The Haunted Park In Alabama That Locals Call The Dead Children's PlaygroundApril KillianHuntsville, AL
Leading discount retailer opening new store in AlabamaKristen WaltersDecatur, AL
Oakwood Avenue Has Been Repaved Between Andrew Jackson Way to Maysville Road, & Will Likely Go From 4 Lanes to 3 LanesZack LoveHuntsville, AL
This Town in Alabama Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensHuntsville, AL
4 Amazing Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Local boys basketball teams capture area championships
The Huntsville boys basketball team held on late to defeat Sparkman 51-42 to capture the Class 7A Area 7 Championship.
WHNT-TV
UAH Charger Chillout this Weekend
WHNT-TV
Dr. Jain joins News 19 to talk Heart Disease Prevention
WAFF
HSV Girls & Boys Club Director of 30 years has passed away
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Huntsville community hero passed away on Wednesday after a long and hard-fought battle with cancer. Liz Clemons, 69, served as the Club Director for the Boys & Girls Club of North Alabama - James A. Lane Unit for more than 30 years. It was truly her life’s mission to serve the youth in this community.
WHNT-TV
Moms Address Fentanyl Issues in Their Community (News 19 at 9)
WHNT-TV
Inspiration4 Crew Member Speaks at Rocket Center
themadisonrecord.com
Weather service: Snowflakes possible for area during weekend
There’s a slight chance of snow in Madison and Limestone counties over the weekend, but the National Weather Service in Huntsville doesn’t anticipate any accumulation nor travel advisories. “It’s likely we could see a couple of snowflakes in the region, especially in the higher elevations, Saturday night or...
June Jam set to return this summer, ALABAMA members say
June Jam is expected to return on June 3 at the VFW Fairgrounds in Fort Payne.
WHNT-TV
Devyn Keith Apologizes in Statement at Council Meeting | Feb. 10, 2023, 7:00 a.m.
Alabama June Jam 2023: Country music legends reviving classic event
Fort Payne Chamber of Commerce awards banquets are probably all pretty nice, but this one must’ve been more exciting than most. During the Feb. 7 banquet, Alabama frontman Randy Owen and bassist Teddy Gentry announced the band will revive their beloved June Jam concert this year. The event is planned for June 3 at the Dekalb County VFW Fair Grounds in Fort Payne, the band’s hometown.
School security, airbag-death case, Mardi Gras ship: Down in Alabama
Huntsville City Schools has responded to recent incidents of guns being found on campus by bringing in a new security system. A family has received a $2.7 million settlment after a Montgomery, Alabama, man was killed by exploding shrapnel from a defective airbag system. A Naval ship is coming for...
256today.com
Off The Record: The latest rumors and rumblings in North Alabama
Huntsville City Councilman Devyn Keith has apparently decided to see if he can ride out the controversy surrounding his shoplifting arrests. However, that hasn’t stopped local pols from speculating about who might replace him on the council if he is forced to resign. Should that come to pass, anyone appointed will likely face Huntsville City School Board member Michelle Watkins should they seek election to a full term.
Free hot lunch and groceries
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Need a free hot lunch? Union Chapel Missionary Baptist Church members will serve 200 hot lunches to members of the community in need of food on Saturday, February 11, 2023, beginning at 12 p.m. at 100 Orange Drive (Educational Complex). The Caring and Sharing Pantry will...
Beth Thames: Huntsville group helps people live in their homes as long as possible
It takes a village. That’s a shopworn phrase, but it’s true. Back in 2014, a group of Monte Sano neighbors did some research about aging in place. They created a program—a Village— that lets people stay at home as they grew old. They’d soon be in that demographic, and they all wanted to stay in the place they loved, Monte Sano Mountain.
tourcounsel.com
Parkway Place | Shopping mall in Huntsville, Alabama
Parkway Place is an upscale shopping mall in Huntsville, Alabama that opened on October 16, 2002. Parkway Place is located at the site of the older Parkway City Mall, which was torn down to allow for the construction of the newer facility. The mall is located at the intersection of Memorial Parkway (U.S. 231) and Drake Avenue. With a total of 643,135 square feet (59,749.2 m2) and 70 in-line stores, Parkway Place is anchored by Dillard's and Belk.
WHNT-TV
Alabama Power Customers to Get Refunds | Feb. 9, 2023 6 p.m.
Man found bound with zip ties, beaten in north Alabama town
An investigation is underway after a man was found bound and beaten in a north Alabama town. Authorities received a 911 call just before 7 p.m. Thursday reporting that a man had been assaulted and tied up on Alabama Highway 75 inside the Ider town limits DeKalb County County. When...
WHNT-TV
Storms & Gusty Winds Tonight
It will turn stormy again overnight with another cold front approaching the area. Some of these storms could turn strong with gusty winds. A line of storms will start to move into northwest Alabama around midnight. They will then push east over the early morning hours, reaching the Huntsville/Madison/Decatur area by around 2 AM. Finally, storms will move into northeast Alabama by around 3 AM.
WHNT-TV
Keith Responds to Charges (News 19 at 9)
WHNT-TV
Mardi Gras Coming to Mid City
