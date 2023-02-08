FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The pick is in! Brazos, a 1,610 pound Asian elephant calf from the Fort Worth Zoo, has picked the Philadelphia Eagles to win Super Bowl LVII on Sunday.In a video, Brazos is faced with two cardboard football cut-outs – one with the Eagles logo on it and the other one with the Kansas City Chiefs logo on it.With his coach, mom Bluebonnet, and No. 1 cheerleader, Angel, on the sidelines, Brazos took the field and never looked back, the zoo said. Without hesitation, he punted the Eagles football for his official pick.The zoo claims Brazos is their lucky charm – last year, he ended a seven-year losing streak.Animals at the Fort Worth Zoo have been predicting Super Bowl outcomes since 1998. In Fact, Brazos' grandmother Rasha has the most picks, with a record 10 selections.The Chiefs and the Eagles face each other in the Super Bowl Sunday at 5:30 p.m.

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO