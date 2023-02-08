ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TAJer
2d ago

Now why would they have a gun 🤔You want gun control laws ? These are the kind of people you permanently take firearms from !

FOX59

Man arrested in Bartholomew County after vehicle pursuit

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. — A man has been arrested in Bartholomew County following a vehicle pursuit. Deputies attempted to pull over 48-year-old Benjamin Munn near State Road 46 and E. State Street Friday afternoon. Munn initially stopped before speeding away from officers when he was asked to exit his vehicle. He then led officers on […]
BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, IN
cbs4indy.com

Sheriff: K9 helps take wanted meth dealer into custody

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. — A Columbus man, who was on the Intelligence Led Policing Units’ most wanted list, is in custody after hiding from police and attempting to evade arrest. Daniel Michael, 31, was arrested for dealing in methamphetamine and manufacturing methamphetamine, both Level 2 felonies, as well...
COLUMBUS, IN
WISH-TV

Off-duty Hamilton County reserve deputy arrested for OWI

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — An off-duty Hamilton County reserve deputy was arrested early Saturday for driving while intoxicated in Carmel. At 2:30 a.m. Saturday, Westfield police conducted a traffic stop on Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Reserve Deputy Patrick Heitz in his personal vehicle near 116th Street and Towne Road.
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN
WISH-TV

Monroe County jail officer fired after inmate hit during struggle

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — A white correctional officer in Monroe County who is seen in body camera footage punching a Black inmate during a struggle has been fired. Monroe County Sheriff Ruben Martè said Friday that the decision to terminate James Mitchell was part of his vow to make “accountability and transparency” a “top priority” of the sheriff’s department.
MONROE COUNTY, IN
WTHR

Indianapolis man arrested on east side for robbery in Franklin

FRANKLIN, Ind. — An Indianapolis man was arrested Thursday for allegedly robbing an 84-year-old man in Franklin earlier in the week. On Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, Franklin Police Department officers responded to the Paris Estates neighborhood for a report of a robbery with injury. There they located an 84-year-old man who said he was assaulted and robbed in his driveway.
FRANKLIN, IN
korncountry.com

Columbus police arrest Indy man for Moose Lodge armed robbery

COLUMBUS, Ind. – The Columbus Police Department (CPD) arrested a Marion County man on multiple charges after he allegedly tried to rob the Moose Lodge in downtown Columbus on Thursday afternoon. Officers responded to the Moose Lodge, at 330 Eighth Street, at about 12:35 p.m. after receiving a report...
COLUMBUS, IN
WTHR

Motorcyclist killed in Greenwood crash

GREENWOOD, Ind. — A motorcyclist died Saturday night in a crash in Johnson County, the coroner's office confirmed. The Johnson County Coroner's Office posted on Facebook at 9 p.m. confirming the crash. According to the coroner, a man riding a motorcycle hit a car at the intersection of West...
GREENWOOD, IN
WISH-TV

IMPD: Man fatally shot on near northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man died after a shooting Saturday on the near northwest side of Indianapolis, police said. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were dispatched at around 10 a.m. to a person down in the 1100 block of West 27th Street. That’s a residential area a few blocks east of Riverside Park near the intersection of 29th and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Streets.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

2 injured in northeast Indianapolis stabbing

INDIANAPOLIS — Two people were injured in a stabbing Saturday on the northeast side of Indianapolis. Police were called to the 7200 block of Eastwick Lane, near the intersection of East 71st Street and Shadeland Avenue, just before 7:30 p.m. They arrived to find two people who had been...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WFYI

Wrongful death lawsuit filed by mother of Dreasjon Reed settled

A wrongful death lawsuit filed by the mother of a man fatally shot while being chased by a police officer in Indianapolis has been settled for $390,000. The settlement was reached Jan. 31, WRTV-TV reported Friday. “This agreement should not be construed as an admission of any liability or wrongdoing,”...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Man dies in fatal Johnson County motorcycle accident

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. — A man has died in a fatal motorcycle accident in Johnson County Saturday night. The Johnson County Coroner’s Office and the Greenwood Police Department responded to reports of an accident at Worthsville Road and Eastwood Street. GPD said the driver of a motorcycle crashed into a vehicle and was pronounced dead […]
JOHNSON COUNTY, IN
WTHR

