Mililani, HI

2023 HHSAA boys basketball State Championship games are set

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - It was an exciting night in the HHSAA boys basketball semifinals. The Championship matchups are now set with both games set to take place on Friday night at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. In the Division II, there will be a new champion this year as...
The Iolani Raiders stop by Sunrise after their 4th straight state title

Sunrise Sports: Boys' State Basketball Quarterfinals. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. Kailua gave St. Louis they could handle....
Sunrise Sports: Boys' State Basketball Quarterfinals

The Iolani Raiders stop by Sunrise after their 4th straight state title. Updated: 10 hours ago.
Sunrise News Roundup (Feb. 9, 2023)

Kamehameha Highway near Waimea Bay is now considered an emergency traffic zone. Federal prosecutors allege ex-Punahou basketball coach is a 'prolific, aggressive child predator'. Updated: 12 hours ago. |. Federal prosecutors allege that former Punahou basketball coach Dwayne Yuen is "a prolific and aggressive child predator".
Want to enjoy that Super Bowl party? Worry about the grocery bill later

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After football, the Super Bowl is all about the food. And despite inflation, it’s actually a mixed bag in terms of grocery prices. According to statistics from the federal government, groceries, soda, beer, wine and hard alcohol all cost more than last year. But prices for other Super Bowl favorites — like chicken wings and avocados — are down.
UH scholarships application deadlines

UH scholarships application deadlines

Viruses could put Hawaii state flower's future at risk, scientists say. University of Hawaii researchers have discovered two new viruses that could threaten Hawaii's state flower, the hibiscus.
Hawaiian Word of the Day: Māla

On Saturday, Big Island Now will feature a new guest column called “Gardening in Hawaiʻi with Tom Timmons.” He is a certified Master Gardener who will bring his knowledge and wit to all things related to plants. So for Feb. 10, the “Hawaiian Word of the Day”...
First Alert Weather Feb. 11, 2023

First Alert Weather Feb. 11, 2023

Filming of 'Magnum P.I.' to shut down Downtown Honolulu thoroughfare for hours on Sunday. Updated: 6 hours ago.
HNN News Brief (Feb. 10, 2023)

HNN News Brief (Feb. 10, 2023)

Ex-rugby player Lindani Myeni fatally shot by HPD had severe CTE, autopsy reveals. An autopsy revealed Lindani Myerni -- the man shot and killed by Honolulu police in April 2021 -- had a degenerative brain disease at the time of his death.
Interview: Karen and Beth from KAT Charities chat Valentine's Day fundraiser

Interview: Karen and Beth from KAT Charities chat Valentine's Day fundraiser
BEAT OF HAWAII

Hawaii’s Busiest Air Route In U.S. Has Lowest Cost

We know that Hawaii air routes include a claim to some of the shortest-distance ones in the U.S., as well as one of the single most popular routes in the entire country. So if you’ve ever wondered why Honolulu Airport is as busy and often congested and delayed as it is, a large part of the answer is found here. Without an island ferry or bridge system, the airlines are the only way to get around between the Hawaiian Islands (other than the NCL Pride of America cruise).
