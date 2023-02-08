Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Rising restaurant chain opens another new location in North CarolinaKristen WaltersCharlotte, NC
Carolina Complete Health Hosts Groundbreaking Community Baby Shower for Expecting Mothers and FamiliesJot BeatCharlotte, NC
Chinese surveillance device targets the Carolinas todayBarbara WashingtonCharlotte, NC
4 Amazing Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
WBTV
18-year-old arrested after stealing vehicle with child inside in Statesville
STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - An 18-year-old was arrested after he allegedly stole a vehicle with a child inside in Statesville on Friday morning. According to the Statesville Police Department, the incident began when the vehicle was stolen in the 2000 block of Tara’s Trace Drive at approximately 7:50 a.m.
Find a Fugitive: Crooks steal $40K in handbags from south Charlotte store
Queen City News needs your help to 'Find a Fugitive' as a security camera caught a couple of suspects in an expensive south Charlotte smash-and-grab crime.
WBTV
Second suspect charged in deadly shooting on Citiside Drive in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A second arrest has been made for the killing of Deandre McKye Hagler in January. Kishawn Vernon Lee-Grier was arrested Thursday and charged with murder and discharging a firearm into an occupied moving vehicle. The arrest comes almost two months after Hagler was found shot to...
WBTV
Four vehicles stolen off of east Charlotte car dealership lot
A key part of Central Avenue through the heart of Plaza Midwood will be closed to traffic for weeks due to emergency repairs on a pipe. Kannapolis Police dealing with murders of two teens, three suspects are all juveniles in unrelated cases. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. A 14 and...
WBTV
SWAT situation resolved in north Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s (CMPD) SWAT Team responded to an active scene in north Charlotte on Saturday morning. According to CMPD, the situation happened in the 5700 block of Twin Brook Drive, which is just off Old Statesville Road near the intersection of Gibbon Road.
cn2.com
Coroner identifies person found dead on side of Fort Mill roadway
YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The York County Coroner has identified the body found on the side of a roadway Thursday, February 9th in the area of Doby’s Bridge Road in Fort Mill. Coroner Sabrina Gast says 55 year old Michael Aaron Ingraham of Endicott, New York...
WBTV
First responders safely remove someone off Sugar Creek Bridge
Man arrested in 1984 murders of mother, 10-year-old son in Charlotte. An arrest has been made in the nearly 40-year-old double murder of a mother and son in Charlotte’s Hidden Valley neighborhood, authorities say. Thieves stealing mail from drop box. Updated: 4 hours ago. WBTV first spoke with Fort...
With Kia thefts increasing in Charlotte, here’s what owners can do
Channel 9 sees police reports of stolen cars around Charlotte nearly every day, but a large number of those thefts are Kia and Hyundai vehicles.
WBTV
Thieves stealing mail from drop box
One killed after being hit by Amtrak train in northeast Charlotte. One person was killed after they were hit by a train in northeast Charlotte on Thursday afternoon, Medic confirmed. Parents outraged after video shows teacher shoving, berating son at CMS elementary school. Updated: 5 minutes ago. |. The parents...
WBTV
Suspects in 2021 Lincoln Co. homicide arrested
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Two arrests have been made in the 2021 murder of William McCarter in Lincoln County. Madison Lail and Thomas Mathis were both charged with first-degree murder. McCarter was reported missing July 7 and almost two weeks later, his body was found in the woods. [Missing man’s...
Charlotte motorcyclist killed in Lancaster County crash, troopers say
A Charlotte motorcyclist was killed in a crash that happened on a Lancaster County highway Thursday, investigators said.
Driver notices body on side of Fort Mill road, official says
A driver noticed a body on the side of the road Thursday in Fort Mill, the York County said.
WBTV
Monroe K9 officer dies unexpectedly
Parents outraged after video shows teacher shoving, berating son at CMS elementary school. The parents claim that their 11-year-old son was shoved on Tuesday afternoon, but they weren’t aware of the video until yesterday. Suspects in 2021 Lincoln Co. homicide arrested. Updated: 4 hours ago. William McCarter was reported...
wccbcharlotte.com
Sheriff’s Office Identifies Man Found Dead Along Road in Fort Mill
FORT MILL, S.C. — A death investigation is underway in York County after a man was found dead on the side of the road. The York County Sheriff’s Office says on Thursday, a driver noticed the body just before 5:30 p.m. in the 2700 block of Doby’s Bridge Road in Fort Mill. The body was about 20 feet off of the roadway, officials say. They believe the body had been there for a few days.
WBTV
Deputies investigating death near York County roadway
Ethan Rivera died after being shot and killed while on the job on Feb.11, 2022. N.C. DNA database helping lead to arrests in sexual assault cases, AG says. Agencies are required to report to the state crime lab when they make an arrest as a result of a CODIS hit.
WBTV
I-485 at Lawyers Road in Mint Hill reopens after armed standoff
MINT HILL, N.C. (WBTV) – A portion of Interstate 485 in Mint Hill has reopened following its closure due to an armed standoff with police. The incident happened near I-485 at Lawyers Road. As of 5:30 a.m. Thursday, both the inner and outer loops of the interstate had reopened. At 5:45 a.m., the last officers had cleared the scene.
WBTV
Armed standoff closes portion of I-485 in Mint Hill
Medic confirmed to WBTV they did transport someone to the hospital as a precaution. In just the last two months, WBTV has reported on 12 homicides, the majority stemming from gun violence. I-485 at Lawyers Road in Mint Hill reopens after armed standoff. Updated: 6 hours ago. It all started...
WBTV
York Co. man arrested after jumping in front of, entering school bus, deputies say
YORK CO., S.C. (WBTV) - A man was arrested in the Catawba community of York County, S.C. after deputies say he jumped in front of and entered a school bus. No children were on board at the time. Deputies say Nicolas Trey Hubbard, 30, jumped in front of a bus...
Deputies arrest man accused of jumping onto moving school bus in York County
The York County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man after they said he jumped in front of moving school bus Friday morning.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Dallas PD warns of people impersonating cops making traffic stops, cutting through traffic
DALLAS — The Dallas Police Department has investigated recent incidents where drivers are putting red and blue lights on their vehicles to impersonate police and pull people over or cut through traffic. Dallas PD wants to remind everyone that pretending to be a police officer to get someone to...
