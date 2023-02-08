Read full article on original website
An American Lawyer of Japanese Heritage in Utah Left an Impressive and Strong LegacyS. F. MoriUtah State
Tonyburgers Has a Location in Downtown Salt Lake City, UtahS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Cajun Boil Could Be A Good Place For Dining Out To Celebrate Valentine's DayS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Popular food chain opening another new location in UtahKristen WaltersSandy, UT
The Utah Symphony Will Have Pre-Valentine's Day PerformancesS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
kjzz.com
Bountiful police say suspects of home burglary, credit card fraud remain at-large
BOUNTIFUL, Utah (KUTV) — Law enforcement is seeking two individuals suspected of credit card fraud following forced entry into a residence. Officers with the Bountiful City Police Department said that the man and woman photographed below allegedly burglarized a home and subsequently put charges on the victim's credit cards.
Utah business owner in jail following narcotics bust
A judge has ruled that a Utah business owner must remain in jail after his legal unsuccessfully pushed for a pre-trial release.
‘Massive’ Utah drug trafficking bust involves foreign nationals, says U.S. Dept. of Justice
A federal judge has put the leader of a large, Utah-based drug trafficking organization behind bars, according to a press release from the U.S. Dept. of Justice.
kjzz.com
Murray business owner accused of leading massive drug trafficking ring in federal custody
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A federal judge ordered the detention of a Slat Lake County man and business owner Friday after he was allegedly found to be the "ring leader" of a massive drug trafficking organization in Utah. Representatives of the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of...
KSLTV
Utah business owner charged for involvement in drug trafficking ring
SALT LAKE CITY — Twelve individuals are facing drug trafficking charges for their involvement in a decade-long drug trafficking operation Friday. According to the U.S . Attroney’s Office for the District of Utah, a federal judge ordered the detention of the alleged drug trafficking ring leader, 40-year-old Jaafar Altalibi of Salt Lake County.
KSLTV
Teen shoots self in toe, then friend fires at clerk in mistaken retaliation, police say
COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah — Two teenage boys were recently arrested in a bizarre shooting outside a Cottonwood Heights 7-Eleven store. The boys initially believed the store clerk had shot one of the boys, prompting his friend to shoot at the clerk, according to police. They discovered later, however, that the boy had actually shot himself.
2 arrested after ‘suspicious activity’ leads to recovery of gun, illegal drugs: SLCPD
Reports of "suspicious activity" has led to the arrest of two individuals after police recovered dangerous weapons and illegal drugs in their possession on Wednesday, Feb. 8.
KSLTV
80K fentanyl pills seized in Utah drug bust
COALVILLE, Utah — A pair of drug busts in Summit and Wasatch counties on Thursday led to the discovery of meth, heroin, marijuana and tens of thousands of fentanyl pills. In Summit County, about 12:20 p.m., a car was pulled over on I-80 near Coalville because the tint on the windows was too dark, according to a police booking affidavit.
KSLTV
Matheson Courthouse delayed after nearby stabbing
SALT LAKE CITY — A mental health crisis may have led to some tense moments at Matheson Courthouse Friday when a man walked into the lobby bleeding from a stab wound. Two men entered the courthouse, located at 500 S. State Street, at approximately 1:30 p.m. — one in obvious need of medical attention.
Gephardt Daily
Police probe threat to Box Elder school
BRIGHAM CITY, Utah, Feb. 10, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are investigating threats against Box Elder Middle School, employing extra officers at the school Friday while it remained in session. “Brigham City Police Department is aware of and investigating potential threats related to Box Elder Middle School that we...
kslnewsradio.com
Authorities looking for suspect who allegedly robbed post office employee
SALT LAKE CITY — Authorities in Salt Lake City are searching for a suspect, who is accused of robbing a United States Post Office employee Tuesday morning. A reward of up to $50,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest. If you have any information, you are...
Gephardt Daily
Walmart Super Center in Sandy fails state’s price scanner audit
SANDY, Utah, Feb. 10, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The Walmart Super Center store at Quarry Bend in Sandy failed the state price scanner test after I told Utah State officials about the price scanner problems I encountered at the store. Back on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, I shared the...
Utah toddler stuck in apartment alone, parents tried everything
A West Haven couple was locked out of their own apartment, while their toddler was locked inside. The couple contacted the police, locksmiths, their apt complex, and their security company to no avail.
Midvale woman charged with allegedly ramming police cars while fleeing arrest
A Midvale woman allegedly rammed into three police cars as she attempted to flee from the police for the second time in a week.
kjzz.com
Roy High School 'secure status' lifted after weapons threat deemed 'unfounded'
ROY, Utah (KUTV) — Roy High School's "Secure" status was lifted after officers investigated a "suspicious circumstances" in which a weapon was reported near the school. Police responded to the scene just east of campus on Tuesday, and due to the proximity of the incident, Roy High School administration placed the school on "Secure" status, meaning the building was locked and activates remained indoors to maintain as normal operations as possible.
kjzz.com
Payson rallies around 84-year-old Walmart greeter who claims he was abruptly fired
PAYSON, Utah (KUTV) — Long-time Utah Walmart greeter Thane Telford went back to the Payson store on Thursday, but this time he was across the parking lot as an ex-employee—fired, he said, just the day before. Friends and family joined him waving to customers and members of the...
KSLTV
Woman killed in Thursday’s auto-pedestrian crash identified
MURRAY, Utah — The Murray Police Department has released the name of a woman who was killed near a crosswalk Thursday morning. The woman is 44-year-old Dixie Edgar of Salt Lake City a news release said Friday. Edgar was in a dimly lit area just west of a crosswalk...
KSLTV
Traffic laws in Cottonwood canyons frustrate drivers
SALT LAKE CITY — It’s been a winter full of snowstorms and powder days, but also a season of traffic headaches for drivers in the Cottonwood canyons. Some of the frustrations have focused on Utah’s traction law, which requires that during winter driving conditions vehicles have appropriate traction devices.
ksl.com
Small drug debt leads to stabbing investigation in West Valley
WEST VALLEY CITY — A man accused of stabbing another man earlier this week in West Valley over a small amount of money owed in a drug deal has been arrested. Curtis Samuel Sims, 41, was arrested during a traffic stop by Salt Lake City police late Wednesday night and booked into the Salt Lake County Jail for investigation of aggravated robbery with serious injury, aggravated assault and two counts of aggravated burglary.
Victim identified in fatal Murray auto-pedestrian crashash
A road was closed in Murray during the morning commute on Thursday due to a fatal auto-pedestrian crash.
