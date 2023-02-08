Read full article on original website
Jay Bee
3d ago
Worst President ever and all the lies he tells won’t change anything!!!!
6
President Joe Biden takes his economic message to union workers at a DeForest training center during Wisconsin visit
DEFOREST – If President Joe Biden is seeking a second term, his path started Wednesday in Wisconsin where he courted blue-collar voters who continue to inch away from the president's party. Following a State of the Union address focused on expanding jobs for America's middle class and ahead of a potential 2024 announcement,...
On which committees does your U.S. House rep sit, and why it matters to you in Wisconsin
The U.S. House of Representatives is wrapping committee and subcommittee assignments for the 118th Congress, which began in January and continues until January 2025. “Overall, this looks like a good set of committee assignments for the Wisconsin delegation,” said David Canon, a UW-Madison Department of Political Science professor who focuses his research on elections and Congress. It includes some plum assignments for both new and veteran members of Congress in Wisconsin.
WSAW
GOP files complaints against Wis. Supreme Court candidate with Wis. Judicial Commission
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Republican Party of Wisconsin and some state legislators including Dist. 29 Sen. Cory Tomczyk filed similar complaints against Wisconsin Supreme Court candidate, Judge Janet Protasiewicz with the Wisconsin Judicial Commission. The Republican Party of Wisconsin filed its complaint at the end of January; Sen. Tomczyk...
Lifetime Wisconsin fishing license proposed for state anglers
Two Wisconsin legislators are circulating a proposal to allow lifetime fishing licenses for state residents. In a Feb. 7, 2023, press release, state Rep. Ron Tusler of Harrison and state Sen. Patrick Testin of Stevens Point announced the proposal, which would need approval from the Wisconsin Legislature.
This Town in Wisconsin Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Fun Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving or visiting the great state of Wisconsin, you should add the following town to your list.
City official calls Milwaukee Walmart closing 'infuriating'
A Milwaukee alderman is calling the planned closing of a Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Walmart "infuriating." In a press release emailed through the City of Milwaukee's e-notify system, Ald. Mark Chambers Jr. said "the sudden announcement today by Walmart that it will close its store at 10330 W. Silver Spring Dr. is terrible news for the northwest side and for the greater community."
Daily Cardinal
Mnookin announces tuition promise, asks for increased resources
In a Thursday address to the University of Wisconsin System Board of Regents, newly-appointed Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin presented her customary speech to the board for the first time. Mnookin, the 30th chancellor of Wisconsin’s flagship university, was appointed to the role last August. In her presentation, “UW–Madison: Enhancing Excellence,...
