Wisconsin State

Jay Bee
3d ago

Worst President ever and all the lies he tells won’t change anything!!!!

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

President Joe Biden takes his economic message to union workers at a DeForest training center during Wisconsin visit

DEFOREST – If President Joe Biden is seeking a second term, his path started Wednesday in Wisconsin where he courted blue-collar voters who continue to inch away from the president's party. Following a State of the Union address focused on expanding jobs for America's middle class and ahead of a potential 2024 announcement,...
WISCONSIN STATE
WausauPilot

On which committees does your U.S. House rep sit, and why it matters to you in Wisconsin

The U.S. House of Representatives is wrapping committee and subcommittee assignments for the 118th Congress, which began in January and continues until January 2025. “Overall, this looks like a good set of committee assignments for the Wisconsin delegation,” said David Canon, a UW-Madison Department of Political Science professor who focuses his research on elections and Congress. It includes some plum assignments for both new and veteran members of Congress in Wisconsin.
WISCONSIN STATE
JM McBride

City official calls Milwaukee Walmart closing 'infuriating'

A Milwaukee alderman is calling the planned closing of a Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Walmart "infuriating." In a press release emailed through the City of Milwaukee's e-notify system, Ald. Mark Chambers Jr. said "the sudden announcement today by Walmart that it will close its store at 10330 W. Silver Spring Dr. is terrible news for the northwest side and for the greater community."
MILWAUKEE, WI
Daily Cardinal

Mnookin announces tuition promise, asks for increased resources

In a Thursday address to the University of Wisconsin System Board of Regents, newly-appointed Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin presented her customary speech to the board for the first time. Mnookin, the 30th chancellor of Wisconsin’s flagship university, was appointed to the role last August. In her presentation, “UW–Madison: Enhancing Excellence,...
MADISON, WI

