fort Mill. The body was about 20 feet off of the roadway, officials say. They believe the body had been there for a few days.

FORT MILL, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO