FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WAFF
Showers and breezy conditions this afternoon and overnight
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - For today, our area will see increasing clouds with showers developing during the afternoon. A breezy and cool day with high temperatures in the low to mid 50s. Tonight, showers and breezy with temperatures in the upper 30s. Sunday, showers end early, and afternoon sun expected....
themadisonrecord.com
Weather service: Snowflakes possible for area during weekend
There’s a slight chance of snow in Madison and Limestone counties over the weekend, but the National Weather Service in Huntsville doesn’t anticipate any accumulation nor travel advisories. “It’s likely we could see a couple of snowflakes in the region, especially in the higher elevations, Saturday night or...
256today.com
Snow on Super Bowl Sunday?
HUNTSVILLE — Welcome to North Alabama, where the weather changes by the minute. It’s not exactly that often, of course, but this week’s sunny 60s may become a snowy mix by Sunday. According to the National Weather Service Huntsville office, a system forming over the northern Gulf...
alabamawx.com
Wind Advisory Expanded to Now Include the Eastern Half of Central Alabama
NWS Birmingham has extended the WIND ADVISORY in area to now include Autauga, Blount, Chilton, Etowah, Jefferson, Montgomery, Pike, Shelby, and St. Clair counties in Central Alabama, along with Barbour, Bullock, Calhoun, Chambers, Cherokee, Clay, Cleburne, Coosa, Elmore, Lee, Macon, Randolph, Russell, Talladega, and Tallapoosa counties. The advisory is set to expire at midnight tonight.
WHNT-TV
Storms & Gusty Winds Tonight
It will turn stormy again overnight with another cold front approaching the area. Some of these storms could turn strong with gusty winds. A line of storms will start to move into northwest Alabama around midnight. They will then push east over the early morning hours, reaching the Huntsville/Madison/Decatur area by around 2 AM. Finally, storms will move into northeast Alabama by around 3 AM.
The Haunted Park In Alabama That Locals Call The Dead Children's Playground
A solitary swing moves eerily back and forth in a dark and empty playground. Very faintly, the laughter of children can be heard....but there are no children to be seen anywhere. Those are two of the most witnessed phenomena at a location that may be one of the most active paranormal hotspots in Alabama. If you visit this playground, you may also see a glowing orb float past or the shadowy image of a child dart away. This is no ordinary playground. Locals call it the "Dead Children's Playground" and it's located in Maple Hill Cemetery, Huntsville, Alabama.
Blasting on I-565 in Madison expected to cause traffic delays
To improve traffic flow to Town Madison, expect traffic delays on Interstate 565 in Madison next week. The city said Friday that scheduled blasting along the interstate in the vicinity of Town Madison will take place Monday and continuing through Friday. The blasting is for the construction of westbound flyover ramp on I-565 into Town Madison.
themadisonrecord.com
Temporary I-565 lane closures planned next week for construction blasting
If you are traveling along I-565 near Toyota Field next week during the afternoon times, you might want to plan on your trip taking extra time. The city of Madison wants to inform residents of scheduled blasting along I-565 beginning Monday, Feb. 13, and continuing through Friday, Feb. 17. Blasting times are expected at lunchtime and again at 4 p.m. During the blasting, all lanes of I-565 will momentarily be stopped until officers can verify roadways are clear from debris, then traffic will resume as normal. While traffic interruptions are expected to be brief, drivers should expect some delays.
WHNT-TV
Sunday Bus Service Coming to Huntsville
People who rely on bus service will soon have expanded options in the city of Huntsville. People who rely on bus service will soon have expanded options in the city of Huntsville. Athens Businesses Host Big Game Bashes. Calling all friends, family and football enthusiasts, Athens has something special for...
Vehicle fire on I-565 causes ‘slow traffic’
Officers with Huntsville Police Department, traffic has slowed on I-565 due to a fire.
WHNT-TV
Downtown Decatur Construction Project Making Progress | Feb. 10, 2023, 8:30 a.m.
More than 50 million dollars of development and construction is underway in downtown Decatur. City staff say they're making great progress on several projects in the works. Downtown Decatur Construction Project Making Progress …. More than 50 million dollars of development and construction is underway in downtown Decatur. City staff...
Lanes cleared after 18-wheeler accident on Beltline Road in Decatur
The Decatur Police Department says an accident involving an 18-wheeler has shut down a portion of Beltline Road near Highway 24.
Man found bound with zip ties, beaten in north Alabama town
An investigation is underway after a man was found bound and beaten in a north Alabama town. Authorities received a 911 call just before 7 p.m. Thursday reporting that a man had been assaulted and tied up on Alabama Highway 75 inside the Ider town limits DeKalb County County. When...
WHNT-TV
Dr. Jain joins News 19 to talk Heart Disease Prevention
People are recognizing February as American Heart Month, so News 19's Kelley Smith and Lauren Layton took this opportunity to talk with Dr. Kaushik K. Jain about heart disease prevention. Dr. Jain joins News 19 to talk Heart Disease Prevention. People are recognizing February as American Heart Month, so News...
WHNT-TV
Inspiration4 Crew Member Speaks at Rocket Center
This morning visitors at the U.S Space and Rocket Center had a special guest speaker, Hayley Arceneaux. This morning visitors at the U.S Space and Rocket Center had a special guest speaker, Hayley Arceneaux. Athens Businesses Host Big Game Bashes. Calling all friends, family and football enthusiasts, Athens has something...
WHNT-TV
Devyn Keith Apologizes in Statement at Council Meeting | Feb. 10, 2023, 7:00 a.m.
Keith has called the last week the longest of his life and apologized to city employees, his family, and the community for what has happened. Devyn Keith Apologizes in Statement at Council Meeting …. Keith has called the last week the longest of his life and apologized to city employees,...
256today.com
Off The Record: The latest rumors and rumblings in North Alabama
Huntsville City Councilman Devyn Keith has apparently decided to see if he can ride out the controversy surrounding his shoplifting arrests. However, that hasn’t stopped local pols from speculating about who might replace him on the council if he is forced to resign. Should that come to pass, anyone appointed will likely face Huntsville City School Board member Michelle Watkins should they seek election to a full term.
thebamabuzz.com
New discount retail outlet stores opening in Decatur and Jasper
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet, America’s largest closeout merchandise and excess inventory retailer, is adding two new stores in Alabama. On February 8th, Ollie’s celebrated its grand opening in Decatur at 1682 Beltline Road SW. 35601. Next month, on March 1st, the fast growing national chain will open its...
WAFF
One injured in Hazel Green wreck
HAZEL GREEN, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers and HEMSI responded to a wreck in Hazel Green that has left one person injured. According to Don Webster with HEMSI, officials responded to the wreck that happened at the intersection of Ready Section Road and Brooks Church Road. At this time there is...
WAAY-TV
UPDATED: 1 injured in Decatur wreck that temporarily blocked part of Beltline Road
The Decatur Police Department reports one injury in a wreck involving a vehicle and a tractor-trailer Friday afternoon. The department said officers responded about 1:20 p.m. to the crash, which happened at Beltline Road near Gordon Terry Parkway. The vehicle's driver was flown to Huntsville Hospital for treatment of his...
