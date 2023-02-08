ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: Dak Prescott Reluctantly Reveals His Super Bowl Pick

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has some strong ties to the Philadelphia Eagles. Prescott played with Eagles stars Fletcher Cox and Darius Slay at Mississippi State, where his quarterbacks coach was Brian Johnson, who currently holds the same role with Philadelphia. Nevertheless, because of ...
DALLAS, TX
Outsider.com

NFL Fans Roast Kelly Clarkson’s Preposterous Dallas Cowboys Dress at NFL Honors

Grammy Award-winning pop artist Kelly Clarkson stole the show with her fashion choice at the 2023 NFL Honors Thursday. Clarkson, the Fort Worth, Texas, native, came to the stage to deliver the opening monologue wearing a Dallas Cowboys-themed dress. The bodice portion of Clarkson’s dress is essentially a long-sleeve jersey of Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb, while the skirt has the last names of every notable Cowboys player from quarterback Dak Prescott to guard Zack Martin.
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Cowboys Ex Tony Romo on Super Bowl Failure: ‘I’ve Had Sleepless Nights’

Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo has faced recent criticism for “lazy” performance as the lead analyst in CBS Sports' broadcast booth. But that kind of criticism might cower in comparison to the constant bashing he was accustomed to receiving during his playing days as the face of the one of the biggest franchises in sports.
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

'Need Zeke!' Cowboys CeeDee Lamb Argues for Ezekiel Elliott

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott is dividing opinion among those in Cowboys Nation. With the veteran seemingly slowing down with his on-field production while his huge contract (six years and $90 million) is still burning a hole in the salary cap, some think Dallas would be wise to move off the two-time rushing champ.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Who will win Super Bowl LVII? Fort Worth Zoo's Brazos the elephant makes his pick

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The pick is in! Brazos, a 1,610 pound Asian elephant calf from the Fort Worth Zoo, has picked the Philadelphia Eagles to win Super Bowl LVII on Sunday.In a video, Brazos is faced with two cardboard football cut-outs – one with the Eagles logo on it and the other one with the Kansas City Chiefs logo on it.With his coach, mom Bluebonnet, and No. 1 cheerleader, Angel, on the sidelines, Brazos took the field and never looked back, the zoo said. Without hesitation, he punted the Eagles football for his official pick.The zoo claims Brazos is their lucky charm – last year, he ended a seven-year losing streak.Animals at the Fort Worth Zoo have been predicting Super Bowl outcomes since 1998. In Fact, Brazos' grandmother Rasha has the most picks, with a record 10 selections.The Chiefs and the Eagles face each other in the Super Bowl Sunday at 5:30 p.m.
FORT WORTH, TX
espnswfl.com

Super Bowl 57 Is Only A Few Days Away: Here are The 10 Hottest Reporters Covering The Game

In Phoenix, Super Bowl 57 Is Only A Few Days Away: Here are some Hot Reporters covering the game. As part of our ongoing Super Bowl coverage. Over the past 10 days we have been breaking down all things revolving around the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles. Here are a few more fun facts about the game. Later I will be posting who I believe to be the 10 hottest reporters covering the game. You don’t want to miss this!
KANSAS CITY, MO
Outsider.com

Micah Parsons Names One Player He Wants Cowboys to Sign and it’s a Division Rival

Let it be known that Cowboys star Micah Parsons wants Dallas to sign a big defender in free agency. And he recommends poaching from an NFC East rival. Yes, Parsons, the Cowboys dynamic outside linebacker, wants Daron Payne, the budding Washington Commanders star, to move to Dallas. Defensive tackles who also can rush the quarterback are in high demand. And the two spent time in Las Vegas a week ago as part of the Pro Bowl Games festivities.
DALLAS, TX
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

644K+
Followers
73K+
Post
271M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy